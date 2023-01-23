NZ: 295 (41.2) | IND VS NZ, 3rd ODI Highlights and scorecard: India beat NZ by 90 runs, win series 3-0
India Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side will look to complete a 3-0 win over the Kiwis in the final ODI in Indore. Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from final game here.
Rohit Sharma’s Team India will look to end the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a high when they take on the Black Caps in the third and final game at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). India have already clinched the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead after their eight-wicket win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday. India will look to become first team to whitewash a No. 1-ranked team.
The home side will look to complete back-to-back ODI series whitewash after defeating Sri Lanka with a 3-0 margin earlier this year. Also a win on Tuesday will mean that India will become the new No. 1 side on the ICC men’s ODI ranking, replacing ODI World Champions England at the top.
It will be interesting to see if skipper Rohit decides to make some changes to the playing XI having already won the series. Former captain Virat Kohli will be eyeing a personal landmark as a 13th ODI half-century against the Kiwis will help him surpass the record of most ODI fifties against New Zealand, held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli is yet to fire in this ODI series after a couple of low scores in the first two ODI matches. The man in form has been opener Shubman Gill, who scored a double century in the first ODI following it up with an unbeaten 40 runs in the second game to lead his side to a win.
Indian bowling attack has also been impressive led by Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami with Kuldeep Yadav proving difficult to read for the Black Caps as well. India will be keen on continuing their winning march in this format considering that they will be hosting the 50-over World Cup later this year.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI here.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India win by 90 runs
And that's it! Santner caught by Kohli bowled by Chahal after scoring 34 off 29 balls. India win by 90 runs to cleansweep series 3-0 against India. What a dominant performance in all three matches from the Men in Blue. New Zealand left with a lot to think after this series defeat.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: GONE!
Michael Bracewell 26 (22) stumped by Ishan Kishan bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India get another wicket, New Zealand in trouble at the moment as Kuldeep Yadav gets the breakthrough.
NZ - 277/7 (38 Overs), Santner 16 (15)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: GONE!
Devon Conway 138 (100) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Umran Malik. Big wicket! India finally get the danger-man out. Umran Malik with a steaming delivery of 142kmph, caught by the skipper at mid-wicket.
NZ - 237/6 (33 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: Conway keeps NZ alive
Devon Conway is batting on 137 off 98 balls, he is the lone-warrior for New Zealand in their chase of 386 runs. Shardul Thakur taking those three wickets in quick succession has just kept India in the contest.
NZ - 230/5 (31.3 Overs)
Live India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Shardul Thakur puts India on top
Shardul Thakur is on a hat-trick. Even before the catch was made, Kohli was celebrating. Hardik smiles sarcastically. Everything is going well for India. Latham attempted to drive straight when Shardul's knuckleball full toss dropped late and caught the toe end of the bat. It flew low to the left of mid-off, and Hardik did well to slide forward and snare it just inches above the ground.
Wicket! Although Mitchell doesn't appear that thrilled, it was rather close to the gloves. As soon as the catch was made, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur rejoiced because they believed a glove or bat may have been involved. Asked the skipper to take a review, and it was a success. Mitchell searches for the pull and makes a fleeting contact off the glove to the right of the keeper that appeared to be Thakur's cross-seam bumper.
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: New Zealand 5 down
Shardul, the Lord, is on fire. In the course of ten balls, he had taken three wickets. A heavy top-edge is hit by Phillips in his attempt to pull the cross-seam short of length delivery because it was angled in at the batter and came considerably faster than Phillips had anticipated. went up in the air, providing practise catching for Kohli at short mid-wicket.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: Conway hits century
Back to back sixes from Devon Conway to complete his hundred. What a knock by the left-hander, Ishan Kishan would be kicking himself to miss out on his stumping earlier.
NZ - 175/2 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: Conway, Mitchell keep going
Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway keeping New Zealand in the contest as they bat very smartly. NZ need 226 runs in 27 overs now.
NZ - 160/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: IND look for wickets
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell keeping wickets in hand taking calculative risks at the moment. India have Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav hunting for wickets at the moment.
NZ - 130/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: NZ on backfoot again
Kuldeep Yadav has broken the deadlock as Henry Nicholls 42 (40) walks back to the pavilion. India needed that wicket desperately. Ishan Kishan could have got India another wicket but he misses his opportunity to stump Devon Conway.
NZ - 113/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: India search for a wicket
Team India still searching for a wicket as both left handers keep New Zealand on top at the moment. Kuldeep Yadav has been brought into the attack by captain Rohit Sharma in search of a wicket.
NZ - 88/1 (12.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: India on backfoot
Nothing working at the moment for India as Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls look settle. The partnership has gone over 60 runs now and the Men in Blue bowlers are desperate for a breakthrough.
NZ - 71/1 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: Conway, Nicholls steady NZ
New Zealand are back on track as Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway bat smartly. India still looking for those early wickets but both batters are playing smartly. If Conway gets going, it could be dangerous for India, they need to break this partnership soon.
NZ - 44/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: Devon Conway takes charge
New Zealand pushing it now as Conway takes charge on Washington Sundar. The New Zealand opener taking the advantage of powerplay. Two fours from that 4th over for the Kiwis.
NZ - 20/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: NZ off to a horrific start
Finn Allen has been clean bowled by Hardik Pandya in the very first over of New Zealand's chase of 386. Washington Sundar brought into the attack for the second over.
NZ - 7/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: India finish at 385
A crucial knock from Pandya 54 (38) in the last 10 overs get India to a massive total of 385 runs in 50 overs. A sensational start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India in the driving seat of the game but New Zealand bounced back by restricting the Men in Blue middle-order batters. Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya's partnership in the last 10 overs have got India to a challenging total.
IND - 385/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: Thakur and Pandya push
Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur are pushing the paddle to get as many runs as they can for their side. New Zealand have conceded 46 runs in the last five overs now.
IND - 360/6 (47.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Score: India to take charge now
Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the middle for India as they eye a total of 370 atleast. Captain Rohit Sharma would be disappointed not getting a massive total after such a fiery start.
IND - 325/6 (45 Overs)
LIVE India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Score: GONE!
Another one for New Zealand! Washington Sundar 9 (14) caught by Mitchell Santner bowled by Tickner. Disappointing from the all-rounder as he fails to make an impact. India still left with Hardik Pandya in the though, he can surely get his side to 400 if he gets going.
IND - 313/6 (42.2 Overs)
LIVE Ind vs NZ 3rd ODI score: India eye 400
Team India would be looking to finish with atleast 400 runs on the board. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar are in the middle as New Zealand were successful to trap Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav early.
IND - 308/5 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli out
Virat is now dismissed after chipping it to mid-off. India is losing momentum. Virat believed he could loft the drive over the infield. Finn Allen took catch overhead after shot was mistimed. New Zealand made a strong comeback with this. Can they limit India to 400?
LIVE Score IND 293/5 (38.3) CRR: 7.98
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Ishan Kishan gets run out
Uh-oh. Ishan Kishan is gone when you say "yes-no, yes-no" that is what happens. Kohli was a little hesitant to get off the starting blocks when Ishan tapped the ball straight to cover and called for a quick single, but once Virat started running, he never looked back and kept running to the other end. Ishan Kishan ran halfway down the wicket while keeping an eye on the ball before deciding to turn around. However, Kohli was already inside when he tried to rush back and slide the bat in. Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat in middle.
LIVE Score IND 284/3 (36) CRR: 7.98
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit and Virat's bond
LIVE Score IND 258/2 (32.2) CRR: 7.98
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India aim 400
LIVE Score IND 231/2 (29) CRR: 8.18
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Both centurions are back in the dugout
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are back in the hut after scoring quick hundreds to put Team India on top. Virat Kohli is joined by Ishan Kishan in the middle.
LIVE Score IND 232/2 (28) CRR: 8.18
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India on a roll
LIVE Score IND 180/0 (22) CRR: 8.18
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: India off to a flying start
Both India batters are playing all the shots in their arsenal as Gill is batting with a strike rate of 151 and Rohit is batting with 120. Gill has scored yet another fifty in the series while Rohit is on the verge of back-to-back fifties. India could not ask for a better start.
LIVE Score IND 90/0 (11) CRR: 8.18
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Here we go then!
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Pitch Report by Danny Morrison and Ajit Agarkar
"Not the biggest stadiums going around. 60-61m on the sides, 69m straight and just 54 behind the stumps. It is going to be tough for the bowlers. You saw a bit of joy for the Indian pacers up front. I don't think that is going to be the case here. There is an even covering of grass through the middle of the pitch to hold it together and as the evening progresses, the ball will only skid on. Bare patches closer to the batters but I don't think it is going to matter because the pitch looks very firm and good for batting. If anything, because it's an afternoon start, might hold on a bit at the start of the innings, but it will only keep getting better and it's a batting day."
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma | India Captain: We would have batted first, as a team we want to get out and play well. It is a great ground to play in, every time we come here it has been a good score. What is essential is to give chance to some of the new guys who haven’t had a game and see how they go. We have got two changes – Shami and Siraj are out, and Umran and Chahal are in.
Tom Latham | New Zealand Captain: We are going to have a bowl, it is a good surface and it will get better under lights. We have put good performances in the past and will look to put another good performance here. It will be high-scoring and the nature of the boundaries are short. We have got one change, Jacob Duffy comes in for Henry Shipley
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal make a comeback
Siraj and Shami are rested in the dead rubber as after a long time Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will play together in an ODI game. Umran Malik gets a game to prove himself once again.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Both Teams' Playing XI
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Toss Report
New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the third and final ODI of the series here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Tuesday.
LIVE IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma's big hundred coming soon?
If the Indian captain scores more than 30 runs in the meaningless third ODI against New Zealand, Aakash Chopra anticipates Rohit Sharma to get a massive hundred.
“Rohit Sharma will play, a century is due for him. Will Rohit Sharma score a century today? I feel he will do it today. A century can come on this ground and if he scores a century, it will be a huge one, it will be 150-170. Shubman Gill is not taking the name of getting out, so he will also try not to get out once again.”
IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav need 2 big hits to reach 100 international sixes
World's No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav needs two more big hits in the third and final ODI against New Zealand to complete 100 international sixes. Can SKY achieve this landmark in Indore on Tuesday?
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli close to HUGE milestone
Virat Kohli needs to score exactly a 100 to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli has failed to score a hundred after the Sri Lanka series. Can the former India captain achieve this landmark in third ODI vs New Zealand.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma completes 10 years as ODI opener
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has completed 10 years as an full-time opener in the ODI format. He has scored 7663 runs at an average of 55.93 and strike rate of 92.71 as an opener, the biggest highlight was his performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup.
IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill or Michael Bracewell, Check Dream11 Picks
Shubman Gill or Michael Bracewell, Rohit Sharma or Tom Latham? What should be you Fantasy Picks?
Check IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Picks.
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Check Live Streaming details
Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Check IND vs NZ 3rd ODI live streaming details HERE.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Umran Malik play final game?
Umran Malik might get to make a comeback into the side after being sidelined for the first two matches. Malik can replace either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj if the Indian team management decide to give their lead speedster a break.
Check India vs NZ 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI here.
India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma's side eye third whitewash vs Kiwis
Rohit Sharma's Team India will look to whitewash New Zealand for third time in the ODI history between the two sides. India won 5-0 in 2010 and 4-0 in 1998-99 (one match of the five-match series was a no-result).
IND vs NZ: Litmus test for Suryakumar Yadav
World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav has failed to capitalise on the opportunities in ODI cricket so far. He has a top-score of 31 in this series but needs to do much more if he wants to replace Shreyas Iyer in the ODI side going forward. Can SKY turn his ODI fortunes around in the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore today?
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rohit, Virat take rest?
Wasim Jaffer, a former India opener, believes that crucial members of the team should play in the forthcoming Ranji Trophy round rather than Tuesday's dead rubber match against New Zealand at Indore's Holkar Stadium.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid on ahead of final ODI vs New Zealand
"We will try to restrict them (NZ) to a low score or score big ourselves if we bat first. Indore has been traditionally batting-friendly, bowlers do not want to come here. It is a challenge for them. Big scores are made and they are chased down as well."
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rajat Patidar will make ODI debut? Rahul Dravid drops big hint
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid says THIS about senior not playing T20Is
"Over the last three years, there have been two T20 World Cups, that we have finished. This World Cup as well (50-over WC this year). The focus last year was on T20 World Cup and preparations around that. World Test Championship is a continuous cycle, something that always exists in the background and needs to stay in your mind. Last year, along with that (WTC), the idea was to prioritise T20 WC. Now that tournament is done and the priority has shifted to the 50-over WC and stay prepared well for that in October. It is a challenge since its three formats and you need to choose which ones to prioritise."
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid says THIS Rohit Sharma
"He has been a phenomenal player for India. He started as a precarious talent. When I saw him for the first time at 17-18, we thought we were looking at something different. He has proved that. Not a lot of kids go on to reach their potential. But he has achieved his potential and has been a great servant for Indian cricket. His turning point was the opening. His hallmark has been his performances in ICC events and ability to score big. He has a complete game. He has been batting well for us, terrific to watch him bat and lead the side."
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham
Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell
Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Henry Shipley
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Pitch Report
The Holkar Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly surface and is anticipated to help the hitters again. While spinners will be helpful in the middle overs, pacers may receive some assistance in the second half of the game.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Weather Report
Weather.com predicts that on January 24 (Tuesday), the city of Indore in India will experience daytime highs of 27° Celsius and nighttime lows of 13° Celsius. There will be no cloud in the sky. There is a 1% chance of rain during the day and a 2% chance at night. During the day, the humidity will be 53%, and at night, it will rise to 61%. Winds will blow between 10 and 15 kph in the direction of the northwest. There are no indications of rain, so the game will be completed in 100 overs.
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C)(wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Full squad of both sides
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Doug Bracewell
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Team India eye No. 1 position
Rohit Sharma and Team India can become world No. 1 ODI side if they can defeat New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).
Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI in Indore here.
