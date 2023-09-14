HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS BAN Full Scorecard, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Bangladesh Beat India By 6 Runs
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India lost the contest by 6 runs.
Bangladesh pulled a shocking result as they defeated India by 6 runs in a nail-biting thriller. Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shakib Al Hasan struck a fifty as well as Towhid Hridoy to take the team out of trouble. Nasum Ahmed and Mehadi Hasan played quickfire knocks to help Bangladesh finish the innings on a high. Team India have already booked their place in the Asia Cup 2023 Final. India failed to chase their total of 266 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Rohit Sharma’s side rested a couple of players and possibly experiment with their playing 11 as suggested by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey on the eve of the match.
Full Scorecard IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan Makes Another Record
Most wickets in India vs Bangladesh ODIs
29 - Shakib Al Hasan
25 - Mustafizur Rahman
23 - Mashrafe Mortaza
18 - Mohammad Rafique
16 - Ajit Agarkar
IND vs BAN Scorecard: Bangladesh’s wins against India in multi-nation ODI tournaments
By 5 wickets - Port of Spain, CWC 2007
By 5 wickets - Mirpur, Asia Cup 2012
By 6 runs - Colombo RPS, Asia Cup 2023
IND vs BAN LIVE: What Rohit has to say on loss
Rohit Sharma: We wanted to give some game time to the guys, keeping the bigger picture in mind. Not compromising on how we wanted to play this game. Get in some players who are likely to play the World Cup. Axar batted brilliantly but couldn't finish. He showed a lot of character. But credit to the Bangladesh bowlers. Gill's hundred was brilliant. He backs his game, he knows exactly how he wants to play. Pretty clear on what he wants to do for the team. Look at his form over the last year. Pretty solid against the new ball. Works really hard, there's no optional practice for Gill.
LIVE IND vs BAN: Shakib after game
"We gave the guys a chance who haven't played much. After the last couple of games here, we thought spinners will do well. Today, I went early and had time to spend on the crease. It was a challenging wicket," said the Bangladesh captain after the contest.
LIVE IND vs BAN: India lose
India have lost the contest against Bangladesh as they get all out for runs in 49.5 overs. Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur in the end needed to get the job done but they failed. Bangladesh were keen on making a statement and they have done it after beating Team India who will play the final on Sunday.
IND: 259 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: 12 off 6
Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna are in the middle as India need 12 runs off the last over to win this contest. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have departed in the second last over.
IND: 254/7 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Axar on fire
Axar Patel smashes a four and a maximum off Mehidy to get the momentum for his team. 14 runs from that over, Bangladesh in trouble now. 17 needed from 12 now.
IND: 228/7 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Shardul attacks
Shardul Thakur is swinging hard in the middle, it looks like India will attack the bowlers now with 18 balls left and 31 runs required.
IND: 228/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: 38 needed 24
India need 38 runs in 24 balls, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur need to get the job done for India at the moment.
IND: 228/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Axar keeps India alive
Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are in the middle at the moment with 40 runs in 26 balls. Mahedi Hasan attacks the stumps for Bangladesh.
IND: 222/7 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
Shubman Gill 121 (133) caught by Towhid Hridoy bowled by Mahedi Hasan. India 7 down now, they are in real danger at the moment.
IND: 210/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score
Shubman Gill and Axar Patel in the middle as their team need 64 in 41 balls. Mahedi Hasan will look for a wicket for Bangladesh now.
IND: 203/6 (43.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Axar to attack
Axar Patel in the middle with Shubman Gill as India need 67 runs in 46 balls. Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan attack for Bangladesh.
IND: 200/6 (42.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gill to carry
Shubman Gill to carry India over the line now. Bangladesh coming in hard to get the wickets in the middle.
IND: 195/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: IND need 78 in 60
Axar Patel and Shubman Gill in the middle with 78 runs required from 60 balls. Tanzim and Rahman attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
IND: 188/6 (40 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Century for Gill
Shubman Gill smashes a hundred in 117 balls with 6 fours and 4 maximums, what a knock by the India opener. However, he knows the job is not done yet.
IND: 178/6 (38.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gone!
Ravindra Jadeja 7 (12) out bowled by Mustafiqur Rahman, the change with bringing in a pacer has worked wonders for Bangladesh. India 6 down in the chase.
IND: 171/6 (38 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gill close to hundred
Jadeja and Gill with some brilliant running between the wickets. India still in this contest with Shubman Gill standing in the middle.
IND: 163/5 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gill's counter attack
India look in a mood to counter attack now as Shubman Gill smashes the off-spinner for two sixes in one over.
IND: 163/5 (36 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gill to carry
Shubman Gill inching close to hundred at the moment he is on 80 off 106 balls with Ravindra Jadeja on 4 off 5.
IND: 149/5 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh coming in hard
Bangladesh are coming in hard for wickets at the moment. India with Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.
IND: 146/5 (34 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladezh score: India 5 down
Suryakumar Yadav out bowled by Shakib Al Hasan after scoring 26 off 34 balls. Bangladesh finally get a wicket and the pressure is on India now.
IND: 141/5 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: All eyes on Surya
Suryakumar Yadav is under the spotlight, it has been a while since he has been given chances for India in ODI cricket.
IND: 137/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Bangladesh search for wicket
Bangladesh are keen on getting wickets in the middle with Surya and Gill taking the safe approach.
IND: 133/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: India looking to rebuild
India with Surya and Gill in the chase needing 149 runs to win this contest. Bangladesh still attack with the spinners.
IND: 117/4 (28.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Gill in groove
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle at the moment for India with Nasum Ahmed and Shakib attacking the stumps.
IND: 113/4 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gill in fine touch
Shubman Gill is on 65 off 82 balls with 6 fours and 2 maximums. Shakib Al Hasan and Miraz continue attack for Bangladesh.
IND: 109/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: SKY show
Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle at the moment and everyone is waiting for him to put on a show today.
IND: 106/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gone!
Ishan Kishan departs as he gets out trying to play the reverse-hit. What a bad time to depart for his team, Suryakumar Yadav walks in now.
IND: 94/4 (23.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Asia Cup: Maiden
Another maiden over for Bangladesh, India taking the slow and steady approach at the moment.
IND: 94/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Miraz comes in
Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes into the attack for Bangladesh now searching for more wickets. Nasum Ahmed along side him in search for wickets.
IND: 91/3 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gill hits fifty
Shubman Gill completes his fifty in style, he has smashed 6 fours and 1 six at the moment. Ishan Kishan has come in the middle in a very tricky situation.
IND: 89/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gill close to fifty
Shubman Gill batting on 47 off 58 at the moment with 6 fours so far in his innings. India with Gill and Ishan Kishan in the middle now.
IND: 81/3 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Maiden wicket over
A wicket-maiden from Bangladesh, India lose the third wicket as KL Rahul departs. Ishan Kishan walks in the middle now.
IND: 74/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
KL Rahul 19 (39) caught by Shamim Hossain bowled by Mahedi Hasan. Bangladesh get the wicket they were looking for, India 3 down now.
IND: 74/2 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Brilliant batting
Brilliant batting from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the middle, both batters have got India right back into this one.
IND: 73/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Hasan attacking
Mahedi Hasan attacking the stumps for Bangladesh, Gill and KL Rahul in the middle have got India back in the contest.
IND: 71/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India bounce back
India bounce back with a partnership of 48 runs in the middle between Rahul and Gill. Mahedi Hasan brought into the attack now.
IND: 65/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Rahman into attack
Mustafizur Rahman into the attack now, Shubman Gill is on 28 off 33 balls at the moment.
IND: 55/2 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Shakib comes in
Shakib Al Hasan into the attack now along side Tanzim Hasan Sakib for Bangladesh. India in a fine spot at the moment.
IND: 46/2 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gill in fine touch
Shubman Gill is batting on 20 off 27 balls with three fours so far in his innings. KL Rahul on the other hand is on 13 off 27 balls.
IND: 44/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Maiden over
A maiden over for Bangladesh now, India in a tricky spot at the moment but both Gill and Rahul have batted with safety.
IND: 38/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: India bounce back
India with some much-needed boundaries to get the pressure off, both Rahul and Gill looking in good rhythm at the moment.
IND: 38/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Review lost
KL Rahul was worried a little bit when Bangladesh reviewed the umpire's call. India in a tricky situation at the moment.
IND: 27/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Six overs
KL Rahul is in the middle now with Shubman Gill and his team needs him again in a tricky situation. Will both batters get the job done?
IND: 24/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: India look to rebuild
India look to rebuild with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill in the middle. Bangladesh coming in hard for wickets at the moment. Nasum Ahmed comes into the attack now.
IND: 23/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Four!
KL Rahul smacks one past point for a boundary, what a shot that is from the India batter. Bangladesh hungry for wickets at the moment.
IND: 22/2 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Tilak 2 down
Tilak Varma 5 (9) out bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, this bowler is on fire at the moment. KL Rahul walks in now number 4 for India.
IND: 17/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Gill in the groove
Shubman Gill with two boundaries in the second over, that must have taken away the pressure from the debutant Tilak Varma in the middle.
IND: 13/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Gone!
Rohit Sharma 0 (2) caught Anamul bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, a dream start for Bangladesh and now the debutant Tilak Varma comes in at number 3.
IND: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh score 265/8 in 50 overs
Bangladesh finish well. Mehadi Hasan strikes four off the last ball to take Bangladesh to 265 for 8 in 50 overs. Krishna leaks 12 off the last over. Overall, poor show by the seamers Shami and Krishna. India need to chase down 266. Is not going to be very easy.
BAN 265/8 (50)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: 11 off the over
Thakur gives away 11 runs off the penultimate over. 250 also comes up for Bangladesh. Let's see how many Bangladesh collect in the last over bowled by Prasidh Krishna.
BAN 254/8 (49.1)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Nasum Departs As B'desh Eye 250
Nasum Ahmed has departed as Krishna finally picks a wicket. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Thakur has three wickets and will want to finish on a high.
BAN 249/8 (48.3)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Bangladesh batting well at the death
Thakur comes in to bowl the 47th over and gives away just 5 run, got hit for four runs. Krishna back on to bowl the 48th over. Important over from India's point of view as Krishna has not been at his best today. And just as we write this, he cleans up Nasum Ahmed, who made 44 off 45 balls.
BAN 238/8 (47.2)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Update: Ahmed slams Shami for four
Shami has been brilliant so far but Nasum Ahmed is taking him to the cleaners. Shami has not been at his best the death. Rohit gets Thakur to bowl and replace Krishna. He wants all three remaining wickets.
BAN 232/7 (46)
IND vs BAN LIVE Score: Ahmed going well
Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed have developed a quick stand in no time. Nasum has played well. Krishna has been wicketless. Has three more overs to go.
BAN 223/7 (45)
IND vs BAN LIVE: B'desh look aim for 250
It seems Bangladesh have not put down their weapons yet and are aiming for 250 or beyond. Nasum Ahmed has shown he can clear the ropes easily. 7 off Shami's over.
BAN 217/7 (44)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: 200 up for B'desh
Bangladesh have gone past 200 now.Nasum brings it up with a four off Jadeja. He completes his spell. Jadeja bowled one maiden and picked a wicket. Gave away 53 runs.
BAN 210/7 (43)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Hridoy falls
Hridoy falls after strong a well-made 54. Tilak Varma takes the catch, his first one in the ODIs. Shami gets the wicket. He bounced out Hridoy with his pace.
BAN 193/7 (41.5)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh going well
Jadeja completes his ninth over. Hridoy and Nasum going well too. Bangladeh aiming to go past 200 and score over 250.
BAN 193/6 (41.1)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Fifty for Hridoy
Towhid Hridoy strikes a fifty. Well played, young man, says Shastri on air. He has used his skills to good effect, taking Bangladesh out of deep trouble. But the job is far from done.
BAN 189/6 (40.1)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Hridoy Nears Half-Century
Hridoy is inching closer to his personal fifty. Nasum smashes Jadeja for a big six meanwhile. Jadeja and Axar going through the over quickly now. Seven off the 39th over of the innings.
BAN 179/6 (39)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Jadeja's big achievement
India players with a double of 2500 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs
Kapil Dev (3783, 253)
Ravindra Jadeja (2578, 200)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Hridoy big wicket here
Hridoy is now a big wicket for Bangladesh. He is nearing his personal fifty. Jadeja continues from the other end. India must aim to finish the innings as soon as possible.
BAN 169/6 (36.2)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: India back on top
India are back on top now with two wickets falling in quick succession. Shakib and Shamim depart in span of two overs. Hridoy has entered 40s. Thakur continues.
BAN 162/6 (35)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Jadeja gets another one
200 wickets for Jadeja. He traps Shamim Hossain, left handed bat, in front of the stumps. He had just come in after fall of Shakib. He takes review but to no avail. He is gone. Big milestone for Jaddu.
BAN 161/6 (34.1)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE: Shakib Departs Right After Drinks Break
WICKET! And the big one. Shardul Thakur is known to have a golden arm and it turned out to be on on this occasion as well. He cleans up Shakib, who walks back after stroking 80.
BAN 160/5 (33.1)
Live Updates IND VS BAN: Drinks
Time for DRINKS. Bangladesh have won the last hour or so with this stand between Hridoy and Shakib. Let's see how this next two hour play out in this innings.
BAN 160/4 (33)
LIVE Score IND VS BAN: Bangladesh going well
Jadeja continues to bowl from his end. He is looking to outdo the Bangladesh pair, who have now brought up the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket.
BAN 159/4 (32.3)
Bangladesh vs India LIVE: Shakib, Hridoy Increase India's Troubles
Good stand between Shakib and Hridoy as India's troubles begin to increase. Shardul Thakur replaces Krishna into the attack, with an aim to break the stand.
BAN 147/4 (31.1)
IND VS BAN Cricket Score: Krishna continues
Prasidh Krishn completes his 6th over but has not got any wicket yet. Jadeja from the other end. The bowling is good but wickets are suddenly hard to come. India need to break this stand.
BAN 139/4 (30.4)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Tough for Rahul
Keeping has not been easy for KL Rahul in this match vs Bangladesh, especially against spinners. He did two fouls in this over by Jadeja, unable to read the bounce.
BAN 133/4 (29)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Hridoy grows in innings
Hridoy is batting well. After a shaky start, he has done well against the spinners. Krisha comes back on and does well. Gives just 2 in the comeback over.
BAN 127/4 (28)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Shakib Al Hasan Hits Fifty
FIFTY for Shakib Al Hasan. Brilliant knock so far a captain leads from the front. He has hit two sixes off Axar as well in the last over and looks set here for a big one.
BAN 124/4 (26.3)
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Shakib survives
Jadeja hit back leg of Shakib, Looks like in front of the wickets. Umpire turns it down after huge appeal and India opt to not go for a DRS.
BAN 112/4 (25.3)
IND VS BAN Live: Shakib looks solid
Shakib Al Hasan looks solid in the middle. Axar has his task cut out against him. Good contest currently between bat and ball. Let's see who wins this battle. Rohit has dropped a catch too.
BAN 101/4 (24.2)
IND VS BAN Live Cricket Score: India look to break stand
The Hridoy-Shakib partnership is growing quickly. India must break the stand now. Maybe bring Shami for a two-over spell and break the momentum.
BAN 97/4 (23.2)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Shakib, Hridoy Steady Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan and Hridoy has steadied Bangladesh for now. They are going well, tackling the spin challenge posed by Indians so far.
BAN 83/4 (22)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Tilak bowls economical over
Tilak continues. Keeps it wicket to wicket. He is doing a good job as a part-time bowler. India desperately needs batters who can bowl and Tilak is turning out to be one.
BAN 81/4 (21)
LIVE IND vs BAN: Axar keeps bowling well
Shakib is looking to rotate strike but can be dangerous as he is attempting some difficult singles. Sweeps Axar for four in this over.
BAN 78/4 (20)

Tilak Varma almost had his first ODI wicket. KL Rahul misses a catching chance behind the stump. The expression says it all. The bounce tricked both the batter and keeper.
BAN 72/4 (19)
India vs BAN LIVE: Axar bowling well
Brilliant spell this from Axar, who almost got Hridoy on back to back balls. Hridoy finding it tough going against the left-arm spinner.
BAN 71/4 (18)
IND VS BAN Live: Bangladesh look to rebuild
Tilak and Axar bowling in tandem as Rohit employs spin from both the ends. New man Hridoy looking to get settled in. Shakin is well settled and should bat for long.
BAN 69/4 (17.2)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Bangladesh 4 down
Towhid Hridoy joins Shakib Al Hasan in the middle and now Tilak Varma is coming into the attack with the ball now.
BAN: 65/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: India on top
India on top of this contest at the moment with Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna continuing attack for the Men in Blue.
BAN: 62/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Gone
Mehidy Hasan Miraz departs, caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by Axar Patel. What a change from the skipper and he has been rewarded for his move.
BAN: 59/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Axar comes in
Axar Patel comes into the attack with Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle. India looking to get the batters out as soon as possible.
BAN: 58/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: India eye wickets
Team India looking for wickets at the moment as Bangladesh slowly try to build a partnership. Shakib Al Hasan has kept his cool in the middle so far.
BAN: 50/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh score: Krishna into the attack
Prasidh Krishna into the attack for Team India alongside Mohammed Shami as Bangladesh look to rebuild a partnership.
BAN: 49/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: 10 Overs gone
Ten overs have gone by India are in complete control of this contest at the moment. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the middle for Bangladesh.
BAN: 44/3 (10 Overs)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Thakur continues
Prasidh Krishna comes into the attack and gives away just 2 off the first over in a long time. India would want him to do well today.
BAN 40/3 (9.2)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Shakib key for Bangladesh
Thakur continues and gives away five off the over, including a boundary. Shakib is key for Pakistan. The captain must lead from the front today and take the team out of trouble.
BAN 34/3 (8)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India on top
Shami and Shardul bowling in tandem. The pitch has movement. This pair has taken India off to a brilliant start with the ball. Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes in to bat next, joins Shakib in the middle.
BAN 29/3 (7)
LIVE India vs Bangladesh: Third wicket falls
Bangladesh in big trouble as Anamul Haque departs too. Poor shot as he wanted to pull Shardul. The ball took the top edge and went high up. KL Rahul took a good catch. Bangladesh are three down now.
BAN 29/3 (6)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Shami bowling well
Shami has found his rythm from the word go. He has got a wicket and he is looking to pick another one. Shakib and Anamul trying to stiych a stand.
BAN 24/2 (5)
LIVE IND vs BAN: B'desh Lose Both Openers
Bangladesh have lost both their openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das. Both were cleaned up. Shardul Thakur get rid of Tanzid. Anamul Haque and Shakib Al Hasan in the middle now.
BAN 24/2 (4.4)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Thakur picks a wicket
Shardul Thakur grabs a wicket. On the first ball of fourth over. Tanzid Hasan gone for 13. He plays on and the stumps are disturbed. Bangladesh on back foot. They have lost two wickets for nothing.
BAN 15/2 (3.1)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Litton Departs For 0
That's the end of Litton Das. He has been cleaned up by Mohammed Shami on first ball of the second over. He walks back without scoring any run. Shami has his first wicket of the tournament.
BAN 14/1 (2.1)
LIVE IND vs BAN Score: Thakur comes in
Shardul Thakur attacks the stumps for India now with Mohammed Shami. Litton Das has only played a single delivery till now.
BAN: 13/0 (2 Overs)
India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Openers off to good start
Litton and Tanzid off to a brilliant start with the bat. Shardul bowls the second over. Tanzid pushes one on the off side for a boundary. Lovely shot. He follows it up with another push for four. 8 off the over.
BAN 13/0 (2)