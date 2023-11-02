LIVE Updates | NED Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Hashmatullah Shahidi Vs Scott Edwards

Afghanistan face Netherlands in Match 34 of Cricket World Cup 2023. Both the teams are still afloat in the tournament. The two teams will be aiming for a win to continue their quest to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. But they will also be looking to finish in top 8 at the end of the league stage as that finished will give them a place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan are in good form, having won three matches in the World Cup, beating sides like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Netherlands too have shown great improvement in the tournament, beating teams like South Africa. It will be a battle of equals in this match of the World Cup and the winner will strengthen their chances of semis qualification.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 34 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Vs Netherlands Here.