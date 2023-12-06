IND-W Vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs England Women 1st T20I In Mumbai, 7PM IST, December 6

In Mumbai today, the India women's cricket team faces off against England in the opening T20I of a three-match series, all to be held at the Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, England women will engage in a Test match in Navi Mumbai during this tour. With the Indian women's cricket team making a comeback after a prolonged break, the stadium is anticipated to be packed to capacity. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has announced free entry on a first-come-first-serve basis, further fueling expectations of a massive turnout to support both sides at this renowned cricket venue.

However, England's camp received significant injury news: Charlie Dean will miss the initial match due to a stomach ailment. Her absence places emphasis on either Sophie Ecclestone or Sarah Glenn as the spin option for England.

India seems well-prepared across all facets of the game. Opening with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma aims to give India a formidable start. Jemimah Rodrigues, positioned at No. 3, arrives with commendable form from the recent Women's T20 Trophy. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma is poised to play the role of a stabilizing force, while Harmanpreet and Yastika Bhatia are tasked with aggressive batting in the closing overs. All eyes are on Titas Sadhu and Pooja Vastrakar to make their mark with the ball.

IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver-Brunt

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Amy Jones

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

All-rounders: Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar

IND-W vs ENG-W Probable XIs

IND-W Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Manu, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh

ENG-W Probable XI: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt

IND-W vs ENG-W Squads

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooka Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu

England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Health (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn