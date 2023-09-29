Highlights | AUS vs NED Warm Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Starc Takes Hat-Trick But Rain Plays Spoilsport
Australia vs Netherland (AUS vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match: Mitchell Starc Took A Hat-Trick To Get Into The Best Form Possible Ahead Of Big Event.
Live Australia vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: A deluge of torrential rain disrupted the match, resulting in a no-result outcome. However, Australia managed to accomplish their objectives during this practice session. Smith showcased his prowess at the top of the batting order, while Starc delivered an extraordinary performance with the new ball, even securing a remarkable hat-trick. Some players were given a much-needed rest, while Cummins utilized the opportunity to evaluate his reserve strength, both with bat and ball.
For the Netherlands, it proved to be a valuable workout. Although their bowlers left a lasting impression, their top-order batsmen fell short of expectations. Nonetheless, this experience will serve as a valuable learning curve for them. This marks the conclusion of the first set of warm-up games. We eagerly anticipate your return on Monday for another round of warm-up matches, featuring all ten teams. Join us for a thrilling display of cricket action. Until then, raise a toast, bid farewell, and stay tuned for more exciting developments in the world of cricket.
Check LIVE Score from Australia vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Here.
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: No Result
Torrential rain forced the match to end as a no result. Australia achieved their goals: Smith shone in the top order, Starc's new ball hat-trick impressed, and Cummins tested his all-round abilities. Netherlands' bowlers stood out, but their top order needs improvement.
LIVE Score AUS 166/7 (23)
NED 84/6 (14.2)
No result - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: NED 6 Down
Labuschagne to Edwards, and he's caught by Starc! Starc is in exceptional form, having already achieved a hat-trick. This time, he showcases his fielding prowess with a remarkable catch. Labuschagne delivered a nicely tossed-up ball, tempting Edwards to go for a big hit. Edwards couldn't resist the temptation, but he got too close to the ball and ended up dragging it to the left of mid-on. In a swift move, Starc shifted a couple of paces, dived, and cleanly caught the ball with both hands. Edwards departs after contributing 14 runs from 10 balls, which included 2 fours.
LIVE Score NED 65/6 (11.3) CRR: 5.65 REQ: 8.87
Netherlands need 102 runs in 69 balls - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: Sean Abbott Strikes
Abbott delivers a stunning ball to Engelbrecht, and it's a bowled dismissal! This was an exceptional delivery—a length delivery with a scrambled seam that moved away just the right amount to elude the batter's outside edge as they tried to defend. The ball found its mark perfectly, hitting the top of off stump. It's a pacer's dream delivery. Engelbrecht departs after scoring 9 runs from 13 balls, including 2 fours.
LIVE Score NED 46/5 (8.5) CRR: 5.21 REQ: 8.54
Netherlands need 121 runs in 85 balls - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: NED 4 Down
Mitchell Marsh dismisses Vikramjit Singh, bowled out! This wicket will certainly boost Marsh's confidence. He delivered a well-pitched ball on a good length, and it maintained its trajectory just around the off-stump. Vikramjit Singh attempted to shift his position but couldn't quite protect his stumps. The ball found its way past the outside edge, crashing into the off-stump with a resounding impact. Netherlands finds themselves in a precarious situation at the moment as they continue to lose wickets. Vikramjit Singh departs, bowled by Mitchell Marsh for a 9-run contribution off 14 deliveries, including two boundaries.
LIVE Score NED 15/4 (3.5) CRR: 3.91 REQ: 7.93
Netherlands need 152 runs - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: Hat-Trick For Strac
Starc bowls to Bas de Leede, and he's bowled out! Starc achieves a hat-trick, and his face lights up with a big smile as he strolls back to his bowling mark. The delivery is full and lightning fast, and the inswinging ball proves too much for Bas de Leede. He's extremely late in bringing his bat down, and the yorker crashes into the middle stump, shattering it. Bas de Leede's stumps are in disarray, and he's dismissed by Starc for a duck, having faced just one delivery.
LIVE Score NED 12/3 (2.2) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 7.44
Netherlands need 155 runs - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: Double Strike For Starc
Starc bowls to Barresi, and he's bowled out! Starc is on a roll with two wickets in two balls, and he's now eyeing a hat-trick. Once again, it's that deadly inswinging delivery that proves too much for the batsman. Barresi wasn't completely forward as he cautiously pushed at the ball, and his bat was still descending when the ball sneaked through the gap between bat and pad, demolishing the off-stump at the top. Barresi's stumps are shattered, and he's dismissed by Starc for a golden duck, having faced just one delivery.
LIVE Score NED 5/2 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 7.36
Netherlands need 162 runs - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE AUS vs NED Warm-Up Match: Starc Strikes
Starc delivers to Max O'Dowd, and he's dismissed by LBW! It appeared to be a clear-cut decision as Max O'Dowd departs without scoring on the very first ball. The inswinging delivery darted back in sharply, catching the right-handed batsman off guard as he was only partially forward in his stride. The ball struck him squarely in front of the middle stump, leaving no doubt for the umpire to make a straightforward decision. Max O'Dowd is out, LBW to Starc, having scored 0 runs off 1 ball.
LIVE Score NED 5/1 (0.5) CRR: 6 REQ: 7.31
Netherlands need 162 runs - 23 overs game due to rain
LIVE Australia vs Netherlands World Cup 2023: NED need 167
Netherlands need 167 runs to win this contest as Mitchell Starc in the end finished up with 24 off 22 balls. Steve Smith and Cameron Green also played crucial knock for their team on a difficult batting wicket.
AUS: 166/7 (23 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Short to carry
Just two overs left with Matthew Short in the middle as Australia have only got 152 runs on the board at the moment.
AUS: 152/6 (21 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Green gone
Cameron Green takes charge as he is opening up his arms now in style, he throws away his wicket as well after scoring 34 off 26 balls.
AUS: 138/5 (19 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AUS Score: Starc trying his best
Mitchell Starc is trying his best to clear the ropes but he is struggling on this spin-friendly wicket. Cameron Green on the other end also looking to take the charge now.
AUS: 119/4 (19 Overs)
LIVE NED vs AUS Score: Australia 5 down
Australia are five down now Steve Smith has departed for 55 off 42 balls. Netherlands attack the stumps with Paul van Meekren now.
AUS: 102/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Netherlands search for wickets
Fifty completed by Steve Smith in 37 balls. Australia in a fine position at the moment with Cameron Green and Smith in the middle.
AUS: 91/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Australia 3 down
Australia are 3 down now as Glenn Maxwell has also walked back to the pavilion. Netherlands now bowl to Steve Smith and Cameron Green.
AUS: 77/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Netherlands Score: Carey gone
Alex Carey has walked back to the pavilion. Now, Glenn Maxwell has walked in the middle to join Steve Smith.
AUS: 61/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Netherlands Score: Dutt into the attack
Off-spinner Dutt is into the attack for Netherlands but Alex Carey in the middle is taking the charge while Steve Smith is anchoring the innings at the moment.
AUS: 29/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Dangerous pitch
The pitch looks amazing for spinners at the moment, the ball is whipping like anything after touching the ground. Steve Smith and Alex Carey in the middle for Australia.
AUS: 13/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED Score: Gone!
Josh Inglis 0 (3) out bowled by Logan van Beek. A fine start for Netherlands as Jogh Inglis departs for a duck in this warm-up clash.
AUS: 2/1 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs NED: Toss Report
Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first against Netherlands.
LIVE AUS vs NED World Cup 2023: Bowlers regulation
3 bowlers can bowl 5 overs while 2 can bowl 4 each. The players have come out for warm-ups.
LIVE Warm-Up Game AUS vs NED: Match starts at 7
The Australia vs Netherlands can take place today with each side bowling 23 overs. We have a toss scheduled at 6:45 PM (IST) if the rain stays away from that venue.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup Game: Official Update
The match has been called off as umpires see no point in waiting anymore. The rain continues and it is horrific at the moment.
MATCH ABANDONED WITHOUT A BALL BOWLED after toss
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup Game: Inspection time
The umpires are out for an inspection and it is still raining at the moment. We need more than an hour to get the ground ready. It looks impossible at the moment.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Rain likely to play spoilsport
Rain is likely to play spoilsport today as we have not had a single delivery bowled at the moment. It is past 5 PM (IST) at the moment.
LIVE IND vs ENG Weather Update: Still raining
It is still raining in Guwahati and it looks like we will not have a game of cricket today. The Australia vs Netherlands clash is also not in action due to rain.
LIVE IND vs ENG: Weather News
Rain is still on in Guwahati and it looks like we will have to wait longer for an update. Hopefully, the rain will stop and we will have a game of cricket today.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup 2023: Love for Kohli
Take a look at the video of fans roaring in Guwahati for star cricketer Virat Kohli. The India vs England clash is delayed due to rain at the moment.
The Roar for Virat Kohli at Guwahati.
The Craze of King Kohli, The crowds favourite
LIVE IND vs ENG Weather Update From Guwahati: Cut-Off Time
A report from Hindu suggests that the cut-off time for this contest to be over is at 7:30 PM (IST) but we can expect an announcement way sooner than that if it remains like this.
LIVE IND vs ENG Weather Update From Guwahati
The conditions look better than before not so much better for a cricket game to begin. The officials will take a call at 4 PM (IST) in Guwahati.
LIVE IND vs ENG Weather Update: Rain stops
Good news for cricket fans. Rain has stopped in Guwahati and conditions are far better than what they were 30 minutes. We will have an inspection soon if it stays like this.
LIVE IND vs ENG Weather Update: Rain not going away
The rain is not going away in Guwahati as the pictures show showers coming down hard at the venue. Hopefully, it will go away soon and we will have a resume time.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup Game: R Ashwin's take on selection
The veteran cricketer expressed he was not expecting to be a part of the team but now that he is given a chance so he will try his best.
"I honestly wasn't thinking about being here (talking about his late selection for the World Cup). Enjoying the game has been my prime motto for the last four to five years and I would like to do that again in this tournament," said Ashwin.
ICC World Cup Warm-Up Games: Good news
Good news but not for the fans who are waiting this contest to begin. The Australia vs Netherlands game will begin shortly as rained has stopped at their venue.
LIVE IND vs ENG Warm-Up Game: What to expect
Both teams will give almost every player in their lineup a go in this contest. England captain Jos Buttler already confirmed during the toss that his side will give everyone a go today.
LIVE India vs England World Cup Game: Raining heavy in Guwahati
It is raining heavy in Guwahati, it's already been ten minutes since the rain has arrived and it looks like it is not going away very soon at the moment.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup: Rain delays play
Rain has delayed the start of this contest. It is coming down hard at the moment and almost every part of the stadium has been covered.
LIVE India vs England World Cup Warm-Up Game: Lineups
India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami
England (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup Game: Rohit at toss
"It's very hot out there. Just want to make sure that our bowlers stay fresh and bowl under the lights which is not gonna be so taxing for the bowlers," said Rohit on his decision of batting first in Guwahati.
LIVE IND vs ENG Warm-Up Clash: Toss report
Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first against England in Guwahati.
LIVE World Cup 2023 India vs England: Moments away
We are just moments away from beginning the clash between Jos Buttler's England against India at home. England are a very strong side and they are on of the favorites to win this tournament being the defending champs as well.
LIVE IND vs ENG Warm Up Game: Toss timing
The toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) and the match will begin at 2 PM in Guwahati. India will look to begin their campaign with a win at home.
LIVE IND vs ENG World Cup Game: Pressure on Rohit
Captain Rohit Sharma would be feeling tremendous pressure playing the World Cup at home after the 2011 edition. However, Rohit is someone who shines when the spotlight is on him and we can expect him to perform in this edition of the World Cup.
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
Do you know that you can make fantasy teams for this warm-up clash as well. If you are still confused on which players to pick and which to ignore, check our prediction.
IND vs ENG Warm-Up LIVE: India's Bowling Department
India are going to World Cup with three genuine pacers - Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya are the pace-bowling all-rounders. Kuldeep Yadav and Ashwin will be the spinners.
India vs England warm-up LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The India vs England warm-up game will start at 2 pm IST. There is one more warm-up clash taking place today. Between Australia and Netherlands. This game will also start at the same time and will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
IND vs WNG WarmUp Match: Will Rain Affect Match?
The India vs England practice match will be played at Guwahati. The weather app says that there is a likeliehood of some rain in the Assam city today.
LIVE Updates India vs England: All Eyes On Hardik Pandya
Watch out for Hardik Pandya. He is key to maintaining India's balance. He is an all-rounder who bats and bowls really well. India will play him for this match as he was rested in the India vs Australia series.
India vs England LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The India Vs England match starts today at 2 pm IST and the toss will be taking place at 1.30 pm IST. In case you did not know, there is live streaming and broadcast for the match.
India Vs England LIVE: Squads
England Squad: Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, David Willey, Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur
India Vs England LIVE: Teams Can Play All 15 Players
This is a warm-up clash and all 15 players can take part in the match. But it should be noted that only 11 can bat and be on the field. The teams can retire some players ti give chance to others though.
