HIGHLIGHTS - HOB: 145-9 (20) | Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Stars win by 38 runs

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League: Stars win by 38 runs
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, BBL12 T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates
On Friday, December 16, Match No. 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) is slated to pit the Melbourne Stars against the Hobart Hurricanes. This thrilling match is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday, December 13, the Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, lost to Sydney Thunder by one wicket and didn't get off to the best of starts. Gurinder Sandhu's cameo kept the Stars from winning as the game came down to the wire.
Three days to go. #BBL12
Later on Friday, Big Bash League (BBL) Match No. 5 between the Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers is set to be a battle of the teams. This thrilling matchup will be held at Sydney Showground Stadium.
The Thunder, headed by Jason Sangha, narrowly defeated the Melbourne Stars in their previous match by one wicket after chasing down 123 with one ball remaining. Against the Strikers at home, they'll be trying to do better.
Match Details
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, 4th Match
Big Bash League 2022-23
Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
11:35 AM
06:05 AM GMT / 05:05 PM LOCAL
Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers, 5th Match
Big Bash League 2022-23
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
2:45 PM
09:15 AM GMT / 08:15 PM LOCAL
Live Streaming Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers
Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV app.
Melbourne stars beat Hobart Hurricanes by 38 runs
Luke Wood and Adam Zampa pick 3 wickets each as they help Melbourne Stars stop Hobart Hurricanes to 145/9 in 20 overs to win the match by 38 runs and register their first win of the tournament.
HBH 145/9 (20)
Melbourne Stars won by 38 runs
Stars vs Hurricanes LIVE: MLS move towards win
Hurricanes are in all sorts of trouble here with Wade also gone. Tim David still in there and Neesham has joined him. But the target looks difficult if not impossible to achieve from here.
HBH 105/5 (15.3)
Hobart Hurricanes need 79 runs in 27 balls
Stars vs Hurricanes: Hobart struggles
Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan is gone. Hobart Hurricanes struggling now in the middle. Wade's strike rate is a worry as it is under 100. Tim David has joined Wade in the middle and he needs to get going now.
HBH 81/3 (11.4)
Hobart Hurricanes need 103 runs in 50 balls
Stars vs Hurricanes: Hobart on top in chase
Hurricanes may have lost two wickets but they continue to do goo work in the chase with Matthew Wade and Shadab Khan in the middle. They are looking to attack and this is always a good sign in a chase.
HBH 56/2 (7.3)
Hobart Hurricanes need 128 runs in 75 balls
Stars vs Hurricanes: Hobart off to good start
Ben McDermott and D'arcy Short have given a solid start to Hobart. Luke Wood and Trent Boult opened the bowling for Stars. Boult have been leaking runs, given away 17 from 2 overs.
HBH 25/1 (3.1)
Stars vs Hurricanes: Hobart need 184 to win
Joe Clarke smashed a ton. He finishes with 101 off 66 balls that included 9 fours and 4 sixes respectively. Thanls to this knock, Stars reach 183/5 in 20 overs. Chase coming up soon.
MLS 183/5 (20)
Stars vs Hurricanes: Clarke moves towards 100
Joe Clarke is in his 80s and is set to reach his ton. Melbourne Stars looking to set a big total on the board. Hilton Cartwright is at the other end, trying to up the tempo of the innings.
MLS 156/3 (17.3)
Stars vs Hurricanes: Shadab Khan does his magic
Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is doing his magic in BBL. He picked up Thomas Rogers with a lovely delivery. Watch here.
Shadab Khan's on the board! #BBL12
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2022
Stars vs Hurricanes, LIVE: MLS lose back to back wickets
Big wicket for Hurricanes as they send Marcus Stoinis back for a duck. He played just 2 deliveries and could not score a run. Webster fell in the previous over. Clarke needs to play a long hand now.
MLS 112/3 (12.4)
Stars vs Hurricanes: Clarke nearing fifty
Joe Clarke i on 47, just 3 short of a fine fifty. Webster need a move on. He is sort of stuck at the crease and his poor strike rate will put further pressure on Clarke.
MLS 82/1 (10)
Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: MLS look to attack
Beau Webster, Joe Clarke at the crease. Clarke looking to set tempo in the innings. With fours fours and 1 six he ahs already made a statement.
MLS 72/1 (8.2)
STA vs HUR: Thomas Rogers gets 4 in first over
Thomas Rogers gets Melbourne Stars away with a boundary in the first over to move along to 6 and Joe Clarke is batting on 2.
Melbourne Stars are 9/0 in 1 over vs Hurricanes
Stars vs Hurricanes: Check Playing XI
Here is the Playing XIs for Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes clash...
Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c)
Hobart Hurricanes: D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Jimmy Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Paddy Dooley, Riley Meredith
STA vs HUR: Hobart Hurricanes to BOWL first
Hobart Hurricanes skipper Matthew Wade has won the bat flip and elected to BOWL first against Melbourne Stars at the MCG.
THU vs ADS: Check Live Streaming details
In the 2nd game of the day, Sydney Thunder will take on Adelaide Strikers in Sydney.
Stars vs Hurricanes: Check Melbourne Stars squad for game here
Home side Melbourne Stars will take on Matthew Wade-led Hobart Hurricanes in the Match No. 4 of BBL-12. Check Melbourne Stars squad here...
_ Squad locked for tomorrow.
See you at the G. pic.twitter.com/q2AfJhC8K6
— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 15, 2022
STA vs HUR: Mumbai Indians star Tim David will be in action
Mumbai Indians and Australia star Tim David will be in action for the Hobart Hurricanes against Melbourne Stars in the first game of the BBL-12 season. Can David replicate his big-hitting form in the Big Bash League this season.
Some terrific insight from TD ahead of our clash against the Stars on Friday night. #TasmaniasTeam #BBL12
— Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) December 14, 2022
Melbourne vs Hobart: Shane Warne tribute at MCG today
There will be a tribute for late Australian legend Shane Warne, who was a former Melbourne Stars captain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday (December 17). All the Stars players will be sporting the '23' number jersey as well.
STA vs HUR: Check Live Streaming Details
Melbourne Stars take on Hobart Hurricanes in first of the double-header in Big Bash League Season 12 today.
