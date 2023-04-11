IPL 2023: 'Vaathi Is Here,' Sanju Samson All Smile With MS Dhoni, Pic Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson - two of the most popular personalities of Indian cricket will come out for toss in front of a packed crowd in Chepauk. The two captains met each other ahead of the clash and got a picture together. The fans are loving the picture of Samson and Dhoni in one frame.

Samson captioned the picture as 'Vaathi is here'.

Checkout the post here:

Good news for the Yellow Army is that Sri Lanka cricketers Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana will be available for the upcoming games after missing the initial stage of the tournament due to international duty.

Theekshana will provide very good control in the middle phase for CSK as the young bowlers who lack in experience have been finding it hard to keep the opposition batters quiet during the middle overs phase.

CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ahay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesa Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jorel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, M Ashwin, K M Asif, K C Cariappa, Donovan Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Obey McCoy, Joe Root, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vashist, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa, Abdul Basith.