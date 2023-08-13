HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 5th T20 Full Scorecard: West Indies Thrash India, Take Series 3-2

In a high-octane encounter of the India tour of West Indies 5th T20I, the West Indies emerged victorious by 8 wickets against India at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. Opting to bat first, India set a target of 166 runs. Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating knock of 61 off 45 balls powered the innings, while Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson contributed 27 and 13 runs respectively. Romario Shepherd starred for West Indies, claiming 4 crucial wickets.

Chasing the target, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran orchestrated a masterful partnership. King's unbeaten 85 off 55 deliveries and Pooran's 47 off 35 balls ensured the West Indies' victory with 12 balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma took a wicket each for India, but the West Indies proved to be the better side. The series ended with a thrilling clash, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. With this win, West Indies secured the T20I series victory, showcasing their dominance on home turf.

