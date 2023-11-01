HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Scorecard: India THRASH Sri Lanka By 302 Runs, Book Spot In Semifinals

Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs to register their seventh straight win in the World Cup. The victory also takes them to the top of points table and into the semis. Mohammed Shami was player of the match for spell of 5 for 18 runs. Mohammed Siraj picked 3 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket each. Earlier, Team India, powered by brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill posted 357 for 8 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Iyer made 92. Kohli scored 88 and Gill top-scored with 92.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 33 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Here.