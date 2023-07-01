Highlights | ZIM vs SL, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Win By 9 Wickets

Sri Lankan dressing room was filled with joy and smiles as Nissanka received praise from Mendis, who played a crucial role in supporting him to reach his century. The run chase turned out to be a breeze for them, comfortably reaching the target with plenty of time to spare. However, it was Sri Lanka's bowling that once again caught everyone's attention. Throughout the tournament, their bowling unit had been outstanding, contributing significantly to their flawless winning streak.

Winning the toss today proved advantageous as Madushanka and Theekshana delivered exceptional performances at different stages of the game. Madushanka impressed with the new ball, while Theekshana shone in the later stages, leading to Zimbabwe being bowled out for a mere 165 runs. With such a modest target, Zimbabwe had little chance of defending it, and their hopes were dashed early on by Sri Lanka's strong opening partnership.

As a result of this victory, Sri Lanka has secured their place in the World Cup, and now the attention turns to a likely showdown between Zimbabwe and Scotland for the remaining spot.



cre Trending Stories

Check LIVE Score and Updates from Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI here