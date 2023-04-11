Highlights | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 3 Runs

Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR. Royals have posted a total of 175 runs on the board. After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals have registered their third straight victory of the new IPL season. RR batters are in fine form, especially Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Sanju Samson. Rajasthan have posted 190-plus totals in all three games this season.

Regarding their bowling unit, Trent Boult is currently in sensational form. He has delivered two double-wicket maiden overs with the new ball so far this season.

Coming to the Chennai Super Kings, after a disappointing start to the new season, they have bounced back in some style. CSK lost to the defending champs Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets but bounced back with dominant victories over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI).