HIGHLIGHTS | IND Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Scorecard: India THRASH Sri Lanka By 302 Runs, Book Spot In Semifinals
India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India thrashed Sri Lanka by 302 runs
Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL): India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs to register their seventh straight win in the World Cup. The victory also takes them to the top of points table and into the semis. Mohammed Shami was player of the match for spell of 5 for 18 runs. Mohammed Siraj picked 3 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket each. Earlier, Team India, powered by brilliant knocks of Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill posted 357 for 8 in 50 overs after being asked to bat first by Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Iyer made 92. Kohli scored 88 and Gill top-scored with 92.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 33 Of ODI World Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka Here.
IND vs SL: India beat Lankans
That brings us to the end of the coverage. Lankans were outplayed by India in all departments. The Men in Blue move into the semis.
Thanks for joining in our coverage for IND vs SL.
IND vs SL: Read Shami's Comments Post 5-Wicket Haul
"Our bowling is in good shape and with the kind of rhythm (talking about the form of the pacers) that we are in, everyone is enjoying and everyone is happy for each other's success and more importantly, we are bowling as a unit and that's the result you are getting to see. I always try to bowl in good areas and be in good rhythm."
- Mohammed Shami.
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: When Is India's Match Vs South Africa?
India now move to Kolkata from Mumbai to play their next match which is against the Proteas Men. This match is on November 5 and is expected to be a huge contest.
India Vs Sri Lanka: Russel Arnold reacts to big loss
Former SL batter Russel Arnold has no words after Sri Lanka got a beating in hands of India last night.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Look at Shami's many achievements from last night
Most 4-wicket hauls in a World Cup edition
4 - Shahid Afridi in 2011
4 - Mitchell Starc in 2019
3 - Mohammed Shami in 2019
3 - Adam Zampa in 2023*
3 - Mohammed Shami in 2023*
Most ODI five-fors for India
4 - Mohammed Shami
3 - Javagal Srinath
3 - Harbhajan Singh
Most 5-fer in ODI World Cups
3 - Mitchell Starc
3 - Mohammed Shami*
IND vs SL Updates: Rohit happy with the team effort
Rohit Sharma: Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified now. Been a good effort from the squad, when we started off in Chennai. This was our goal, to qualify first and then obviously to be in the semis and the finals. The way we approached these 7 games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up.
IND VS SL WC 2023: Points Table
India have become the first team of the tournament to book their slot in the semifinals. Checkout the scenario for Pakistan below.
LIVE IND vs SL: Gill gives fitness update
Shubman Gill talking to the official broadcasters: The way they were bowling we were anticipating wickets. Siraj is always fired up. They were sensational. Has made job easier for us. I am the kind of person who doesn’t get nervous. I look to tackle it my own way at the start. Not full fitness. I am four kilos down from dengue in terms of mass and muscle weight. Honestly the discussion was to play in a compact manner. The odd ball was seaming. Hit the balls in our areas. You couldn’t get into a shell. Looked to put the pressure on the bowlers. I felt in the previous matches I got starts expect the last one. Sometimes you play a good shot and it goes to the fielder. We thought about rotating the strike today. I honestly don’t think it was a 400 wicket. We batted well to get 350. Shreyas was the key today. He batted superbly. That’s our bowling coach he (Shami) was gesturing.
LIVE IND vs SL WC: Mendis disappointed
"I am very disappointed with the team's performance, with myself also. They bowled really well, little bit of seam movement under lights as well. Unfortunately, we lost the match. I wanted to bowl first because I felt the wicket would be slow in the first half. Madushanka bowled really well and we missed taking chances from Virat and Gill and sometimes those moments could change the game. Our bowlers did well in the middle overs. They bowled really well in the first 6 overs, and I think they deserve all the credit tonight. We have another 2 games and I hope we come back strong in the next game," said Kusal Mendis (captain of Sri Lanka) after the horrific loss.
LIVE IND vs SL: Rohit after game
"Very happy knowing that we have officially qualified now. Been a good effort from the squad, when we started off in Chennai. This was our goal, to qualify first and then obviously to be in the semis and the finals. The way we approached these 7 games, it was quite clinical. Everyone put in the effort and a lot of individuals have put their hand up. Was a good challenge to put runs on the board, and that's the kind of template you gotta have when you want to score that many runs. 350 on any pitch is a very good score and a lot of credit to the batting unit for taking us to that score and the bowlers did the job obviously," said Rohit Sharma after the game.
LIVE IND vs SL: Sri Lanka's unwanted record
Sri Lanka have made an unwanted record after their loss against India by 302 runs. Sri Lanka have entered the list of top five lowest totals in World Cup history.
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Fans react
Fans went crazy on the internet after India demolished Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: IND win by 302 runs
India have beaten Sri Lanka 302 runs, yes you read that right, the hosts have demolished the Asian rivals in some fashion at the Wankhede Stadium.
SL: 55 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Shami takes fifer
Mohammed Shami takes fifer for India as Sri Lanka go nine down at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai now.
SL: 49/9 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL: Kuldeep comes in
Kuldeep Yadav comes in for India. Sri Lanka have Kasun Rajitha and Maheesh Theekshana in the middle slowly taking them close to a respectable total.
SL: 47/7 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Two more wickets
Just two more wickets for India and the job today will be done from the home side. Bumrah, Siraj and Shami really demolished the Lanka batting lineup yet again in their careers.
SL: 37/7 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Bowled him
Sri Lanka lose another one as Mohammed Shami strikes again. India in a hurry to seal the deal tonight.
SL: 36/7 (14 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: What a performance
A day to remember for the Mumbai crowd at Wankhede as India have demolished Sri Lanka in all departments today. Lowest score in a World Cup is 36, will Sri Lanka get past that today?
SL: 29/7 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: Shami joins the party
Mohammed Shami takes another wicket as Sri Lanka go seven down. Mathews joined by Theekshana in the middle now.
IND: 22/7 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka score: India in control
India in control and are just cusp of winning this game in a while. Four wickets more and we will have one of the biggest wins of this tournament.
SL: 21/6 (11 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Shami on fire
Shami on a roll as he takes two wickets in four balls bowled so far for India. Sri Lanka really in a bad situation at the moment.
SL: 14/6 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka World Cup Score: 9 overs gone
Nine overs gone with Charith Asalanka and Angelo Mathews in the middle. Siraj and Bumrah continue attack for Team India.
SL: 14/4 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023 Score: Maiden over again
One more maiden over from Mohammed Siraj. That one was his second maiden of the game. Bumrah comes in from the other end to find some wickets for India.
SL: 12/4 (8 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Dead rubber
This looks like a dead rubber now as India are in complete control of this contest. Brutal performance from the Men in Blue bowlers in Mumbai.
SL: 12/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Six overs gone
India are on top of this contest and Sri Lanka have lost four wickets in 6 overs so far. What a performance from the home team.
SL: 9/4 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND VS SL Score: Maiden over
A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lanka will take that one all day long with both their arms open as they do not want to repeat the scenes of the Asia Cup final.
SL: 7/4 (5 Overs)
IND vs SL WC 2023 Score: Lanka need a miracle
Sri Lanka need a miracle as they are four down with 358 runs to chase. Angelo Matthews and Asalanka are in the middle trying their best to save wickets.
SL: 7/4 (4.1 Overs)
IND vs SL WC 2023 Score: Another one!
Kusal Mendis 1 (10) out bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India on fire at the moment with Siraj and Bumrah taking the Lanka batters to the cleaners.
IND: 3/4 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: India on top
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are breathing fire at the Wankhede Stadium as Sri Lanka right on their knees at the moment with 3 wickets down in 3 overs of the second innings.
IND: 3/3 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Another one!
First ball wicket for Bumrah and now first ball wicket for the one and only Mohammed Siraj. India are on a roll as Sri Lanka go 2 down in 1.1 overs.
SL: 2/2 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Gone!
Pathum Nissanka 0 (1) LBW by Jasprit Bumrah. What a start for India as Sri Lanka lose a wicket on the very first ball of the second innings.
IND: 2/1 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Chase begins
Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera are in the middle as they look for a bright start in their chase of 358 runs against the mighty Team India.
SL: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Big test for Lanka
Sri Lanka have a big test up their sleeves as they have to chase 358 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to beat Team India. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj and more will surely look to early wickets for the Men in Blue.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India finish with 357/8 on the board
Last over. Two off the first ball. One off the next. Shami gets run out offthe third ball. Jasprit Bumrah joins Jadeja in the middle. Bumrah tricked but the ball lands on no man's land. Jadeja back on strike and he plays a dot, hits to the long off but does not run. Jadeja gets run out on the last ball trying to steal the seocnd run. India finish with 357 for 8 in 50 overs.
IND 357/8 (50)
IND vs SL LIVE: Jadeja with a big six
Jadeja hits Chameera for a six straight down the ground and brings up the 350 for India with that shot. 13 off the last over.
IND 352/6 (49)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shami joins Jadeja
Shami joins Jadeja in the middle at the fall of Iyer. India collect 19 off the 48th over of the innings.
IND 339/6 (48)
IND vs SL: Iyer Departs As India Aim 350 Target
Iyer hits two massive sixes and then perishes trying to hit the third one into the oblivion. What shots those two maximums were.
IND 333/6 (47.3)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Iyer into 70s
Chameera back to complete his spell. Full toss, widish too and Iyer slices it to square on the off side for four runs. Good, intelligent shot that. Jadeja collect quick double off the last ball.
IND 320/5 (47)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Rajitha back on
Rajitha comes back on. Top over. Good field placements from Mendis as well. Three singles off the first three balls. Then a dot followed by a single. One off the last ball.
IND 309/5 (46)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: India go past 300
300 comes up for India. Theekshana bowler full and wide. It beat both Iyer and Mendis to run away for four runs. Iyer told umpire he got bat on it. But it was given as 4 byes. The umpire can be seen apologising later.
IND 304/5 (45)
IND vs SL LIVE: Iyer, Jadeja aim for big finish
Madushanka bowls his ninth and gives seven off the over. India still not past 300. Sri Lanka have done well to push things back in the last ten overs.
IND 297/5 (44.2)
LIVE IND Vs SL: Fifty for Iyer
This is a good knock from Iyer. His first in the World Cup. 4 sixes and 2 fours for him so far. Madushanka has four wickets. He has bowled superbly today on this pitch.
IND 288/5 (43)
India vs SL LIVE: Good over for Lankans
Madushanka comes and provides a wicket. He has been very good for Sri Lanka in this World Cup with the ball and he is rising again in the match.
IND 282/5 (42.2)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Surya falls
Madushanka returns to the attack. Mendis takes review for caught behind. Surya wanted to hook the ball for six off Madushanka. The Ultraedge shows the ball touched the gloves. A spike is visible. The onfield umpire changes the decision and Surya has to walk back for 12 off 9 balls. Great review this.
IND 276/5 (41.3)
LIVE Updates IND vs SL: Iyer with a massive six
Theekshana continues. Iyer with another massive six down the ground. Brilliant hitting this. He is hitting them big is Iyer. An 89m one. 10 off the over.
IND 274/4 (41)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Surya joins Iyer in middle
Sri Lanka dismiss Rahul and then take review for catching chance behind the stumps for Surya. But nothing on Ultraedge. Surya survives. But a successful over nevertheless for Chameera.
IND 264/4 (40)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: KL Rahul Departs
That's the end of KL Rahul. Chameera with the wicket. Rahul checked the shot as the ball came slower after pitching and Hemantha takes a good catch. Suryakumar Yadav, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
IND 256/4 (39.3)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: India cross 250 mark
Boundaries have dried up. Iyer and Rahul are looking for big sixes but they are suddenly hard to come by. Iyer spoons Theekshana for a double to short fine leg. 7 off the over.
IND 255/3 (39)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer survives catching chance
Iyer has luck riding on his side. Chameera returns and induces an edge off Iyer but it gives inches away from keeper Mendis from his right. Fifty-run stand comes up between Iyer and Rahul in just 36 balls. Rahul hit on the right thigh as he wanted to play a lofted shot over mid-wicket. But he is okay.
IND 248/3 (38)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Theekshana back on
Theekshana back on after a short break. Sri Lanka need to bowl some quick overs here to catch up with the over rate. One off the first ball by Rahul. Then three dots. One more as pressure continues. And One more to end the over. Just 1 off the over. Top stuff by Theekshana.
IND 240/3 (37)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer is on fire
Shreyas Iyer smashes another one into the crowd. Wow, what shots these are. Just typical Shreyas Iyer range hitting. Athiya Shetty in attendance and the camera shows her enjoy that one. Ritika Sajdeh too has smile on her face. Plenty of celebrities in attendance to watch the match today.
IND 239/3 (36)
LIVE IND vs SL: Iyer hitting maximums
Hemantha continues and what a shot this is from Iyer to ruin the good over. Looks like the best six of the day. Iyer is in no mood to let go the Sri Lankan bowlers.
IND 225/3 (35)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Iyer smashes a big six
Kasun Rajitha is back into the attack. Rahul starts the over with a four and then Iyer smokes a six over long off. Rohit Sharma is pumped up after looking at the shot. Management wants Iyer to do well and get some confidence.
IND 214/3 (34)
LIVE India vs SL: Two new batters in the middle
Kohli has fallen. As a result, KL Rahul comes into the middle. Joins Iyer as they rebuild the innings. Just two off the over by Hemantha.
IND 195/2 (33)
IND vs SL LIVE: Kohli Misses His 49th ODI Ton, Falls On 88
That's the end of Virat Kohli. A soft dismissal. He gives a catch to cover fielder. Madushanka does it with a slower one. Heartbreak for Kohli and a billion fans all over the world.
IND 196/3 (31.3)
LIVE India vs SL: Iyer joins Kohli
Drinks break taken after fall of Gill's wicket. Focus now on Kohli. Shreyas Iyer joins him in the middle. Top over for SL as just 2 off the over.
IND 195/2 (31)
LIVE IND vs SL: Gill falls
Madushanka returns to the attack. Gill moves past Kohli and enters 90s with a hoick to mid-wicket that only he can play. Gill then collects two off the next ball. And wait what. Gill falls. He made 92. Edge to the keeper as he tried to play a ramp shot. He is gutted.
IND 193/2 (30)
LIVE IND vs SL: Who will get to hundred first?
Dushan Hemantha is back into the attack and Gill smokes him for a six straight down the ground. What a shot. Gill too enters 80s now. Kohli and Gill in a race to make the hundred first. Let's see who gets to the landmark first.
IND 185/1 (29)
LIVE IND vs SL: Super GILL
Chameera continues. Three dots. Pressure increases on Gill. How does he react? Smacks the short ball over deep midwicket for maximum. Two off the last 2 balls. 8 off the over.
IND 171/1 (28)
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Kohli in 80s
Theekshana continues. Sri Lanka need wickets from somewhere. Starts off with the dot. Nissanka with another good save in deep backward square leg as Gill sweeped. Kohli is inching closer to the hundred.
IND 164/1 (27)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: India on top
Chameera continues. What a shot from Kohli. A push on back foot to covers. Nissanka with a stunning save but the bowler fail to collect the throw and one more single has been taken by Indians. Kohli into the 80s now. Poor from Lankans. 11 off the over.
IND 162/1 (26)
LIVE IND vs SL: Theekshana continues
Kohli cuts it away for four runs. Inches closer to the 49th ODI ton. Single off the next ball. Too wide and short from Theekshana and Gill, Kohli score a boundary each as the spinner continues to make the mistake.
IND 151/1 (25)
LIVE IND vs SL: Chameera returns
Chameera returns to the attack. Kohli is on the charge but Chameera cut to the task as well. Gill collects single off the first ball. The two dots to Kohli. Three singles on the trot again. Four off the over.
IND 140/1 (24)
LIVE Updates India Vs Sri Lanka: India cruising
Maheesh Theekshana is back into the attack, replaces Hemantha. Kohli-Kohli chants at Wankhede followed by Sachin-Sachin chants. Two greatest Indian batters being cheered at Mumbai's iconic ground. Four off the over.
IND 136/1 (23)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Too many mistakes from Lanka
Sri Lanka have dropped too many catches in this game and they are surely paying the price for that as both batters get going at the Wankhede.
IND: 132/1 (22 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Kohli hunting Sachin's record
Kohli is just one century away from equalling Sachin Tendulkar century record in ODI cricket and he will surely look to get that one today.
IND: 121/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Fifty up for Gill
Shubman Gill is batting on 53 off 56 and he gets his fifty against Sri Lanka, what a young sensational player he is. Sri Lanka in desperate need for wickets at the moment.
IND: 119/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: India on top
India are on top of this contest at the moment. Kohli and Gill are toying with the Sri Lanka bowling attack in the middle in Wankhede.
IND: 113/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Fifty for Kohli
Virat Kohli completes his fifty and he is batting on 52 off 53 balls at the moment. Partnership of 100 runs up between Gill and Kohli. Rajitha comes into the attack now.
IND: 106/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka Score: India on the charge
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill on the charge as both batters open their arms to get a couple of fours from that over. Sri Lanka certainly on the backfoot at the moment.
IND: 97/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL WC 2023: Spin comes in
Sri Lanka bring in leg-spinner Hemantha to attack the stumps now. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are batting brilliantly in the middle so far.
IND: 88/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE Updates India Vs Sri Lanka: Kohli on the front foot
Madushanka returns to the attack. Leading edge off Kohli's bat again. He is playing on the front foot no matter which is also a chance for the bowlers. But lands safely as Kohli steals a quick single. He hits Gill on the legs on the full but no damage done. Mendis does not opt for the review. Again on legs and Gill scores a single at deep square leg.
IND 85/1 (14)
LIVE IND vs SL: Gill looking good
Theekshana continues. Three singles off the first three balls. Then a dot. Theekshana errs in line and bowls a wife down leg. Shubman then hits a boundary off the fourth ball, flicked for four. 10 off the over.
IND 82/1 (13)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli moving smoothly
Mathews continues. Virat Kohli can get to his 49th ODI century today. He is working hard for the runs right now. And is looking all set to equalise the Sachin Tendulkar. Four off the over.
IND 72/1 (12)
LIVE IND vs SL: Theekshana comes into the attack
First signg of spin as Maheesh Theekshana, right-arm off break, comes into the attack and he is welcomed with a boundary by Kohli. Singles off the next four balls. Eight of the over.
IND 68/1 (11)
LIVE IND vs SL: Mathews continues
Mathews continues. Two singles off the first two balls followed by a dot. Kohli got beaten by the outswing. One quick single with a tap to Kohli. Gill walks into the defensive shot. Two dots to end the over. End of the powerplay as well.
IND 60/1 (10)
India Vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill gets going
Shubman Gill has taken over now. One 4 leg byes and then Gill plays through covers on the up to Rajitha. Rajitha bowls two dots on the trot to make a small comeback. Two off the last ball of the over. India also go past fifty.
IND 57/1 (9)
India Vs Sri Lanka: Matthews from the other end
Angelo Mathews, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Starts off with a dot. He is almost bowling medium paced spin. Shubman hits him for four runs. Lovely cut shot. Steals a single off the last ball.
IND 47/1 (8)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Rajitha into the attack.
Kasun Rajitha, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. He replaces Madushanka from this end. Poor fielding from Lankans. Gill with a push to mid off and the player makes a mess of it and a single is stolen. Kohli with two back to back boundaries. India gaining control back.
IND 42/1 (7)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Kohli dropped by Chameera
Chameera drops Kohli. Leading edge of the bat and Chameera fails to hold on to the one-handed catch. He is gutted. He also fell on his right shoulder, that has kept his away from the field for a long time. The next ball again comes in sharply. Kohli with a cover drive, extension of arms to reach out to the ball and finally Chameera is off the mark today. He bowled 15 dots. Physio out for Chameera as the pacer continues to have trouble with the shoulder. Chameera is holding his shoulder but continues. Completes the over.
IND 33/1 (6)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Gill off the mark with boundaries
Shubman Gill goes off the mark. Top shot that. On top of the ball by Madushanka and he pulls it away for four runs. Off the mark after 8 dots. Next ball, he slap-cuts it for four. Typical Shubman. Just beautiful on the eyes. Another wide in the over by Madushanka as he is straying down the leg side. Gill gets dropped in the covers by Asalanka. Big miss this from Lankans
IND 25/1 (5)
IND vs SL LIVE Score: Lucky escape for Kohli
Chameera continues. Leading edge off Kohli's bat almost carried to the bowler. India look shaky at the start. The bowling has been good as well. On point. And the ball almost kissed the stump as Chameera brought one into Kohli. Inside edge off the bat, carried to keeper on one bounce. Kohli has luck riding on his side so far. Another maiden from Chameera.
IND 14/1 (4)
SL Vs India LIVE Score: Kohli coming into the groove
Kohli scores his second boundary. Madushanka bowls on his pads and this is easy for Kohli as he flicks it to deep square leg. Madushanka also bowls a wide in the over as the focus is to get Kohli to play to the short fine leg fielder. Good short delivery to wake Kohli up by Madushanka.
IND 14/1 (3)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Chameera with the second over
Chameera from the other end. Starts off with four dots. The fifty is also a dot but it came in sharply and almost kissed the top of the stumps. Beautiful delivery from Chameera this. Hitting the right areas the Lankan pacers upfront. A maiden for Chameera.
IND 8/1 (2)
LIVE Score IND Vs SL: Kohli joins Gill
Virat Kohli comes in and he almost gives a catch to the short fine leg fielder. Great start fo Madushanka and the ploy to start with the left-arm pacer has worked for Sri Lanka. Kohli starts off with a boundary off the last ball of the over.
IND 8/1 (1)
IND Vs SL LIVE: Rohit Sharma falls
Madushanka opens the attack for Sri Lanka as they want to start off with a left-arm pace. Rohit hits him for a four off the first ball but Rohit falls on the next ball. Indian crowd stunned at Wankhede. Madushanka provides the first breakthrough for Lankans.
IND 4/1 (0.2)
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Time for Ball 1
We are done with the national anthems and it is time for the ball number 1. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill come out to the middle to open the innings. Kasun Rajitha with the ball in hand.
IND vs SL LIVE: Time for national anthems
Sachin Tendulkar and Muttiah Muralitharan come out with the two teams led by Rohit Sharma and Kusal Mendis.
It is time for the national anthems. After this is over, we will have the first ball of the match.
India Vs SL LIVE: India go with winning combo
No change for India. It reflects Rohit is backing the winning combinations untill forced by a change. Expect Shami, Siraj and Bumrah to have a good game at Wankhede as all of them have played enough here. Spinners could be hit for big runs due to small size of ground. Pacers are key here at Wankhede.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Toss News
Sri Lanka win the toss and they are going to bowl first. India batting first. Playing 11s coming up.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Pitch Report
"It is the same pitch as the ENG v SA match - 64m and 69m square boundaries, the straight boundary is at 76m. There is a bit of shine and it means that it'll not slow down as the game progresses. The challenge for the bowlers is to hit a length around 6.5-7.1 metres, a hard length which has proved difficult to get away. It's hot and the pitch is full of runs, so the captain winning the toss might opt to bat first." - Ricky Ponting and Michael Athedrton, in their pitch report.
LIVE IND vs SL: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the India vs Sri Lanka match is to come up in less than half an hour. Keep watching this space for all updates. We will soon also have the pitch report from Wankhede. Stay tuned.
India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Toss time?
India captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis will be out for the flip of the coin at 1.30 pm IST and the playing 11s will be announced as soon as the toss takes place in Mumbai. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs SL LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.
LIVE IND vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Mumbai weather report
Will rain or poor air quality affect match no. 33 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
LIVE Updates India vs Sri Lanka, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes new fifties record
Team India captain Rohit Sharma (99) needs one more half-century to complete 100 half-centuries in international cricket. Can Rohit achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai today?
