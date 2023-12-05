Highlights | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: England Beat India By 38 Runs

In the 1st T20I between India Women and England Women at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, England posted a formidable total of 197-6 in 20 overs. Notable contributions came from D Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77). The bowling effort by Renuka Singh (3 wickets) and Shreyanka Patil (2 wickets) helped restrict India to 159-6 in response. Shafali Verma top-scored for India with 52. England's Sophie Ecclestone was the standout bowler, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs. England secured a convincing 38-run victory. The match witnessed exciting moments, including a stunning dive by Capsey, a mix of boundaries, and a resilient bowling display. The comprehensive summary highlights the key performances and crucial moments in this thrilling encounter of the England Women tour of India, 2023.

