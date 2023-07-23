Highlights | IND-A vs PAK-A Final, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Scorecard: Pakistan Become Champions

India A won the toss against Pakistan A in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Pakistan successfully defender their total to win the title by 128 runs. New champions were crowned on Sunday as India A failed to chase their target of 353 runs set by Pakistan A. When India and Pakistan face off each other in any sport, picking a general favourite to win the match is always difficult.

All eyes were on Sai Sudharsan, who had struck a century in the last time two two sides met in the tournament but he failed to make an impact in this final against Pakistan,

On the other hand, Pakistan are a high-quality side as well with many players in the lineup having international experience with the senior team and the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Captain Mohammad Haris with batter Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal, all have played in the senior team.



