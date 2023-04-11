Highlights | CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals Beat Chennai Super Kings By 3 Runs
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 3 runs.
Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against RR. Royals have posted a total of 175 runs on the board. After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals have registered their third straight victory of the new IPL season. RR batters are in fine form, especially Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and captain Sanju Samson. Rajasthan have posted 190-plus totals in all three games this season.
Regarding their bowling unit, Trent Boult is currently in sensational form. He has delivered two double-wicket maiden overs with the new ball so far this season.
Coming to the Chennai Super Kings, after a disappointing start to the new season, they have bounced back in some style. CSK lost to the defending champs Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets but bounced back with dominant victories over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI).
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Rajasthan win by 3 runs
Sandeep Sharma defends 21 runs from the last over successfully. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja got very close to turn the tables on Rajasthan Royals. In the end, the middle-order of CSK lacked to get some runs in the middle-over phase and that is what got RR the win in the end.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Chennai need 21 runs from last over
Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in the middle as they need 21 runs from the last over to win. Jason Holder has bowled a pretty tight over given the situation he came in to bowl the second last over.
CSK: 155/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Pressure on Chennai
Chennai Super Kings need 50 runs from 17 ball at the moment with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. Adam Zampa into the attack for the Rajasthan Royals, the length has been key for the spinner at this venue.
CSK: 134/6 (17.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Hopes on Dhoni, Jadeja
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle now. Devon Conway has been trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal. CSK in a very tricky situation here as the captain and Jadeja are only batters left now. Can they pull off a thrilling win?
CSK: 117/6 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: CSK 3 down
Chennai Super Kings lose another one as Shivam Dube goes for 8 off 9 balls, he is LBW by R Ashwin. The clip shows that the ball was not hitting the wickets but Dube did not review the umpire's decision.
CSK: 98/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Rahane departs
Chennai Super Kings lose their second wicket as Rahane has departed. R Ashwin provides the breakthrough to the Rajasthan Royals. Shivam Dube joins Devon Conway in the middle.
CSK: 86/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Adam Zampa into the attack
Rajasthan Royals bring in Adam Zampa looking for a wicket desperately. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane look in fine form at the moment. CSK will eye to push the runrate now get things under more of their control.
CSK: 73/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE CSK vs RR IPL 2023 score: CSK bounce back
Chennai Super Kings bounce back as Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway get going after Gaikwad's early dismissal. The powerplay is finished and Chennai have got 45 runs from it. RR looking for another wicket to put the pressure on the hosts.
CSK: 45/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score and updates: Chennai off to steady start
CSK off to a steady start with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in their chase of 176 runs. Rajasthan Royals attack with Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen at the moment.
CSK: 10/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Chennai begin chase
Chennai Super Kings begin chase with Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Rajasthan Royals bring in Sandeep Sharma to bowl the first over looking for an early wicket.
CSK: 0/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Rajasthan finish at 175
Chennai Super Kings have restricted the Rajasthan Royal to put 175 runs on the board after 20 overs. It looked like RR will post a total over 200 when Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal took charge of the innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal departed early. However, CSK spinners were on the money to bounce back in this contest.
CSK need 176 runs to win now.
LIVE IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: All eye on Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer in the middle batting on 22 off 13 balls. Rajasthan Royals pin hopes on the left-hander to get them to a challenging total against the Chennai Super Kings. Dhruv Jurel is along side him on the crease.
RR: 167/5 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 score: Buttler hits fifty
Jos Buttler has completed his fifty, he has scored 1 four and 3 maximums in his innings so far. He will surely look to push the run-rate now for Rajasthan Royals.
RR: 141/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Ashwin attacks Akash
Akash Singh taken to the cleaners by R Ashwin, back-to-back maximums by the right-hander. Youngster Akash missed his length twice and gets punished for it by R Ashwin. Pressure on the young pacer now.
RR: 133/3 (14.4 Overs)
IPL 2023: Who Is Akash Singh, Left-Arm Pacer Who Made His CSK Debut vs RR
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: RR in trouble
Rajasthan Royals have lost momentum since Samson's departure, Chennai Super Kings bowlers look in fine rhythm at the moment as they bounce back in this contest with two back-to-back wickets from Ravindra Jadeja.
RR: 106/3 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Big wicket
Sanju Samson 0 (2) out bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Disappointing for the Rajasthan Royals as their skipper departs for a duck. R Ashwin has come in at number 5 to steady their ship now.
RR: 96/3 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Jadeja into the attack
Ravindra Jadeja into the attack for Chennai Super Kings along with Moeen Ali. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle looking in fine rhythm at the moment.
RR: 86/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score & updates: Buttler in fine rhythm
Jos Buttler continues his fine form in this tournament. Devdutt Padikkal is the man who has taken charge against the Chennai Super Kings. Padikkal is batting on 30 off 18 giving Buttler ample amount of time to settle in.
RR: 57/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Gone!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 (8) caught by Shivam Dube bowled by Tushar Despande. What a start for CSK, Rajasthan Royals lose their dangerous in form batter early in the innings. Bad start for the Royals.
RR: 23/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Action begins
Jos Buttler and young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal open the batting for the Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings bring in Akash Singh to bowl the first over.
RR: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR: Playing 11s
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Toss report
MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score and updates: Predicted 11s
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c) (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.
Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, M.S. Dhoni (c) (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Chennai eye 2nd win at home
Chennai Super Kings have won two out of their three games played so far. One was at home and the loss was an away game. Can CSK keep their home record clean in this contest? Stay tuned to find out. The action begins at 7:30 PM (IST).
CSK vs RR LIVE: Toss at 7 pm IST
We are not far away from the toss news. CSK captain MS Dhoni and RR skipper Sanju Samson will be out to flip the coin at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR: Predicted 11
Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana/Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score
The picture of MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson smiling in one frame ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals clash is going viral.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: MS Dhoni to make 200th appearance
MS Dhoni will make his 200th appearance for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. CSK social media handle have shared his pictures from every year. Check it out below:
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Chennai all set
Chennai Super Kings are all set to host last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals in their IPL game at the Chepauk Stadium tonight. MS Dhoni's side will look to beat the Sanju Samson-led side and get things going for this season.
LIVE Updates CSK vs RR: Trent Boult vs Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad has scored 189 runs in 3 games in IPL 2023 so far and is one of the contenders for the Orange Cap. He is in fine touch. But against RR, he will need to be cautious against Trent Boult. The NZ pacer has dismissed him three times in just 21 balls in IPL.
CSK vs RR LIVE: Dhoni vs Samson
MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson are two of the most calmest leaders in IPL 2023. Both like to stay calm and composed when they lead in the middle. While Samson has a long way to go as captain, he has shown same leadership style as Dhoni. It will be fascinating to see these two take each other on tonight.
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates: Match start time
The first ball of the CSK vs RR clash will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. The match can be watched on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the game will be on Jio Cinema app.
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates: Predicted Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Dhruv Jurel/Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, M Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates: Theekshana Likely To Play Today
Sri Lankan mytery spinner Maheesh Theekshana has joined the CSK squad. He is likely to get a place in the playin 11 straightaway. Mitchell Santner may have to make way for Theekshana, who has played 9 games for CSK, picking 12 wickets at economy rate of 7.46.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Trent Boult in top form
Rajasthan Royals spearhead Trent Boult has been in top form with the new ball in IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been out 11 times in 19 IPL innings to left-arm pace bowling. Will Boult have the upper-hand over Gaikwad when Rajasthan Royals take on Chennai Super Kings tonight?
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: R Ashwin's 'Homecoming'
Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is getting ready for 'homecoming' to Chepauk as he gets ready to face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday night. Check HERE...
CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Jos Buttler eyes BIG landmark
IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals is just 17 runs short of scoring 3,000 runs in IPL. Can Buttler achieve this feat against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings tonight?
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Predictions
MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson? Jos Buttler or Moeen Ali? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check CSK vs RR IPL 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023: CSK hold edge in head-to-head
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have the edge over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head IPL matches between the two sides. CSK have won 15 matches while RR have won 11 in the 26 matches in past between the two sides.
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: RR and CSK are top Powerplay sides
Rajasthan Royals have a run-rate of 11.66 and score 52.5 runs on average per wicket in the first six overs of IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings have corresponding numbers of 11.00 and 66.00. We can expect some fireworks at Chepauk tonight.
CSK vs RR IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar, Ben Stokes ruled out
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have plenty of injury worries as Deepak Chahar is ruled out with hamstring injury while all-rounder Ben Stokes will also miss Wednesday's match against Rajasthan Royals with a toe injury.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score and updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match number 17 taking place at the MA Chiddambaram Stadium. We will take you through all the key updates of this contest.
