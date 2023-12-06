IND-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs England Women 1st T20I In Mumbai, 7PM IST, December 6
India Women Vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India vs England, India-W Dream11 Team Player List, England-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
In Mumbai today, the India women's cricket team faces off against England in the opening T20I of a three-match series, all to be held at the Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, England women will engage in a Test match in Navi Mumbai during this tour. With the Indian women's cricket team making a comeback after a prolonged break, the stadium is anticipated to be packed to capacity. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced free entry on a first-come-first-serve basis, further fueling expectations of a massive turnout to support both sides at this renowned cricket venue.
Also Read | IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match
However, England's camp received significant injury news: Charlie Dean will miss the initial match due to a stomach ailment. Her absence places emphasis on either Sophie Ecclestone or Sarah Glenn as the spin option for England.
India seems well-prepared across all facets of the game. Opening with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma aims to give India a formidable start. Jemimah Rodrigues, positioned at No. 3, arrives with commendable form from the recent Women's T20 Trophy. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma is poised to play the role of a stabilizing force, while Harmanpreet and Yastika Bhatia are tasked with aggressive batting in the closing overs. All eyes are on Titas Sadhu and Pooja Vastrakar to make their mark with the ball.
IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Smriti Mandhana
Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver-Brunt
Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones
Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt
All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar
You Can Follow LIVE Updates From IND-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20 Match Here
IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XIs
IND-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Manu, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh
ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt
IND-W vs ENG-W Squads
India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooka Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu
England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Health (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn
Live Tv