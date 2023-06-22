Highlights | SL vs Oman, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Oman

Sri Lanka's debut match against Oman in international cricket turned out to be an easy victory. Opting to bowl first, Sri Lanka dominated the game from the powerplay onwards. Fast bowler Kumara played a crucial role by dismissing three key batsmen, while Rajitha showcased consistent performance.

Coach Chris Silverwood, observing from the sidelines, constantly signaled to bring on the leg-spinner when Shanaka was bowling. Although the captain delayed the move for a couple of overs, Hasaranga had the anticipated massive impact. He took three wickets in his first two overs, leaving Oman completely demoralized. Ayaan Khan managed to provide some resistance, but Oman fell short, scoring close to 100 runs.

The pitch had already become easier for batting during Oman's innings, allowing Karunaratne and Nissanka to comfortably chase the target and secure a resounding 10-wicket victory. Sri Lanka had previously recorded a comprehensive win over UAE, and this triumph will further improve their net run rate (NRR).

