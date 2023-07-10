Highlights | BAN vs AFG 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Win By 7 Wickets

Bangladesh avoided a series of whitewash with a comfortable victory in the third ODI. They chased down Afghanistan's 126 with 26.3 overs to spare. The Bangladesh bowlers set the tone for the win, restricting Afghanistan to 15/4 in the early stages. Shoriful and Taskin were the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets each. The Afghanistan batsmen struggled against the Bangladesh spinners, who kept a tight lid on the scoring rate. Azmatullah fought a lone battle, registering his maiden ODI fifty, but it was not enough to prevent a defeat.

Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan were the stars for Bangladesh with the bat. They put on a 50-run partnership to steady the innings after the early wickets. Shakib fell in the 30s, but Das remained unbeaten on 74 to guide Bangladesh to victory. This win was a much-needed one for Bangladesh, who had lost the first two ODIs of the series. They will be hoping to carry this momentum into the upcoming T20I series.

