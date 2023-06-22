Highlights | SL vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Oman
Oman Vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Dimuth Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasaranga shine as Sri Lanka beat Oman by 10 wickets.
Sri Lanka's debut match against Oman in international cricket turned out to be an easy victory. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka dominated the game from the powerplay onwards. Fast bowler Kumara played a crucial role by dismissing three key batsmen, while Rajitha showcased consistent performance.
Coach Chris Silverwood, observing from the sidelines, constantly signaled to bring on the leg-spinner when Shanaka was bowling. Although the captain delayed the move for a couple of overs, Hasaranga had the anticipated massive impact. He took three wickets in his first two overs, leaving Oman completely demoralized. Ayaan Khan managed to provide some resistance, but Oman fell short, scoring close to 100 runs.
The pitch had already become easier for batting during Oman's innings, allowing Karunaratne and Nissanka to comfortably chase the target and secure a resounding 10-wicket victory. Sri Lanka had previously recorded a comprehensive win over UAE, and this triumph will further improve their net run rate (NRR).
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka After Thumping Win
It's not about the toss, it's about the body language and intent. Lahiru Kumara and the bowlers had great intent. We don't take any team lightly. Whenever I throw the ball to him he (Hasaranga) gets wickets, very good that he is taking five-wicket hauls. It's a habit for them (openers giving good starts). This allows our hitters down the order to go hard later. Supporting staff and the management have done a great job in keeping the environment calm.
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Oman Captain Zeeshan Maqsood After Big Defeat
Good to play against Sri Lanka, we learnt a lot with the way they bowled and batted. First 10 overs we lost too many wickets. Ayaan with the bat was a positive to take from this game. We have been tested now and that is good for us. We are still on our toes, we have two wins and we are looking forward. We cannot lose hope, keep fighting and play well. Unfortunately Ayaan couldn't get the fifty, hopefully he will get it in the next game.
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Wanindu Hasaranga After Wuinning Man Of The Match Award
This is a very good wicket to bowl for legspinners. I tried to bowl at the stumps, that's why I got wickets. I don't know the reason for that and I do my normal basic things. The fast bowlers bowled really well, they bowled in good areas, Kumara bowled well and Rajitha supported him. These matches are very helpful for the World Cup tournament for us.
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Sri Lanka Win By 10 Wickets
Sri Lanka's encounter with Oman turned out to be a one-sided affair. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka dominated from the beginning, with Kumara taking three crucial wickets and Rajitha providing consistent support. Coach Chris Silverwood's strategic gestures urged the captain to introduce the leg-spinner, Hasaranga, into the attack. Although there was a slight delay, Hasaranga's impact was immense, claiming three wickets in his first two overs and leaving Oman in a hopeless state. Ayaan Khan fought valiantly to push the score close to 100. In Sri Lanka's innings, the pitch had become easier to bat on, allowing Karunaratne and Nissanka to cruise to a comfortable ten-wicket victory. Following their significant win over UAE, this victory will further boost Sri Lanka's net run rate.
Live Score OMAN 98 (30.2)
SL 100/0 (15)
Sri Lanka won by 10 wkts
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: SL On Top
Zeeshan Maqsood bowled to Karunaratne, who scored runs through singles, twos, and a boundary sweep. Nissanka also scored runs with singles and a nudge to long-on. Jay Odedra and Zeeshan Maqsood bowled for Oman.
Live Score SL 76/0 (12) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 0.61
Sri Lanka need 23 runs
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: SL On Top
Zeeshan Maqsood bowled a few dot balls to Karunaratne, who worked the ball to backward square leg and punched to cover. Nissanka scored a run by whipping the ball through square leg. SL scored 5 runs in the 7th over, reaching a total of 50-0. Bilal Khan conceded a tough chance that resulted in a boundary. Karunaratne hit consecutive fours and Nissanka scored a single. SL scored 12 runs in the 6th over, reaching a total of 45-0. Fayyaz Butt conceded runs through singles and boundaries.
Live Score SL 59/0 (9) CRR: 6.56 REQ: 0.98
Sri Lanka need 40 runs
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Karunaratne On Top
Bilal Khan bowled to Karunaratne, who scored 3 runs with a punch wide of cover. Karunaratne missed a tuck and was hit on the pads, but it was not out. Nissanka flicked for 3 runs. Karunaratne on 11 and Nissanka on 13. Fayyaz Butt bowled a sloppy delivery and conceded a run.
SL SL 34/0 (5.2) CRR: 6.38 REQ: 1.46
Sri Lanka need 65 runs
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Steady Start By SL Openers
Bilal Khan bowled a few deliveries to Karunaratne and Nissanka. Nissanka hit a four and took a single, while Karunaratne hit a four and took two runs. Fayyaz Butt bowled to Karunaratne and Nissanka, with Karunaratne hitting a four and taking two runs. After one over, Sri Lanka scored 5 runs without losing any wickets. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt were the bowlers.
SL 21/0 (3.1) CRR: 6.63 REQ: 1.67
Sri Lanka need 78 runs
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Mid-Innings
Hasaranga triumphs as Sri Lanka bowls first against Oman. Kumara shines, Hasaranga dominates, Oman crumbles. Ayaan Khan impresses with 41, but Sri Lanka is superior. The chase is a mere formality.
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Oman All Out For 98
Bilal Khan falls victim to Hasaranga's bowling as he is given out lbw. With this dismissal, Hasaranga secures a five-wicket haul. The delivery was a nicely flighted leg-break aimed at the stumps. Bilal Khan attempts a slogsweep but fails to connect, resulting in the ball hitting his back thigh. After a moment of consideration, umpire Gregory Brathwaite raises his finger to signal the dismissal. Oman's innings comes to an end with a total of 98 runs. Bilal Khan departs for a score of 0 from 7 deliveries, having been dismissed by Hasaranga.
Live Score OMAN 98 (30.2) CRR: 3.23
Innings Break
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: Hasaranga On Top
Fayyaz Butt and Ayaan Khan face bowlers Hasaranga and Kumara. Fayyaz Butt scores 3 runs, while Ayaan Khan adds 1 run. Lahiru Kumara takes 3 wickets, and Hasaranga takes 3 wickets as well.
Live Score OMAN 89/8 (27) CRR: 3.3
SL vs Oman CWC Qualifier LIVE: RUN OUT
Oman really in a suicidal mode as Naseem Khushi gets run out. He is gone for 1 as pair of Rajitha and Asalanka bring his fall. 8 down now Oman. Fayyaz Butt, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
OMAN 84/8 (24.5)
SL vs Oman LIVE Updates: Oman In Big Trouble
Oman in all sorts of trouble as the self destruct in the 21st over, losing three wickets. Hasaranga picked three in just one over. Jatinder, Shoaib and Jay Odedra back to the hut. Oman fearing getting bowled out cheaply here.
OMAN 74/7 (21.5)
Sri Lanka vs Oman LIVE Updates: Hasaranga strikes
Jatinder walks back for 21 as Hasaranga gets him out leg before wicket. Big blow to Oman as the opener was going on nicely in the middle. But he tried a risky shot and perished. Shoaib Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
OMAN 72/5 (20.2)
Oman vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Spinners in action
Sri Lanka are going through the overs quickly with Maheesh Theekshana and Hasaranga, two quality mystery spinners, bowling in tandem. Jatinder and Ayaan batting well here.
OMAN 66/4 (19)
Oman vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Oman Rebuild Innings
The time has come for Wanindu Hasaranga to come and boss. The mystery spinner will be hard to deal with for Oman batters Jatinder and Ayaan and let's see how these two go against him. So far, Jatinder and Ayaan have done a good job to get Oman past 50.
OMAN 59/4 (16.5)
SL vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Oman need partnerships
Jatinder and Ayaan have steadied the ship for Oman for a while. Drinks break taken at the end of the 14th over. Oman needs some luck also to go their way. They are surely a better side than how they have batted so far.
OMAN 47/4 (14)
SL vs Oman ODI WC Qualifiers LIVE: Sri Lanka Dominate Proceedings
Jatinder and Ayaan Khan at the crease for Oman. They need to go on and on with this partnership if Oman are to put a decent total on the board. Dasun Shanaka, right-arm medium, comes into the attack and he is bowling in tandem with mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.
OMAN 33/4 (12.1)
Cricket World Cup Qualifier LIVE SL and Oman: Oman Lose Fourth Wicket
Huge blow to Oman as they lose their fourth wicket. Kumara with one more wicket. Mohammad Nadeem departs for a duck. Caught by Karunaratne. Oman is all sorts of trouble here.
OMAN 21/4 (10.3)
SL vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka get another one as Oman lose their third wicket. This time captain Zeeshan Maqsood has to walk back for score of 1 off 8 balls. Kumara gets his second wicket of the day.
OMAN 16/3 (7.2)
SL vs OMAN ODI LIVE Updates: Oman lose 2nd wicket
Huge blow to Oman as they lose second wicket in form of Aqib Ilyas for just 6. Rajitha strikes and Nissanka takes a stunning catch at gully position. Brilliant move from bowler and the captain to place a fielder there. Zeeshan Maqsood, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
OMAN 15/2 (5.5)
CWC Qualifiers LIVE Updates SL vs Oman: Prajapati Departs Early
After fall of opener Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Jatinder and Ilyas need to stitch a long partnership here for Oman. Sri Lanka pacers dominate the proceedings currently.
OMAN 15/1 (4.1)
Oman vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Oman begin innings
K Prajapati departs early. Just 1 for him today as he gets trapped in front of the stumps off Lahiru Kumara. The SL pacer had dropped catch on the first ball of the 2nd over and more than makes up for it with this wicket.
OMAN 1/1 (1.4)
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: SL win toss, will bowl first
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Oman in their second Group B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
The toss for Match No. 11 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Oman in Bulawayo is set to take place soon at 12pm IST. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood will be out in the middle soon.
SL vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Predicted Playing 11 HERE
Here are the predicted playing 11 for Sri Lanka vs Oman Match No. 11 of the World Cup 2023 Qualifier today...
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Dream11 Picks
Dasun Shanaka or Zeeshan Maqsood? Wanindu Hasaranga or Bilal Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
SL vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualfier: Arjuna Ranatunga slams SLC
Former captain Arjuna Ranatunga, who led Sri Lanka to 1996 World Cup title, has slammed the country's cricket board - SLC. "This surplus is not from playing and winning matches. This money is from television rights, from the International Cricket Council and sponsorships, so you cannot attribute this success to the SLC administration," Ranatunga was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.
"We must check and see how much of this has actually been spent on the development of Sri Lanka cricket."
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Oman's 1st ever ODI against Lanka
Oman and Sri Lanka will be facing off for the first-ever time against each other in an ODI match. These sides have played two unofficial 20-over games before the 2021 T20 World Cup. Who will come out on top in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier today?
SL vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka call up three back-up players
Sri Lanka have called up three backup players - Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage and Sahan Arachchige - for the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. Lanka are looking to ensure their berth in the World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
Sri Lanka vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka will be up against unbeaten Oman team in Match No. 11 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.
SL vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka look to continue winning run
Sri Lanka will look to return to the top of the table as they take on unbeaten Oman side in their second match of Group B of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today. Sri Lanka thrashed UAE by massive 175 runs in their opening match earlier this week.
SL vs Oman World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera
Oman Squad: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Sandeep Goud, Rafiullah, Samay Shrivastava, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Kaleemullah
Sri Lanka vs Oman Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Dasun Shanaka vs Zeeshan Maqsood
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 11 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 to be played at Bulawayo. Oman are in great form, having won both of their matches so fra while Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions, will be looking for their second victory of the tournament. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game.
Oman vs SL CWC Qualifiers LIVE: Playing 11s
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara