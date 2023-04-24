Highlights | GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Gujarat Beat Mumbai By 55 Runs

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians faced a huge defeat against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. With this win, GT claimed the second spot in the points table. Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Titans. In reply, GT had posted 207 runs on the board. Arjun Tendulkar was retained after poor game against Punjab Kings. After their three-game winning streak was snapped by Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in an IPL 2023 match in Ahmedabad. Mumbai's death over bowling proved to be their downfall, conceding 96 runs in the final five overs in their last match. Their experienced spin bowling duo, Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen has been on the money, while the top and middle order have looked formidable. However, MI's bowlers will have to sort out their issues ahead of the clash against Gujarat.

Titans possess a strong bowling attack, led by Mohit Sharma and veteran Mohammed Shami, and have shown their ability to defend totals. Gujarat's spin department, led by Rashid Khan, looks potent, and they will need their batters, including Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and David Miller, to push the score in the middle overs. Promoting Miller up the order could help address their slow batting in the middle overs.

