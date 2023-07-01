Highlights | ZIM vs SL, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Score: Sri Lanka Win By 9 Wickets
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka Qualify For ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Sri Lankan dressing room was filled with joy and smiles as Nissanka received praise from Mendis, who played a crucial role in supporting him to reach his century. The run chase turned out to be a breeze for them, comfortably reaching the target with plenty of time to spare. However, it was Sri Lanka's bowling that once again caught everyone's attention. Throughout the tournament, their bowling unit had been outstanding, contributing significantly to their flawless winning streak.
Winning the toss today proved advantageous as Madushanka and Theekshana delivered exceptional performances at different stages of the game. Madushanka impressed with the new ball, while Theekshana shone in the later stages, leading to Zimbabwe being bowled out for a mere 165 runs. With such a modest target, Zimbabwe had little chance of defending it, and their hopes were dashed early on by Sri Lanka's strong opening partnership.
As a result of this victory, Sri Lanka has secured their place in the World Cup, and now the attention turns to a likely showdown between Zimbabwe and Scotland for the remaining spot.
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Ervine After Defeat
'Was always going to be challenging batting first. There were a couple of soft dismissals too. Losing three wickets early put us on the back foot. He's done it for Sri Lanka on numerous occasions (Theekshana). Partnership between WIlliams and Raza brought us back in the game. And then he came on and destroyed us in the middle. Don't need to prepare any differently than what we have been doing (for the Scotland game).'
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Shanaka After Winning Game
'Coming into Qualifiers is always tough. But still if you go through the process, with the team we've got here, we know we're going to qualify. Credit to other teams, some of the teams gave us some good fight in between but still we are the better side. Madushanka has been outstanding. This bunch of players, they've got their own skills and utilise the conditions well here. Knowing our strength is the key to success. We play one step at a time. Every game we don't take easy. Not going to take it lightly in the next game, want to prove that we are the better team coming here.'
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Qualify
Sri Lankan dressing room is filled with smiles. Mendis acknowledges Nissanka's outstanding performance, having played a crucial role in his century. The run chase was effortless for them, comfortably reaching the target with time to spare. However, it was Sri Lanka's bowling that once again caught the attention. Throughout the tournament, their bowling unit has been pivotal in maintaining an impeccable winning streak. Today, after winning the toss, Madushanka and Theekshana took charge at different stages of the game. Madushanka made an impact with the new ball, while Theekshana dominated later on, ultimately dismissing Zimbabwe for a mere 165 runs. Zimbabwe had little chance of defending such a modest total, and their hopes were dashed by the opening partnership itself. With this victory, Sri Lanka secures their place in the World Cup, leaving Zimbabwe and Scotland likely to battle it out for the remaining spot.
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Win
Pathum Nissanka hit a four to complete his century and help Sri Lanka qualify for the 2023 World Cup. The score was leveled with a wide. After 33 overs, Sri Lanka was at 164-1, with Nissanka on 97 and Kusal Mendis on 25.
Live Score ZIM 165 (32.2)
SL 169/1 (33.1)
Sri Lanka won by 9 wkts
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Near Qualification
Mendis and Nissanka are steadily accumulating runs, with Nissanka approaching his century. They are taking singles and defending the balls.
Live Score SL 156/1 (31) CRR: 5.03 REQ: 0.53
Sri Lanka need 10 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Near Big Win
After 27 overs, Sri Lanka has scored 143 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Pathum Nissanka has scored 80 runs off 84 balls, and Kusal Mendis has scored 21 runs off 23 balls.
Live Score SL 144/1 (27.3) CRR: 5.24 REQ: 0.98
Sri Lanka need 22 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: No Luck For ZIM
Wellington Masakadza bowled six deliveries, allowing only 3 runs and no boundaries. Pathum Nissanka scored 1 run off each of the four balls he faced, while Kusal Mendis scored 1 run off two balls. The Sri Lankan team's score after 23 overs was 123-1. Blessing Muzarabani bowled four deliveries, conceding only 2 runs.
Live Score SL 127/1 (24.1) CRR: 5.26 REQ: 1.51
Sri Lanka need 39 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Still On Top
In the 21st over, Kusal Mendis scored runs through a four and two singles, while Pathum Nissanka scored two runs. The score after 21 overs was 106-1, with Mendis on 2 and Nissanka on 62. Muzarabani bowled and conceded no runs.
Live Score SL 120/1 (22) CRR: 5.45 REQ: 1.64
Sri Lanka need 46 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: SL 1 Down
Karunaratne's attempt at a pull shot ends in a catch at fine leg, as he couldn't maintain control. It was a well-directed short ball by Ngarava, targeting the body. The ball cramps Karunaratne, resulting in a catch taken by Brad Evans. Karunaratne departs, having scored 30 runs off 56 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score SL 103/1 (19.5) CRR: 5.19 REQ: 2.09
Sri Lanka need 63 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Nissanka Vs Nagarava
In the 15th over, Ngarava bowled a leg byes for 1 run and a four as Nissanka drove brilliantly. Karunaratne scored a single and had a close LBW appeal against him. Ngarava also bowled a wide. After 15 overs, Sri Lanka was at 81-0 with Nissanka at 47 and Karunaratne at 25. In the 14th over, Raza bowled a tight over with some dot balls and a wide. Sri Lanka scored 8 runs, including a boundary by Nissanka. After 14 overs, Sri Lanka was at 77-0 with Nissanka at 46 and Karunaratne at 23.
Live Score SL 88/0 (16) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 2.29
Sri Lanka need 78 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Zimbabawe Look To Bounce Back
In the 13th over, Ryan Burl bowled a mix of deliveries. He started with an overpitched ball driven back by Nissanka, followed by a short ball that Nissanka pulled for a boundary. Karunaratne and Nissanka took singles and Nissanka faced a wide googly. Burl made a diving stop and Karunaratne danced down for a single. The over yielded 12 runs. In the 12th over, Brad Evans bowled a couple of full deliveries driven by Nissanka for no run and a four. Nissanka hit two more fours, one through point and another through mid-wicket, displaying excellent timing. The over ended with two dot balls. The score after 13 overs was 69-0 with Nissanka on 41 and Karunaratne on 21.
Live Score SL 77/0 (14) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 2.47
Sri Lanka need 89 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka On Top
In the 11th over, Ryan Burl's delivery to Karunaratne is missed as the keeper appeals, but the review shows no evidence of a catch. Nissanka scores a run and hits a four. In the 10th over, Brad Evans bowls several balls resulting in no runs and a leg bye. The score after 10 overs is 47-0. In the 9th over, Raza's delivery is clipped to mid-on, checked towards extra cover, and results in runs including a boundary.
Live Score SL 57/0 (12) CRR: 4.75 REQ: 2.87
Sri Lanka need 109 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka Pick-Up Pace
In the 8th over, Brad Evans bowls a back-of-a-length ball that is punched to him, followed by a too-short ball that Nissanka pulls for a boundary. Evans then bowls a back-of-a-length ball that is guided for a single. The score after 8 overs is SL 34-0. In the 7th over, Muzarabani bowls a length ball that is played to fine leg for a single, followed by a fullish ball eased to mid-on for another single. Muzarabani then bowls a back-of-a-length ball that is punched to covers, and a short of a length ball that Nissanka cuts for four through cover point. The over ends with a pull to fine leg for a single and a punch to mid-off with no run.
Live Score SL 41/0 (9) CRR: 4.56 REQ: 3.05
Sri Lanka need 125 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Evans vs Nissanka
Brad Evans bowls to Nissanka. There are some runs scored, a no-ball is bowled, and a chance is missed by Ervine at covers. In the second set, Muzarabani bowls to Karunaratne and Nissanka, with a few runs scored and some dot balls played. The score after 6 overs is SL 20-0.
Live Score SL 27/0 (7) CRR: 3.86 REQ: 3.23
Sri Lanka need 139 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Slow Start By Sri Lanka
In the fourth over, Ngarava switched to round the wicket. Nissanka flicked a swinging full ball for no run, while Karunaratne scored a single and hit a boundary through backward square leg.
Live Score SL 18/0 (5) CRR: 3.6 REQ: 3.29
Sri Lanka need 148 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Steady Start For SL
In the second over, Ngarava bowled to Karunaratne. Karunaratne scored a single run on the first ball. The fourth ball was a near-miss as Karunaratne almost nicked it behind. A dropped catch occurred on the fifth ball. The over ended with a dot ball and no run scored. In the first over by Muzarabani, Nissanka scored two runs on the second ball, while the rest were defended or resulted in leg byes.
Live Score SL 10/0 (3.1) CRR: 3.16 REQ: 3.33
Sri Lanka need 156 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: We are back
Ngarava bowled a series of deliveries to Nissanka. The first few balls were defended by Nissanka, while the fourth ball was played for two runs through square leg. The fifth ball was defended, and the sixth ball resulted in leg byes, with the ball deflecting off Nissanka's thigh pads and reaching the fine leg boundary. Ngarava opened the bowling for the team, with two slips in place.
Live Score SL 6/0 (1) CRR: 6 REQ: 3.27
Sri Lanka need 160 runs
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: See You After Break
Sri Lanka's bowling performance once again stood out as they dismantled Zimbabwe's batting lineup, dismissing them in the 33rd over. Winning the toss proved advantageous for Sri Lanka, and they capitalized on it beautifully. Madushanka made an impressive start, taking three wickets in his opening spell. Theekshana then took over, mesmerizing the likes of Williams, Burl, and the lower-order batsmen with his carrom balls. Despite Williams scoring another fifty and building a promising partnership with Raza, their momentum was disrupted by Shanaka's seemingly innocuous delivery, resulting in a breakthrough. Following that, Zimbabwe's batting line-up crumbled. Sri Lanka now have a target of 166 runs, and if they successfully chase it, they will secure qualification for the World Cup. Given their strong position, the chase should be comfortable for them.
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Mid-innings
Theekshana strikes once more, dismissing Muzarabani with a clean bowled! With this wicket, Theekshana completes a four-wicket haul, contributing to Zimbabwe's complete dismissal. The deceptive carrom ball proves effective yet again. Muzarabani attempts a lofted shot, stepping away from the stumps, but the ball pitches and turns away, eluding the edge and crashing into the leg stump. Muzarabani's stumps are shattered, and he departs without scoring any runs, having faced just two deliveries. Theekshana's impressive performance continues, securing the wicket of Muzarabani.
Live Score ZIM 165 (32.2) CRR: 5.1
Innings Break
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: ZIM 9 Down
Pathirana delivers a devastating blow to Ngarava's stumps, dismissing him bowled! The bowler deceives Ngarava with a slower delivery, pitching it up on the middle and leg stump line. Ngarava attempts to powerfully strike the ball down the ground but misjudges the line completely. His disappointment is palpable as he trudges back to the pavilion, knowing that he failed to connect with the ball. With Ngarava's departure, the team finds themselves nine wickets down. Ngarava's innings concludes on a disappointing note, scoring zero runs off three deliveries, with Pathirana claiming the wicket.
Live Score ZIM 165 (32.2) CRR: 5.1
Innings Break
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Sri Lanka On Top
Pathirana claims the wicket of Brad Evans, caught lbw! The umpire's finger is raised, signalling an lbw dismissal, but Evans decides to challenge the decision and calls for a review. The question arises: has the ball missed the leg stump? It was a full delivery directed at the leg stump, and Evans fails to connect with his attempted flick, resulting in the ball hitting his pad. After careful examination, it is revealed that the ball is just grazing the leg stump—a matter of mere millimetres. With such a narrow margin, the decision remains with the umpire's call. Disappointed, Evans shakes his head as he makes his way back to the pavilion. He contributed 14 runs off 16 balls, including two boundaries, before being dismissed lbw by Pathirana.
Live Score ZIM 164/8 (31.2) CRR: 5.23
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: ZIM 7 Down
Jongwe falls victim to Theekshana, trapped lbw! Theekshana strikes again, earning another wicket. However, Jongwe challenges the decision and opts for a review. The ball, a carrom ball aimed at the middle stump, evades Jongwe's attempted sweep and appears to be heading straight for the stumps. The absence of an immediate appeal suggests there was no contact with the bat. Indeed, the bat is far from the ball's trajectory, and the ball-tracking technology confirms it would crash into the leg stump. Theekshana continues to dominate the game, dismissing Jongwe lbw for 10 runs off 12 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score ZIM 158/7 (30.3) CRR: 5.18
Sri Lanka opt to bowl
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Another one
Luke Jongwe 10 (12) LBW by Theekshana, the off-spinner is just on fire for Sri Lanka today, he has only given away 18 runs so far in his six overs bowled taking 3 wickets.
ZIM: 144/7 (28.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Burl departs
Ryan Burl 16 (15) out bowled by Maheesh Theekshana. He takes his second wicket of the game. Sri Lanka are in complete control of this contest now but the job is still not completed yet.
ZIM: 139/6 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Big wicket
Sean Williams 56 (57) out bowled by Maheesh Theeksana, that is a big wicket for Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe's man in form walks back to the pavilion now.
ZIM: 130/5 (24.3 Overs)
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka: ZIM 4 Down
Zimbabwe have Sean Williams in the middle, who has completed his fifty for the team and is batting on 54 off 53 balls along side Ryan Burl who has just joined him after Sikandar Raza's dismissal.
ZIM: 124/4 (22 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Gone!
Sikandar Raza 31 (51) caught by Madushanka bowled by Dasun Shanaka. Zimbabwe lose their main-man as Sri Lanka skipper gets the job done.
ZIM: 98/4 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Raza shifting gears
Sikandar Raza is shifting gears now as he gets to 29 off 46 with three fours and a maximums. Sri Lanka attack with Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya de Silva.
ZIM: 90/3 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Williams looking good
Sean Williams looks in fine touch at the moment, he is inching close to another fifty in this tournament and Raza on the other end has also taken a bit of charge scoring 18 off 37 now.
ZIM: 77/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Raza playing safe
Sikandar Raza is batting on 7 off 27 balls taking the safe approach at the moment. Sean Williams on the other end is batting on 19 off 25.
ZIM:49/3 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Raza, Williams to carry
Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams once again need to take their team away from trouble. They are 3 down with just ten overs bowled and they both need bat until the end now.
ZIM: 42/3 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: ZIM 3 Down
Sri Lanka hunting for wickets with Dilshan Madushanaka and Maheesh Theekshana. Seam Williams and SIkandar Raza are Zimbabwe's last hope in this contest.
ZIM: 37/3 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier: Another one!
Craig Ervine 14 (13) caught by Kusal Mendis bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. What a performance by the Sri Lanka bowlers, three wickets in such quick succession, tremendous pressure on Williams and Raza in the middle now.
ZIM: 34/3 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier: Gone!
Wessly Madhevere 1 (5) caught by Dasun Shanaka bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka on fire at the moment, Zimbabwe 2 down in no time.
ZIM: 19/2 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe 1 down
Joylord Gumbie 0 (5) caught by Pathum Nissanka bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. Sri Lanka get the dream start they were looking for with an early wicket.
ZIM: 8/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs SL Score: Action begins
Here we go! Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie open the innings for Zimbabwe after Sri Lanka win the toss and ask them to bat first.
ZIM: 0-0 (0 Overs)
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Playing XI
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE WC Qualifier SL vs ZIM: Toss report
Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe.
ZIM vs SL: Predicted 11s
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
LIVE SL vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Toss at 12
The toss will take place at 12 PM (IST) between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in their ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash. Dasun Shanaka and Craig Ervine will be coming out shortly.
LIVE ZIM vs SL: Top performers
Hasaranga has picked up 16 wickets in his last four games for Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. Sri Lanka would hope he maintains this form for the main tournament as well.
LIVE ZIM vs SL WC Qualifier: Hasaranga reprimanded
Wanindu Hasaranga has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Netherlands on Friday at Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo.
LIVE ZIM vs SL Score: Zimbabwe face tough test
Sri Lanka have won every contest so far in this tournament and they have done it very comfortably in almost every game. When their batting let themselves down, their bowlers ran havoc on the opposition batting order and stole the victory for them.
LIVE ZIM vs SL: Head-to-Head record
Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka have met each other sixty times in ODI cricket out of which only 12 were gone in the favour of Zimbabwe and 46 were won by Sri Lanka.
LIVE ZIM vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction
LIVE SL vs ZIM: Dream11 prediction
Wicket-keepers: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Joylord Gumbie
Batters: Craig Ervine, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne
All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Lahiru Kumara
Captain First-Choice: Sean Williams || Captain Second-Choice: Sikandar Raza
Vice-captain First-Choice: Wanindu Hasaranga || Vice-captain Second-Choice: Dimuth Karunaratne
ZIM vs SL WC Qualifier: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is known as a batters paradise. However, Sri Lanka bowling attack have already proved no big pitch for batters can trouble them if they are in business mood.
ZIM vs SL ICC WC Qualifier: Probable XIs
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wicketkeeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier: Both teams unbeaten
Both of teams are yet to face a defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers tournament. Sri Lanka will be keen on keeping their reputation in this competition whereas Zimbabwe are on a mission to make a statement with their performances.
ZIM vs SL LIVE ODI World Cup Qualifier 2023: Full Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha