Highlights | ENG vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: England Beat Pakistan By 93 Runs

Would you believe it, England clinches back-to-back comprehensive victories! Sadly, their triumphs arrive belatedly in the tournament, leading to the defending champions exiting the competition. The previously underperforming batting unit surprisingly clicked collectively, with Bairstow, Root, and Stokes notching fifties. A late surge propelled them to a formidable 337, a challenging score on a slow, turning pitch. Pakistan faced an uphill task after Fakhar's early dismissal, and their dreams of semifinal qualification faded on the unrealistic NRR challenge. In his farewell international match, Willey impressed with the new ball, while spin maestros Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali continued their brilliance on a pitch tailored to their skills. Despite the anticlimactic end for Pakistan, England's late resurgence adds a twist to their tournament narrative.

Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 44 Of ODI World Cup 2023 England Vs Pakistan