Highlights | SA vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score And Updates: Netherlands Upset South Africa, Record Historic Win By 38 Runs

Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: In a stunning turn of events, South Africa faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the Netherlands, leaving cricket fans in disbelief. This loss brings back haunting memories of their exit from the T20 World Cup in 2022. South Africa entered the 2023 World Cup as strong contenders, with recent victories against Sri Lanka and Australia, and they seemed to be in control as they dominated the initial proceedings with the ball. However, Edwards and RVM's spirited batting display turned the game around. South Africa's chase faltered early, losing four wickets within the first ten overs, as Dutch spinners kept them in check. Aryan Dutt set the tone with a maiden over, and RVM's all-round performance further shook South Africa's hopes. The Netherlands captain emerged as a savior with both the bat and his strategic field placements. This historic win marks the first time that the Netherlands has defeated a Test-playing nation in a 50-over World Cup, underscoring the unpredictable nature of cricket, with Afghanistan's recent triumph over England adding to the drama.

