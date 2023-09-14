HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS BAN Full Scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh Beat India By 6 Runs

Bangladesh pulled a shocking result as they defeated India by 6 runs in a nail-biting thriller. Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shakib Al Hasan struck a fifty as well as Towhid Hridoy to take the team out of trouble. Nasum Ahmed and Mehadi Hasan played quickfire knocks to help Bangladesh finish the innings on a high. Team India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. India failed to chase their total of 266 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

Rohit Sharma’s side rested a couple of players and possibly experiment with their playing 11 as suggested by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on the eve of the match.

