Highlights | ENG vs BAN Warm Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: England Chase Down 197 In 25 Overs To Beat Bangladesh By 4 Wickets

LIVE England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match - Bangladesh completed their innings without being bowled out in their warm-up match, but they may not be entirely satisfied with their total. The primary objective of such warm-up games isn't necessarily to win at all costs but to fine-tune their skills, especially in the bowling department. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh faced early setbacks with the loss of a couple of wickets. Tanzid Hasan looked promising but eventually fell victim to a delivery from Mark Wood. The standout performer for Bangladesh was Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings with a commendable 74 runs. The match experienced a significant rain interruption after 30 overs, causing a delay in proceedings. However, upon resumption, the English bowlers efficiently dismantled the lower-order batsmen. While there were no substantial contributions from the tail-enders, Bangladesh will now shift their focus to the upcoming chase, aiming to make the most of this practice opportunity.

