Highlights India vs Australia, 1st T20: Cameron Green, Matthew Wade shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets
Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia 1st T20I match from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: Live stream, TV timing, squads.
The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Australia will start in Mohali on September 20 and it will be on the mind of Men in Blue to head into the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after downing the defending champions in home conditions. India will start off their home series against Australia on September 20. The next T20I match will take place in Nagpur on September 23, followed by the third and final T20I match in Hyderabad on September 25. Though India could not progress past the Super Four phase of Asia Cup 2022, they have some positives coming into this series. The biggest of them all is Virat Kohli regaining his form. 'King Kohli' as he is known to fans, scored 276 runs in five innings during the Asia Cup, which included one century, a highly-anticipated one and two half-centuries. The way ball found the middle of his bat was a sight not seen since a long while and fans would be hoping that they get to see more of it.
India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.
Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.
That's it! Australia beat India by 4 wickets
Cameron Green, Matthew Wade shine as Australia beat India by 4 wickets. Wade played just like he played against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Green provided the platform while Wade gave the finishing touch.
India vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Three sixes by Matthew Wade against Harshal Patel. India pacer finished with 49 runs in 4 overs.
IND 208/6 (20)
AUS 191/5 (18) CRR: 10.61 REQ: 9
Australia need 18 runs in 12 balls
India vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Game is going down the wire. Two boundaries in the over of Bhuvi. Australia need 40 in the last three overs with Tim David and Matthew Wade at the crease.
IND 208/6 (20)
AUS 169/5 (17) CRR: 9.94 REQ: 13.33
Australia need 40 runs in 18 balls
Game going down the wire
IND 208/6 (20)
AUS 154/5 (16) CRR: 9.62 REQ: 13.75
Australia need 55 runs in 24 balls
Another one bites the dust
Third one for Axar Patel as he removes Josh Inglis on 17. Jos had hit three boundaries and was looking dangerous in the middle. Indian bowlers pull their side back in the game.
Double wicket over for Umesh Yadav
Wickets of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell for Umesh Yadav. India bounce back in the game with three back-to-back wickets. Tim David has joined Josh Inglis in the middle.
India vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 123/4 (12) CRR: 10.25 REQ: 10.75
Steve Smith falls
Back-to-back wickets for Team India as Umesh Yadav removes Steve Smith. India bounce back in the game with yet another wicket.
Axar picks another wicket
Man in form Green is out, Axar Patel gets his second wicket. 61 runs in 30 balls for Australia all-rounder. Eight boundaries and four sixes for him in the innings.
Fifty for Camron Green
Australia are riding on the fifty of Green. He has hit eight boundaries and three sixes. Australia are looking strong in the chase with current run rate of 10.
Axar Patel provides breakthrough
Just when Aaron Finch was looking dangerous, Axar Patel sent him back. Australia's captain dismissed for 22. India back in the game.
IND 208/6 (20) CRR: 10.4 - India vs Australia, 1st T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
India finish the innings on top with Hardik Pandya scoring three back to back sixes in the last over.
Blistering knock by Hardik Pandya
Seven Boundaries and two fours in Hardik Pandya's outstanding knock. India inching towards 200.
46 from 24 for Suryakumar Yadav as AUS picks 4th wicket
What a special player Suryakumar Yadav is! He played with a strike rate of 184 with ease. Four sixes and two boundaries in the innings. Falls four short of what could have been a beautiful fifty.
KL Rahul departs after 50 - What an innings by KL, but Josh Hazelwood has the last laugh
Fifty for KL Rahul
You will not talk about KL Rahul's strike rate after seeing this innings. Fifty in just 32 balls for KL, even after India lose two quick wickets in Virat and Rohit. Three sixes and three boundaries for India's opener. He is playing with 150 plus strike rate.
Virat is gone too...
No big score for Virat Kohli as Adam Zampa creates pressure in the first over and Nathan Ellis takes his wicket. Virat was dismissed for two in seven balls. India need a partnership and forget about the templet.
India captain gone for 11
Rohit Sharma fails to replicate a shot by KL Rahul for a six and ends up handing a catch to Nathan Ellis, who made the catch look easy.
Yuvraj Singh seen interaction with Virat Kohli ahead of the 1st T20I
Both team captains at the toss
Rohit Sharma: It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong. This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach. Unfortunately, there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out.
Aaron Finch: We're going to have a bowl first. It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys. Really excited. You expect to be tested, hopefully, some dew comes out. The pitch looks hard and flat. We have one change from out earlier XI. Cameron Green will open the batting. [And he goes on to name half his XI]
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Toss Report
Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first against Rohit Sharma's Team India in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday.
Explosion loading!
Tim David has been handed out an Australian debut cap
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 1st T20I from Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
