Highlights | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England Beat India By 38 Runs
India Women Vs England Women (IND-W Vs ENG-W), 1st T20I Highlights Cricket Scorecard & Updates: England Women posted 197-6, driven by D Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt, securing a 38-run win against India Women (159-6) at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in the 1st T20I.
In the 1st T20I between India Women and England Women at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, England posted a formidable total of 197-6 in 20 overs. Notable contributions came from D Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77). The bowling effort by Renuka Singh (3 wickets) and Shreyanka Patil (2 wickets) helped restrict India to 159-6 in response. Shafali Verma top-scored for India with 52. England's Sophie Ecclestone was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs. England secured a convincing 38-run victory. The match witnessed exciting moments, including a stunning dive by Capsey, a mix of boundaries, and a resilient bowling display. The comprehensive summary highlights the key performances and crucial moments in this thrilling encounter of the England Women tour of India, 2023.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Here.
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Thumping Win For England
England Women set a formidable 197-6 in the 1st T20I with standout performances from D Wyatt and Nat Sciver-Brunt. India Women's response fell short at 159-6, as England clinched a 38-run victory at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: England Beat India By 38 Runs
India faced a thrashing defeat against England in the series opener. After picking 2 wickets in 2nd over, England bounced back to post a huge total followed by a disciplined bowling performance.
LIVE Score ENGW 197/6 (20)
INDW 159/6 (20)
England Women won by 38 runs
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India In Deep Trouble
Nat Sciver-Brunt delivers a mix of deliveries, including a well-timed leg-side boundary by Vastrakar, a diving effort by Capsey to save runs, and a variety of shots by Kanika Ahuja, concluding with a quick two runs in the mid-wicket region.
LIVE Score INDW 151/5 (18.1) CRR: 8.31 REQ: 25.64
India Women need 47 runs in 11 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Verma Departs
Shafali Verma falls victim to Ecclestone's spin, attempting a leg-side heave but producing a thick leading edge to backward point where Glenn takes the catch, signaling potential victory for England. Shafali Verma departs for a well-played 52 from 42 balls, including 9 fours.
LIVE Score INDW 134/5 (16.2) CRR: 8.2 REQ: 17.45
India Women need 64 runs in 22 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Need Quick Runs
In the 16th over, Bell bowled a mix of deliveries, including a slower length outside off to Kanika Ahuja who swept it for a single, followed by five wides due to Ahuja's shuffle, then Shafali Verma hit a one-run pull to deep mid-wicket, mistimed a drive, got beaten by a bouncer, and finally slapped a full toss to long-on, as India chased a target of 74 with 30 balls remaining.
LIVE Score INDW 133/4 (16) CRR: 8.31 REQ: 16.25
India Women need 65 runs in 24 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India 4 Down
Richa Ghosh falls victim to Sarah Glenn's crafty bowling, lured into a big shot as she edges to Capsey; Glenn's strategic variation in pace pays off.
LIVE Score INDW 122/4 (14.4) CRR: 8.32 REQ: 14.25
India Women need 76 runs in 32 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Need Quick Runs
Shafali Verma smashes a boundary straight down the ground off a slower delivery from Bell, reaching 100 for India in the process.
LIVE Score INDW 110/3 (13) CRR: 8.46 REQ: 12.57
India Women need 88 runs in 42 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Kaur Departs
Ecclestone dismisses Kaur with a dragged-on delivery, hitting a good length and drifting towards off, as Harmanpreet attempts to smother it into the off-side but ends up with an inside edge onto middle and leg stump; Kaur departs scoring 26 runs with 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score INDW 82/3 (10.4) CRR: 7.69 REQ: 12.43
India Women need 116 runs in 56 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Bounce Back
In Sarah Glenn's over, Harmanpreet Kaur sweeps a quicker delivery to the left of deep square, followed by five wides conceded with a fuller googly down leg; Harmanpreet faces teasing deliveries around off-stump, toe-ends a flick to mid-wicket, and sweeps to the right of backward square, contributing to a total of 6 runs in the over.
LIVE Score INDW 82/2 (10.1) CRR: 8.07 REQ: 11.8
India Women need 116 runs in 59 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Need Quick Runs
In Sarah Glenn's over, Shafali Verma flicks a slower delivery onto her pad, misses a loopy full toss but manages a single, and Harmanpreet Kaur secures a leg bye after attempting a paddle shot; Glenn concedes 2 runs, with Shafali and Kaur contributing to the total.
LIVE Score INDW 58/2 (8) CRR: 7.25 REQ: 11.67
India Women need 140 runs in 72 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India In Deep Trouble
Freya Kemp strikes on the first delivery, inducing an outside edge as Jemimah Rodrigues attempts a cut; the ball goes low to the right of the keeper, and Amy Jones completes the catch, dismissing Rodrigues for 4 runs from 8 balls.
LIVE Score INDW 46/2 (5.3) CRR: 8.36 REQ: 10.48
India Women need 152 runs in 87 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Rebuild
In Mahika Gaur's over, Shafali Verma manages to score a boundary by slapping a full delivery over mid-off, but her risky single is survived due to a missed direct hit by Freya Kemp, contributing 5 runs to the total.
LIVE Score INDW 28/1 (4.1) CRR: 6.72 REQ: 10.74
India Women need 170 runs in 95 balls
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Mandhana Departs
Nat Sciver-Brunt dismisses Mandhana, shattering the middle stump with a full, late-swinging delivery at 97ks; Mandhana, attempting a leg-side slog, loses her shape and gets beaten on the inside edge, a crucial wicket for England as Mandhana departs for 6 runs, including 1 four.
LIVE Score INDW 20/1 (2.3) CRR: 8 REQ: 10.17
India Women need 178 runs
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Off To Strong Start
In Mahika Gaur's over, Mandhana impressively thumps a four over mid-off, while Shafali Verma contributes with a well-timed flick to deep backward square for four, and later works one to long-on, accumulating 7 runs in total.
LIVE Score INDW 12/0 (1) CRR: 12 REQ: 9.79
India Women need 186 runs
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: England Finish On Top
Amy Jones is caught by Rodrigues in the outfield off Shreyanka Patil, who secures 2 wickets on debut. Despite a full-toss on middle, Jones mistimed her slog, and Rodrigues, initially misjudging, adjusted brilliantly to take the catch over her head at deep mid-wicket. Amy Jones departs for 23 runs from 9 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score ENGW 197/6 (20) CRR: 9.85
Innings Break
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Renuka Singh Strikes Again
Nat Sciver-Brunt is caught by Richa Ghosh off Renuka Singh's slower delivery, a superb full-length diving catch, resulting in a crucial wicket for India as Sciver-Brunt departs for 77 runs from 53 balls with 13 boundaries.
LIVE Score ENGW 181/5 (19) CRR: 9.53
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: England 4 Down
Knight falls victim to Shreyanka Patil's maiden wicket! With a wide smile on her face, Patil delivers a good-length ball on off-stump. Knight, attempting to work it into the leg-side, plays all around it. The ball goes straight through, uprooting the off-stump. Knight departs for 6 runs from 7 balls, including 1 four.
LIVE Score ENGW 167/4 (17.3) CRR: 9.54
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India Strikes
Wyatt, dismissed by Saika Ishaque, is stumped! India gets the crucial wicket they were looking for. Ishaque delivered the ball just outside off, and Wyatt, set on advancing down the track, attempted to clear cover. However, she misjudged the flight, missed the ball, and Richa Ghosh swiftly collected it to dislodge the bails. A splendid innings concludes as Wyatt is stumped by Richa Ghosh off Saika Ishaque for 75 runs from 47 balls, including 8 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score
ENGW 140/3 (15.3) CRR: 9.03
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India On Backfoot
Kanika Ahuja's over witnessed a mix of well-executed shots by Wyatt, including a boundary through cow corner, contributing to a steady partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt.
LIVE Score ENGW 132/2 (14) CRR: 9.43
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Danielle Wyatt Hits Fifty
In an eventful over by Shreyanka Patil, Wyatt's aggressive batting reached a milestone with a stylish six, crossing the 50-run mark and forming a formidable 100-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt.
LIVE Score ENGW 109/2 (12) CRR: 9.08
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Shreyanka Into The Attack
In a single over by Shreyanka Patil, Wyatt showcased a mix of shots, including a well-timed loft over mid-off, contributing valuable runs for her team.
LIVE Score
ENGW 89/2 (10) CRR: 8.9
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: England Bounce Back
Saika Ishaque faced a mix of deliveries, including a nicely executed lofted extra-cover drive and a fortunate high full toss, allowing Wyatt to contribute valuable runs for her team.
LIVE Score ENGW 69/2 (8) CRR: 8.62
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Partnership For England
Nat Sciver-Brunt showcased clever shot selection, including a well-executed sweep and a fortunate outside edge, in a single over by Deepti Sharma, contributing to her team's score.
LIVE Score ENGW 45/2 (6.1) CRR: 7.3
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: India On Top
In the over by Renuka Singh, Wyatt scored runs with a mix of shots, including a well-timed boundary, showcasing her batting prowess against various deliveries.
LIVE Score ENGW 19/2 (3) CRR: 6.33
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: 2 In 2 For Renuka
Renuka Singh delivers an exceptional wobbled-seam ball, deceiving Capsey, who is left rooted to her crease, resulting in the ball hitting the top of off-stump and sending it cartwheeling; England loses their second wicket in the opening over.
LIVE Score ENGW 2/2 (1) CRR: 2
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women 1st T20: Superb Start For India
Dunkley falls victim to Renuka Singh's precision! A delivery on off-stump prompts Dunkley to press back, attempting to guide it to third man. However, indecision creeps in, leading to a late bat movement, and the ball nicks the inner splice, rolling onto the stumps. A crucial early breakthrough for India as Dunkley departs for a mere 1 run from 2 balls. Renuka Singh's skillful bowling sets the tone in this contest.
LIVE Score ENGW 2/2 (0.5) CRR: 2.4
India Women opt to bowl
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Heather Knight | England captain: We would’ve bowled first too. We had a couple of days to acclimatize. We’re looking to build on the things we’ve done in the past year. We did really well in the English summer earlier, showed a lot of intent. Hoping for a big crowd today and hoping to do well.
Harmanpreet Kaur | India captain: We’re going to bowl first. We want to put pressure on their batters because it’s the first game, sometimes it’s very difficult to know what a good score. Also our team is very confident in chasing. Shreyanka and Saika are playing their first games today. We just want to continue playing good cricket at Mumbai.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Check Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque
England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Toss Report
India women win the toss and opt to field first against England women in the first T20 of the series at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Pitch Report
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is renowned for favouring batsmen. However, despite the favourable conditions for batting, there is no established advantage for teams batting first at this venue.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Weather Report
On December 6, Wednesday, Mumbai's weather is forecasted to be predominantly clear. The sky is expected to remain mostly unobstructed, with a minimal likelihood of rain affecting the inaugural T20I match between India Women and England Women. Temperature ranges are anticipated to span from 35 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius, accompanied by an approximate humidity level of 60 percent. A moderate wind speed of around 11 km/h is anticipated during the 20-over encounter.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Check Head To Head In India
In the course of nine matches, the India Women's team emerged victorious in two, while the England Women's team secured victories in seven. The most recent outcome, which took place in Guwahati in March 2019, saw India Women narrowly losing by one run. In the last five matches, India Women claimed victory in one, while England Women dominated with four wins.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Check Key Stats Ahead Of Series
In the India Women vs. England Women T20Is, notable peaks and troughs define their clashes. India's highest score, 198/4 (2018), ended in a loss, while their lowest, 88/8 (2011), resulted in a defeat. England's highest, 199/3 (2018), secured a win, and their lowest, 96 (2010), led to a loss. Individual highlights include Smriti Mandhana's 79* and Danni Wyatt's 124. Renuka Singh's 5/15 and Sarah Glenn's 4/23 stand out in bowling. These stats encapsulate the intense T20 rivalry between the cricketing powerhouses.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Most Runs In Series?
Smriti Mandhana emerges as a dominant force, amassing a staggering 660 runs in just 18 matches. Following closely is England's Danni Wyatt, with 543 runs in 24 matches, showcasing her consistent prowess with the bat. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur adds her name to the list with an impressive 431 runs in 23 matches, while the seasoned Mithali Raj contributes significantly with 409 runs in 16 matches. England's dynamic duo, Nat Sciver and Brunt, make their mark with a combined total of 375 runs in 15 matches, adding further intensity to this thrilling cricketing rivalry.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Most Wickets In Rivalry
Topping the list is Katherine Sciver-Brunt from England, who has scalped an impressive 23 wickets in 19 matches, showcasing her bowling mastery. India's Deepti Sharma follows closely with 14 wickets in 16 matches, while England's Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole, along with Sarah Glenn, round up the list with notable contributions of 13, 11, and 10 wickets, respectively. These statistics reflect the fierce competition and skill displayed by these bowlers in the high-stakes clashes between the two cricketing powerhouses.
LIVE India Women vs England Women: Head To Head
India's women's team has faced challenges against England's women, securing victories in only 7 out of 27 games, highlighting the need for improvement in their head-to-head record.
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Squads
England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Mahika Gaur, Sophia Dunkley, Bess Heath, Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani
IND-W vs ENG-W: Key Players For Team India In This Match
This Indian team has great talent at their disposal. A great mix of experience and youth. There are some new faces in the squad.
India women vs England women: What Is The Toss Time?
The 1st T20I between India women and England women starts at 7 pm. Both the captains - Harmanpreet Kaur and Heather Knight - will walk out for the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
India women vs England women: Dream 11 picks
It is important to keep in mind the conditions, squads, probable playing 11s, toss factor, ground size and injury updates before decising on the fantasy team. In case you need any help in picking your team, take out help.
India Vs England LIVE: What Is The Venue Of The Match?
England have arrived in India for 3 T20Is and Only Test. All the matches will be played in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The T20Is are to be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai while the Test match will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
India vs England Women's T20I: India have a strong squad
Harmanpreet Kaur will be leading a strong 16-player squad which is filled with both experience and youth.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia, Minnu Mani.
India women vs England women: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 1st T20I between India women and England women will start at 7 pm IST. The match will have its live broadcast and streaming in India.
IND-W Vs ENG-W LIVE Score: Head to head record
The track record for India's women's team against England's women hasn't been strong, with 20 losses out of 27 games.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE: Probable Playing XIs
IND-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Manu, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh
ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt
LIVE Updates IND-W Vs ENG-W: India aim to play fearless cricket
Amol Muzumdar, head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, said that India will aim to play fearless cricket in the T20I series.
IND-W vs ENG-W LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The first T20I between India women and England women is to be played today at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The match starts at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.
IND-W Vs ENG-W: Squads To Full Schedule; Read All Details
The three match T20I series between India and England women's cricket teams starts today in Mumbai. All the matches are in Mumbai.
India women vs England women LIVE: India players sweat it out in nets
Indian players have prepared well for the three T20Is. They look in shape and confident to take on England at home.
LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W: Both Team Squads
India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu.
England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur and Sarah Glenn.
LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I between India women and England women set to take at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (December 6).