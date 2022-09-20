IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Twitter reacts as Singapore's Tim David makes debut for Australia, Jasprit Bumrah yet to recover - Check posts

Former Singapore cricketer Tim David made his international debut for Australia in the first T20I vs India in the three-match T20I series starting from Tuesday here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. On the other hand, India's key pacer Jasprit Bumrah who suffered an injury and was recovering ahead of the series is not playing the first game of the series.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jasprit Bumrah and Tim David's news -

When did tim david started playing for Australia??? He was a player of singapore. #indiavsaustralia @mufaddal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns — jagdish bhagat (@NamanCh79176493) September 20, 2022

Two players are playing their debut T20I for their teams , One is Tim David and the other one is Shan Masood.

Guess the common thing.



Both belong to @MultanSultans #PAKvsEng#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/SndwrxGJDo — Adee Cheema (@AdeeCheema) September 20, 2022

Tim david making his debut inglis is in the team cam green opening jankwnwwk exciting day — Aleena (@lenadelkhan) September 20, 2022

Tim David in Australian colors _#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/YzzOXfAyi3 — S H O A I B (@kirkitfreak) September 20, 2022

Excited for TIM David today__



Less gooo @cricketcomau @Ruel09Baracho war in TCDO — Gaurav Prabhu Mahambre____ (@mgaurav1109) September 20, 2022

Thank God,Hooda is not in Team. But harshal and Chahal is The Run Machine in Bowling.

And without Bumrah and Arshdeep,today's death bowling is the reason we probably will lose today.



+ Not taking Tim david's Wicket is the reason that we had lose. — Kaarthi _____,__ (@Kaarthicherry) September 20, 2022

Bumrah missing out today in the first T20I match of #INDvsAUS series.

Umesh Yadav makes his comeback after 43 months.#JaspritBumrah #umeshyadav — CricWing (@cricb17) September 20, 2022

Umesh Yadav is playing t20i match after three years of gap. He last played in t20 international in 2019 only and that too against Australia.



What a turn around for him. He recently played in county and took 16 wkts.#comeback #INDvsAUS #umeshyadav #JaspritBumrah#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/TWH7bNN7HP — Rajeev Rai (@Rajeev_Bharat) September 20, 2022

#INDvsAUS



Jasprit Bumrah is not playing and Rishabh Pant also misses out.



India lost the toss and batting first vs Australia in 1st t20i#Mohali #JaspritBumrah #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/JYXvYypfq6 September 20, 2022

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, here on Tuesday. Speaking at the toss, Australia skipper confirmed that Cameron Green will open the batting along with him. All-rounder Tim is making his Australia debut. He received his Australia cap from his Hobart Hurricanes team-mate Matthew Wade.

"We're going to have a bowl first. It is about building up to the World Cup, and about getting some information about our boys. Really excited. You expect to be tested, hopefully some dew comes out. The pitch looks hard and flat," said Finch. On the other hand, India skipper Rohit Sharma informed that Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are not playing Tuesday's game. "It is an opportunity to test ourselves. Every game is a big game to learn. We got to learn so much in the last six-eight months on how to win games. This series will be no different for us to express ourselves. Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong.

This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves as a group. Nothing changes in terms of our approach," said Rohit. "Unfortunately there are some injuries in the squad. Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game. We have Axar and Chahal. Pant misses out," he added.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal