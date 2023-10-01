Highlights | ENG vs BAN Warm Up Match Cricket Score and Updates: England Chase Down 197 In 25 Overs To Beat Bangladesh By 4 Wickets
England vs Bangladesh (ENG vs BAN), ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: England play 'Bazball' against Bangladesh to chase down 197.
LIVE England vs Bangladesh ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match - Bangladesh completed their innings without being bowled out in their warm-up match, but they may not be entirely satisfied with their total. The primary objective of such warm-up games isn't necessarily to win at all costs but to fine-tune their skills, especially in the bowling department. Opting to bat first, Bangladesh faced early setbacks with the loss of a couple of wickets. Tanzid Hasan looked promising but eventually fell victim to a delivery from Mark Wood. The standout performer for Bangladesh was Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who played a crucial role in stabilizing the innings with a commendable 74 runs. The match experienced a significant rain interruption after 30 overs, causing a delay in proceedings. However, upon resumption, the English bowlers efficiently dismantled the lower-order batsmen. While there were no substantial contributions from the tail-enders, Bangladesh will now shift their focus to the upcoming chase, aiming to make the most of this practice opportunity.
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Thumping Win For England
England secured victory by restricting Bangladesh to 188 runs with excellent bowling performances. They then chased the target with a mix of aggressive and conservative batting, anchored by Root, to win the game.
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: England Win
Mahmudullah delivers to Root, who guides the ball gently outside off. Root leans into the shot and sends it towards deep cover. A slight fumble in the field gives them the opportunity to complete two runs. With this, England secures victory with 4 wickets remaining!
Live Score BAN 188/9 (37)
ENG 197/6 (24.1)
England won by 4 wkts (DLS Method)
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Anti-Climax
Moeen Ali's innings comes to an end as he miscues a shot off Nasum Ahmed's flat and quick delivery on a good length. Towhid Hridoy takes the catch, and Moeen Ali departs after scoring 56 runs from 39 balls, including 2 fours and 6 sixes.
Live Score ENG 193/6 (23.2) CRR: 8.27 REQ: 0.29
England need 4 runs in 82 balls - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG Near Win
Nasum Ahmed bowled to Moeen Ali. Ali hit two consecutive sixes with powerful shots over deep mid-wicket and deep square leg. The over ended with no runs from the last four balls, and Nasum Ahmed is a left-arm orthodox bowler.
Live Score ENG 178/5 (22.1) CRR: 8.03 REQ: 1.28
England need 19 runs in 89 balls - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG On Top
Mahedi Hasan bowled well. Moeen Ali and Joe Root managed to score 3 runs in total with a few singles and a reverse sweep shot.
Live Score ENG 161/5 (20) CRR: 8.05 REQ: 2.12
England need 36 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Mahedi Vs Moeen
Mahedi Hasan had a variety of deliveries. Moeen Ali managed a single through covers, survived an lbw appeal while attempting a sweep, and hit a powerful six over deep mid-wicket. The over ended with a flat delivery pushed back to the bowler.
Live Score ENG 148/5 (18.3) CRR: 8 REQ: 2.65
England need 49 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Tight Over By Taskin
Taskin Ahmed bowled a variety of deliveries. Root managed to get a single with an inside edge to long leg, while Moeen Ali drove one to sweeper cover. A short bumper was comfortably ducked by Moeen, and Root steered a length ball to third man. Moeen took a run to fine leg, and Root finished with a pull shot to deep square leg for another single.
Live Score ENG 132/5 (16) CRR: 8.25 REQ: 3.1
England need 65 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: England playing Bazball
A back of a length delivery defended by Root, followed by a surprise wide ball down leg side, another wide on the stumps, and Root defends the next one to backward point. Moeen Ali then takes a single with a wristy pull and defends the final ball solidly to cover.
Live Score ENG 121/5 (14) CRR: 8.64 REQ: 3.3
England need 76 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Livingstone Departs
Livingstone's departure to Taskin Ahmed, caught brilliantly by Shanto at mid-off, keeps Bangladesh in the game. The delivery was full and outside off, Livingstone went for the aggressive shot, driving it on the rise. Shanto made an excellent low dive forward to grab the ball. Although Livingstone initially lingered, the third umpire reviewed the replays and confirmed his dismissal. Livingstone is out for 7 runs from 11 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score ENG 114/5 (13.2) CRR: 8.55 REQ: 3.51
England need 83 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Taskin Ahmed Into The Attack
Taskin Ahmed bowled a mix of short and back-of-length deliveries. Livingstone managed to get one run with a swing to deep backward square leg. The rest were either defended or left alone.
Live Score ENG 109/4 (12.1) CRR: 8.96 REQ: 3.54
England need 88 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG 4 Down
Buttler departs, caught by Towhid Hridoy. Shoriful Islam delivered a short ball outside off, Buttler attempted a pull but mistimed it, resulting in a top-edge that was easily taken by Towhid at deep backward square leg. Buttler scored 30 runs with 5 fours and 1 six. Bangladesh continues to pick up wickets.
Live Score ENG 108/4 (11) CRR: 9.82 REQ: 3.42
England need 89 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: All Eyes On Brook
Hasan Mahmud bowled a mix of deliveries to Root and Harry Brook. There was a break in play. Root was hit on the box by a skiddy delivery. Brook managed to score one run, while Root blocked well. Mahmud also bowled two wides down the leg side.
Live Score ENG 58/2 (6) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 4.48
England need 139 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG 2 Down
Bairstow falls to Mustafizur's excellent delivery. It's a full, quick ball on the leg stump. Bairstow's late defence results in a thin inside-edge, knocking the leg-bail. Mustafizur initially thinks it missed but realizes he has dismissed Bairstow for 34 (4 fours, 1 six).
Live Score ENG 51/2 (4.1) CRR: 12.24 REQ: 4.45
England need 146 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Jonny Bairstow On Fire
Hasan Mahmud bowled a variety of deliveries to Bairstow: slower balls, inswingers, and wides. Bairstow managed a boundary with a well-timed flick and received bonus runs from a wayward delivery.
Live Score ENG 51/1 (4) CRR: 12.75 REQ: 4.42
England need 146 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG Lose Malan
Malan departs as Tanzid Hasan takes a sharp catch! Mustafizur delivers a full ball that swings away from outside off, tempting Malan into a drive. However, Malan's shot takes the outside edge, and Tanzid Hasan at first slip makes no mistake. Malan is dismissed for 4 runs, with his boundary coming off just 2 balls.
Live Score ENG 22/1 (2) CRR: 11 REQ: 5
England need 175 runs - Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Mid-Innings
Bangladesh managed to avoid getting bowled out, but their total might not please them. Warm-up games prioritize practice over winning, so they'll focus on improving their bowling. After choosing to bat first, they lost early wickets. Tanzid Hasan showed promise but was dismissed by Wood. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's impressive 74 held the innings together. Rain interrupted play for a while, but the players returned. However, there were no significant contributions from the lower order as English bowlers swiftly dismissed them. The chase is next.
Live Score
BAN 188/9 (37) CRR: 5.08
Innings Break
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN 9 Down
Topley delivers a fantastic yorker targeting the off-stump, coming in from around the wicket, and Mahedi Hasan's stumps are in disarray! Topley's precision angle delivery baffles Mahedi Hasan, who attempts to defend it but instead, the ball crashes into the off-stump's base. Mahedi Hasan departs, bowled by Topley for a mere 3 runs off 5 deliveries.
Live Score BAN 181/9 (35) CRR: 5.17
Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG On Top
Willey strikes again! Nasum Ahmed is dismissed, bowled out on the very next ball. Willey delivered a deceptive slower short-length ball outside the off-stump. Nasum Ahmed tried to create room to play an aggressive shot, but he ended up with a thick inside edge that sent the ball crashing into his stumps. With this wicket, Willey is now on a hat-trick. Nasum Ahmed's innings comes to an end, scoring 0 from just 1 delivery.
Live Score BAN 179/8 (34) CRR: 5.26
Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Rain-Curtailed Game In Hands
Gus Atkinson bowled a mix of deliveries to Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He started with a slower delivery that beat Miraz's attempt to cut. Then, there was a back-of-a-length ball, followed by a full delivery driven for two runs. The over also included a short ball that Miraz tried to upper-cut but missed, and a short ball that he ducked under. The final delivery was short of length, and Miraz attempted a flat-bat pull but couldn't connect.
Live Score BAN 155/5 (31) CRR: 5
Match reduced to 37 overs per side due to rain
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Good News
We now have a restart time - 19:30 local, and there is currently no rain. If there's no further rain, the match will be a 37-overs-per-side encounter.
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Rain Returns
Play is set to resume at 19:00 Local Time, and the match will be reduced to a 40-overs-per-side encounter. However, The rain has returned, prompting the covers to be back on.
LIVE SA vs NZ Warm-Up Match: SA Bounce Back Late
South Africa impressively limited New Zealand's late surge in the last 10 overs. Despite a strong foundation for New Zealand, Jansen, Ngidi, and Rabada disrupted their plans with well-executed variations, wide yorkers, and short balls. New Zealand's batsmen, including Conway, Latham, Phillips, and Williamson, capitalized on the favorable conditions after the initial challenge posed by the new ball. The chase will follow soon.
LIVE Score NZ 321/6 (50) CRR: 6.42
Innings Break
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Rain Stops
Great news! The rain has ceased, and the groundsmen are removing the covers. The super-sopper is in action on the outfield. An inspection is scheduled for 18:30 local time.
LIVE NZ vs SA Warm-Up Match: Ngidi Strikes
Ngidi delivers to Neesham, and he's caught by Markram! Neesham attempts a slogging shot but pays the price. Ngidi cleverly sends a slower delivery outside off, and Neesham tries to swing across the line, resulting in a thick edge that floats in the air. Markram makes a comfortable catch at point. Ngidi executed that well, keeping it wide of off to stay out of Neesham's swinging range. Neesham is dismissed, caught by Markram off Ngidi's bowling, scoring 14 runs from 11 balls with 2 fours.
Live Score NZ 268/4 (43.4) CRR: 6.14
New Zealand opt to bat
LIVE NZ vs SA Warm-Up Match: NZ 3 Down
Latham, dismissed by Marco Jansen, falls prey to an LBW decision! Jansen claims his second wicket of the over. Delivering a fuller delivery angling in, Latham is found stuck in his crease attempting to work it around the leg side. He plays across the line, and the ball subtly moves back in, hitting him on the pad. The umpire's decision is unquestionable. Latham is out LBW, courtesy of Marco Jansen, after scoring a fine 52 runs from 56 balls, including 4 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score NZ 246/3 (40.4) CRR: 6.05
New Zealand opt to bat
LIVE NZ vs SA Warm-Up Match: In the other game
In the 7th Warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023, New Zealand chose to bat against South Africa at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. New Zealand's innings stands at 231-1 after 37 overs, with Devon Conway and Kane Williamson retiring hurt at 78 and 37 respectively. Tom Latham is batting at 50, and Glenn Phillips is at 35 not out. The match promises exciting action as both teams prepare for the World Cup.
Live NZ 231/1 (37) CRR: 6.24
New Zealand opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Rain Stops Play
Rain stops play and the covers are coming on. It looks like a passing shower but the players are off the field
Live Score BAN 153/5 (30) CRR: 5.1
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Moeen Ali Into The Attack
Moeen Ali bowled a mix of deliveries. Hridoy let a wide ball go, Miraz got a single to square leg, and Hridoy missed a short delivery while Miraz scored one to deep mid-wicket.
Live Score BAN 153/5 (30) CRR: 5.1
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Rashid Removes Mahmudullah
Adil Rashid delivers to Mahmudullah, and he's caught by Livingstone! The fielder in the deep was perfectly positioned. It was a friendly full-toss aimed at the middle stump. Mahmudullah advanced down the pitch and struck it forcefully, but he couldn't quite find the sweet spot, resulting in a catch for Livingstone at deep mid-wicket. Mahmudullah departs, scoring 18 runs from 21 balls, including 1 four and 1 six, courtesy of Adil
Live Score BAN 141/5 (27.3) CRR: 5.13
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG Strike Again
Adil Rashid delivers a decisive blow to Mushfiqur, who's bowled out! What a challenging delivery to contend with! Rashid sent a deceptive wrong-un just outside the off-stump, and Mushfiqur, in his attempt to nudge it towards the leg-side, stayed back. However, the ball stayed unusually low and skidded through, narrowly missing the off-stump as Mushfiqur failed to make contact with his bat. He departs for 8 runs off 15 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score BAN 111/4 (22.5) CRR: 4.86
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Wokes Into Attack
Woakes bowled a mix of deliveries, including a full straight ball for no run, a nicely played four through backward point, a defensive prod, a swivel-pulled two, a slapped single to deep cover, and a clipped single to deep backward square leg.
Live Score BAN 92/3 (18.3) CRR: 4.97
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN 3 Down
Mark Wood strikes! Tanzid Hasan departs as the stumps are rattled. Wood delivers a length ball angling across just outside off, Tanzid Hasan remains on the back foot and attempts to defend it, but he ends up getting a thick inside edge, and the ball crashes into his stumps. Tanzid Hasan is dismissed for 45 runs from 44 balls, including 7 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score BAN 78/3 (15.2) CRR: 5.09
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Willey Vs Miraz
Willey bowled to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who mostly defended with a few singles. A wide was given for a short bouncer. On the 12.1 delivery, Tanzid Hasan hit an inside-edged boundary to mid-on.
Live Score BAN 67/2 (13) CRR: 5.15
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: Willey Hammered By Tanzid
Willey bowled to Tanzid Hasan who hit a boundary with a shot outside off. There was a wide delivery on 10.5. Later, Willey bowled to Mehidy Hasan Miraz who managed singles and defended the rest of the deliveries.
Live Score BAN 54/2 (11) CRR: 4.91
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN Look For Partnership
Chris Woakes bowled to Tanzid Hasan. Tanzid Hasan hit a beautiful cover drive for four on the 7.4 delivery, while he missed a leg glance on 7.5. On 7.6, there was a close run-out appeal, but Tanzid was safe. The over had some variation in length and line.
Live Score BAN 45/2 (8) CRR: 5.62
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN 2 Down
Topley delivers it to Shanto, and he's caught by Gus Atkinson! A wicket-maiden over! Topley bowls a fuller and wider delivery, tempting Shanto to go for a powerful drive. However, Shanto's shot results in a thick outside edge,
Live Score BAN 32/2 (6) CRR: 5.33
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN Need Partnership
Sam Curran bowled to Tanzid Hasan, who defended several deliveries. There was a close run-out attempt, but Tanzid Hasan was ruled not out after a review. Shanto scored a single off a back-of-length delivery outside off.
Live Score BAN 26/1 (4.2) CRR: 6
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: ENG Strike
Topley delivers a back-of-a-length delivery down the leg side, and there's a touch of extra bounce. Litton Das attempts a delicate tickle shot but ends up awkwardly losing his grip on the bat handle. The ball takes an edge and is safely pouched by Buttler behind the stumps. A soft dismissal for Litton Das, he departs for just 5 runs from 6 balls, including a solitary boundary. Topley gets the breakthrough.
Live Score BAN 18/1 (2.1) CRR: 8.31
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE ENG vs BAN Warm-Up Match: BAN Aim For Strong Start
Sam Curran bowls with varying lengths, inducing movement. Litton Das scores a boundary with a fine leg glance.
Live Score BAN 18/0 (2) CRR: 9
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Updates England vs Bangladesh, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Shakib al Hasan is 100 per cent fit, says Najmul Hossain Shanto
Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto is leading the side in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match against world champions England. "He is 100 per cent fine, he'll be available for the first match. We played some good cricket in the last game, we still need to improve. I hope everyone plays well," Shanto said about regular skipper Shakib al Hasan's fitness.
LIVE ENG vs BAN, CWC 2023 Warm-up: England captain Jos Buttler loses toss, Bangladesh bat first
England captain Jos Buttler has lost the toss in Guwahati and Bangladesh will be batting first in their warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Guwahati on Monday. Mehidy Hasan Miraz is leading Bangladesh with Shakib al Hasan once again out with injury.
LIVE Bangladesh vs England, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up: Toss to take place in 30 mins
England captain Jos Buttler and Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan will heading out for toss in less than 30 minutes. Stay tuned for more updates from Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Monday.
Live Updates CWC 2023 Warm-up, BAN vs ENG: Weather looks clear in Guwahati
The weather in Guwahati looks clear ahead of the toss for England's second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Check HERE...
LIVE BAN vs ENG, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Champions England getting ready for practice tie
Defending champions England are getting ready for their second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after the first match was washed out due to rain. Check HERE...
LIVE Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up, England vs Bangladesh: Check squads of both team
Here are the squads of both sides ahead of Bangladesh vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up match on Monday in Guwahati.
Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
England Squad: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson
LIVE Updates BAN vs ENG, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Check weather report
Both ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram on Monday could be affected by rain.
Check Bangladesh vs England Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match weather report HERE.
LIVE Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up, Bangladesh vs England: Check Bangladesh team jersey
The ICC revealed the team jersey of Shakib al Hasan's Bangladesh side ahead of their warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against world champions England in Guwahati on Monday. Check HERE...
LIVE BAN vs ENG, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Jos Buttler picks Rohit Sharma in World Cup dream team
England captain Rohit Sharma has picked Team India skipper Rohit Sharma as his top picks for ICC Cricket World Cup dream team. Here are his other 4 choices...
Jos Buttler's first five players in his dream ODI XI:
1. Adil Rashid.
2. Quinton De Kock.
3. Rohit Sharma.
4. Glenn Maxwell.
LIVE Updates Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up: New Zealand face South Africa in 2nd match
Tom Latham-led New Zealand will take on South Africa in their second warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Check when and where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match livestreaming HERE.
LIVE BAN vs ENG, World Cup 2023 Warm-up match: Check Livestreaming details
World champions England are up against Bangladesh in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
Check when and where to watch Bangladesh vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match for FREE HERE.
Live Updates CWC 2023 Warm-up, Bangladesh vs England: Bangladesh look to continue winning run
Bangladesh cricket team will look to continue their winning run, after thrashing Sri Lanka in their first warm-up match last week and defeating India in their last ODI match in Asia Cup 2023 last month. Can Bangladesh stun world champions England in Guwahati today?
Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up, BAN vs ENG: England eye game time
World Champions England will eye some game time against Bangladesh in Guwahati after their first warm-up clash against Team India was washed out without a ball getting bowled last week. Jos Buttler's team will open their title defence against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
LIVE ENG vs BAN: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
LIVE ENG vs BAN: England Squad
Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson