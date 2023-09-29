Highlights | AUS vs NED Warm Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: Starc Takes Hat-Trick But Rain Plays Spoilsport

Live Australia vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: A deluge of torrential rain disrupted the match, resulting in a no-result outcome. However, Australia managed to accomplish their objectives during this practice session. Smith showcased his prowess at the top of the batting order, while Starc delivered an extraordinary performance with the new ball, even securing a remarkable hat-trick. Some players were given a much-needed rest, while Cummins utilized the opportunity to evaluate his reserve strength, both with bat and ball.

For the Netherlands, it proved to be a valuable workout. Although their bowlers left a lasting impression, their top-order batsmen fell short of expectations. Nonetheless, this experience will serve as a valuable learning curve for them. This marks the conclusion of the first set of warm-up games. We eagerly anticipate your return on Monday for another round of warm-up matches, featuring all ten teams. Join us for a thrilling display of cricket action. Until then, raise a toast, bid farewell, and stay tuned for more exciting developments in the world of cricket.

Check LIVE Score from Australia vs Netherlands ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Here.