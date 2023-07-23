Highlights | IND-A vs PAK-A Final, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Scorecard: Pakistan Become Champions
India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pakistan A posted a heavy total on board after Yash Dhull won the toss and elected to bowl first.
India A won the toss against Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan successfully defender their total to win the title by 128 runs. New champions were crowned on Sunday as India A failed to chase their target of 353 runs set by Pakistan A. When India and Pakistan face off each other in any sport, picking a general favourite to win the match is always difficult.
All eyes were on Sai Sudharsan, who had struck a century in the last time two two sides met in the tournament but he failed to make an impact in this final against Pakistan,
On the other hand, Pakistan are a high-quality side as well with many players in the lineup having international experience with the senior team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Captain Mohammad Haris with batter Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal, all have played in the senior team.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: That's it
Pakistan A lift the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 title after beating India-A in the final with a spectacular fashion. That is it from our side, we will be back soon for more cricketing action. Thankyou, goodnight.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Nishant Sindhu
Nishant Sindhu won the Player of the tournament in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. He took eleven wickets for India-A in all the games he played. A future star in the making.
LIVE PAK-A vs IND-A
Pakistan-A met senior team skipper Babar Azam before the finale clash against India-A of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Checkout the pictures below.
Yesterday: Pakistan Shaheens met Babar Azam to discuss about handling pressure in final against India A.
Today: Pakistan Shaheens defeated India by 128 runs in the final.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Title defended successfully
Pakistan A defeated India A in the Emerging Asia Cup final.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Match report
Read how Pakistan-A dominated the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final against India-A to defend their title once again.
IND-A vs PAK-A: Tayyab Tahir Shines As Pakistan-A Beat India-A To Win Emerging Asia Cup 2023
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: India fans react after loss
India fans were all praise for the young Indian team led by Yash Dhull. The team had no capped players in comparison to other nations who participated.
You win some, You lose some.
India A is the only side without international players
Proud of you boys. You gained valuable experience,
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Pakistan celebrate
Pakistan players were pumped after winning the final and defending their Emerging Asia Cup title. Take a look at the pictures below.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Pakistan win by 128 runs
That's it, India lose the final to Pakistan by 128 runs as the Mohammed Haris side become champions of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. India are bowled out for 224 in 40 overs as they fail to chase their target of 353 runs in the final.
IND: 224 (40 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Pakistan in control
Pakistan-A are in complete control of this contest as India are 9 down with 130 runs needed from 63 balls. Manav Suthar and Yuvrajsingh Dodiya will try to play as many deliveries as possible now.
INDA: 223/9 (39.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Read about Abhishek Sharma
Read all you need to know about India-A and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Abhishek Sharma who scored a fifty in this contest and was arguably best batter from the Indian lineup today.
Who Is Abhishek Sharma, Know All About India-A Star, Yuvraj Singh's Protege And SRH Batter
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: India 9 down
Pakistan on cusp of victory as RS Hangargekar 11 (15) is out bowled by Arshad Iqbal and India are 9 down now. What a performance by the Pakistan-A team.
INDA: 212/9 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: India need 149 in 16 overs
India need 149 runs to win with 16 overs left and Manav Suthar along side RS Hangargekar in the middle. Pakistan are in complete control of this contest.
INDA: 204/8 (34 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup: India in need of a miracle
India-A in need of a miracle as first Riyan Parag and then Harshit Rana follows him back to the pavilion and it looks like Pakistan will win this contest with ease now.
INDA: 194/8 (31.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup: Gone!
Dhruv Jurel 9 (12) caught by Sahibzada Farhan bowled by Mehran Mumtaz. India in deep trouble as they go six down in this chase now.
INDA: 180/6 (29.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup: All eyes on Parag
Riyan Parag is the man who walked in after Yash Dhull's wicket and surely the pressure is on him and his teammate from Rajasthan Royals, Dhruv Jurel in the middle.
INDA: 177/5 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs PAK Final: Gone!
Captain Yash Dhull 39 (41) caught by Saim Ayub bowled Sufiyan Muqeem. India A in deep trouble as the captain walks back to the pavilion with 194 runs still required to win this contest.
INDA: 159/5 (25.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final: India pin hopes on Dhull
India-A pin hopes on captain Yash Dhull who is slowly inching close to his fifty along side Nishant Sindhu who is also taking his time to settle in without many dot balls.
INDA: 156/3 (24.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final: India in a tricky spot
India-A in a tricky spot as Abhishek Sharma has walked back to the pavilion and Nishant Sindhu has joined captain Yash Dhull in the middle now.
INDA: 146/3 (22.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final: Gone!
Big wicket! Abhishek Sharma 61 (51) caught by Tayyab Tahir bowled by Sufiyan Muqeem. What a breakthrough for Pakistan as the set Abhishek Sharma departs and India go 3 down in chase.
INDA: 132/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final: India need 237
Yash Dhull with back to back boundaries off Sufiyan Muqeem to get some pressure off himself and partner Abhishek Sharma who's batting brilliantly.
INDA: 122/2 (18.3 Overs)
IND-A vs PAK-A Final: Abhishek hits fifty
Abhishek Sharma completes his fifty in just 44 balls with 5 boundaries so far in his innings. What a knock so far from the left-handed opener for his team but the job is not done yet. India-A now need 250 runs from 34 overs to win this contest.
INDA: 103/2 (16 Overs)
IND-A vs PAK-A Final: All eyes on Dhull
Captain Yash Dhull walks in at number 4 as India look to bounce back from this tricky situation. Mohammad Wasim Jr and Mehran Mumtaz attack the stumps for Pakistan.
INDA: 88/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final Score: Another one!
Nikin Jose 11 (15) LBW by Mohammad Wasim Jr. India-A in trouble as another wicket goes down and Pakistan are in control of this contest now.
INDA: 80/2 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final Score: Big wicket
Sai Sudharshan 29 (28) caught by Mohammed Haris bowled by Arshad Iqbal. Big wicket for Pakistan as the talented left-handed Sai Sudharsan walks back to the pavilion.
INDA: 65/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: PAK-A desperate for breakthrough
Pakistan-A bring in Mubasir Khan into the attack in search of that first breakthrough. India-A openers look in fine touch at the moment.
INDA: 61/0 (7.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Openers start bright
Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan look in fine touch at the moment as their partnership reaches close to the 50-run mark in this major final against Pakistan-A inside 6 overs.
INDA: 47/0 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Fine start for IND-A
India-A off to a fine start with 22 runs from the first three overs of Pakistan-A. M Khan and Q Akram continue the search for an early wicket for their side.
INDA: 22/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Chase begins
Abhishek Sharma and Sai Sudharsan begin India-A's chase of 353 runs against Pakistan-A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Arshad Iqbal attacks the stumps for Pakistan with the new ball.
INDA: 2/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup final: Remember the name - Tahir
Tayyab Tahir went all guns blazing against the India-A bowlers to get his century. He scored 108 runs with a strike-rate of 152 smashing 12 fours and 4 maximums. What a knock.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup final: That's it
Pakistan have posted a massive total of runs in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final against India. Yash Dhull and co will need to from ball one to chase down this heavy target in front a quality Pakistan bowling attack. Second innings coming up shortly, don't go anywhere.
PAKA: 352/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup final: Rana strikes
Mehran Mumtaz 13 (10) caught behind by Dhruv Jurel bowled by Harshit Rana. The all-rounder takes a wicket and at a much needed time for India as Pakistan go 8 down now.
PAK: 335/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup final: Pakistan on top
Pakistan are 7 down now but the batters in the middle do not care about the wickets at the moment. They want a big total on the scoreboard to put the pressure on India from ball one.
PAKA: 331/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Asia Cup final: Tahir on fire!
Tayyab Tahir hits century, he is on fire at the moment batting on 107 off just 69 balls with 12 boundaries and 4 maximums in his innings so far. His strike-rate is over 150 at the moment.
PAKA: 312/5 (44.2 Overs)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Pakistan nearing 300 mark
Hangargekar comes back into the attack to bowl at the death and gives away 9 in this over. He pulled things back well after being hit for four by Tayyab, who is in some hitting form right now.
PAKA 286/5 (43)
IND-A vs PAK-A Final, Emerging Asia Cup: Tayyab completes 50
Tayyab Tahir smashed a quickfire fifty and more importantly has steadied the Pakistani innings after loss of five wickets with his attacking approach. India have been pushed on back foot as Pakistan looks all set to cross the 300-run mark.
PAKA 253/5 (39.2)
IND-A vs PAK-A Final: India on top
India are on top here thanks to their bowlers bouncing back in style. Mubasir Khan and Tayyab Tahir rebuild the innings. Tayyab especially is looking to play attacking cricket and has hit Parag for a six and four in the 36th over.
PAKA 218/5 (36)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score: Mohammad Haris falls
That's the end of Haris innings. Nishant Sindhu striked and gets rid of opposition captain. Mubasir Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Pakistan completelt on back foot.
PAKA 203/5 (33.1)
IND A vs PAK A LIVE: Parag Picks Two Wickets In One Over
Riyan Parag has launched a counter-attack for India with the ball. He dismisses two batters in the same over. He sends back Omair Yousuf and Qasim Akram in quick succession. Mohammad Haris, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
PAKA 185/4 (28)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Tahir, Yousuf Rebuild Innings
New man in Tahir and Yousuf rebuild the inning and try to stitch a long partnership for the third wicket. Riyan Parag, right-arm leg break, has been introduced into the attack. Let's see how he goes here.
PAKA 174/2 (26)
IND-A vs PAK-A Final, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Live: Yousuf, Farhan rebuild innings
Despite the fall of first wicket, Pakistan's pace is unaffected. Farhan and Yousuf continue to bat at a brisk rate. Right then. As we write this, a wicket falls. Farhan walks back. Yash Dhull and Dhruv Jurel pull off a brilliant run out. Tayyab Tahir, right handed bat, comes to the crease
PAKA 146/2 (21.1)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Ayub departs after scoring fifty
A brilliant knock from Saim Ayub comes to an end. Manav Suthar gets rid of him as India take a sigh of relief and break the opening partnership. Omair Yousuf, right handed bat, comes to the crease. 59 off 51 balls for Ayub.
PAKA 122/1 (18.1)
IND-A vs PAK-A LIVE Updates: Pakistan Go Past Hundred
Pakistan A dressing room is pretty relaxed as openers Ayub and Farhan take the team past 100 without any loss. Manav Suthar, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Harshit Rana is bowling in tandem with him. India wickets big time here.
PAKA 108/0 (15.2)
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A Final: India Try To Slow Things Down
India on back foot. They are trying to slow things down in the middle with the use of spinners but the Pakistani opening partnership continues to grow with every over. Dhull and Co must thinks something out of the box to break this partnership.
PAKA 92/0 (13.4)
India A vs Pakistan A Emering Team Asia Cup Final: Ayub is batting well
Saim Ayub is looking to hit every ball. This is clearly a good pitch to bat on. Wonder why Yash decided to bowl first here. Indian batters could have piled on runs here. Dodiya and Abhishek, the spinners continue to bowl in tandem. But Farhan and Ayub smash Dodiya for 16 in an over.
PAKA 69/0 (10)
LIVE India A vs Pakistan A: Pak Openers Put Pressure On India
This is a terrific start from Pakistani openers. They are pushing Indians on back foot here. Dhull brings in Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, right-arm off break, to slow things down and he does so by bowling a maiden first up.
PAKA 42/0 (6)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: Pak openers off to flying start
This is a nice start from Pakistan as openers Ayub and Farhan take them off to a flier. India pacers Hangargekar and Rana being put under pressure straightaway. Nice attacking batting from Pakistan this is.
PAKA 31/0 (3.3)
IND A vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan A begin innings
Saim Ayub and Sahubzada Farhan are in the middle for Pakistan A. Harshit Rana bowls the first over. India will look to pick early wickets to push Pakistan on back foot. Keep following our extensive coverage from the match.
PAKA 2/0 (0.3)
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
India A XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (capt), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Pakistan A XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (capt, wk), Mubasir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem
FINAL India A vs Pakistan: Toss News.
India A captain Yash Dhull won the toss and decided to field first. India A are going to back their batters to chase down the target in the big match.
India A vs Pakistan A Final LIVE Score: Toss coming up
We are not very far away from the toss. Yash Dhull and Mohammad Haris will walk out for the toss at 1.30 pm IST. Watch this space for the toss new and other updates from the match.
IND A vs PAK A Final LIVE: Playing 11s To Be Announced Soon
The playing XIs for the final of the Emerging Team's Asia Cup will be announced at 1.30 pm IST, right after the toss takes place. Captains walk out to the middle with the team sheets at the toss.
India vs Pakistan Emerging Team Asia Cup: What Is The Toss Time? Check Here
The toss for the final of the Emerging Team's Asia Cup is not too far. It will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Match starts at 2. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game on our live blog here.
India vs Pakistan A LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
The match between India and Pakistan is going to be watched by millions. The Emerging Team's Asia Cup has caught the attention of the world. It is also a good time try some luck in fantasy games.
In case you have not yet picked your Dream11 team, check out suggestion.
IND A vs PAK A LIVE Updates: Predicted XIs
INDIA A Predicted XI
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
PAKISTAN A Predicted XI
Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE: Check squads
Pakistan A Squad: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sufiyan Muqeem, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Kamran Ghulam
India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Prabhsimran Singh, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul
Emerging Asia Cup Final LIVE: Pak's key players
Skipper Mohammad Haris will be a key player for Pakistan. He is an attacking player and should look to bat a little higher. Omair Yousuf has scored the most run in the tournament so far for Pakistan. Pakistani bowlers need to step up. The likes of Dahan and Waseem Jr should raise their game.
India A vs Pakistan A: India's Key Players To Watch Out For
Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma will be crucial at the top for India. Yash Dhull will, obviously, have to play the dual role of a captain and batter. Nishant Sindhu and the pacers have done well and India will pin hopes on them again in the big final.
India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Updates: Nishant Sindhu Has Been A Find
Nishant Sindhu has been a big reason why India A find themselves in the final. He has picked up 10 wickets from 4 matches. He has truly been the find for the BCCI selectors on this trip.
India vs Pakistan LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The final of rhe Emering Team's Asia Cup starts at 2 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Do you know how you can watch the match on TV and online?
Read about livestreaming details of the India A vs Pakistan A match here
IND A vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Team Full Of International Players
There are many familiar faces in the Pakistan A side because som of them have played international cricket already. Captain Mohammad Haris has even played in T20 World Cup last year. Mohammad Wasim Jr is another player who has played matches for senior side. Arshad Iqbal and Shahnawaz Dahani too have played T20s for Pakistan.
India A vs Pakistan A Final LIVE: Watch out for Yash Dhull and Co
Unlike other teams, BCCI sent an India A side full of young India players who have not played much of international cricket. Yash Dhull is an upcoming talent and has led the side well. India A are in final and although they have beaten Pakistan side in this series, the summit clash will be a different battle altogether.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Squads
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Reddy, Pradosh Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, RS Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
Pakistan A: Haseebullah Khan, Saim Ayub, Omair Yousuf, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris(w/c), Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Sufiyan Muqeem
LIVE India vs Pakistan: Pitch report
The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch is likely to favour the spinners as well as hitters who are eager to dig in and show their mettle. Given that the pitch may slow down and help spinners later in the game, the captain who wins the toss may decide to bat first and then defend the target.
LIVE India vs Pakistan final: Match details
The final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) between India-A and Pakistan-A.
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Probable 11s
India A: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(w), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, RS Hangargekar
Pakistan A: Saim Ayub(c), Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris(w), Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem
LIVE IND-A vs PAK-A: Key battles to watch out for
Take a look at some of the key battles to watch out for in the India A vs Pakistan A final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final below.
LIVE India-A vs Pakistan-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India-A vs Pakistan-A final match of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final. Follow our LIVE feed to stay updated on the score and the latest news of the final.