India vs Australia 1st T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 1st T20 online and on TV?

The Indian cricket team will continue their search for an ideal playing XI before the all-important ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 when they take on a well-balanced Australian side, led by Aaron Finch, in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). India’s lacklustre campaign at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 had raised some serious questions but the selectors have picked up almost the same squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The continuity of similar faces shows that skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and selectors have not pressed the panic button yet and trusting the boys to come good in upcoming matches. However, the team management will still look to fix some issues and try out a few more things in order to finalise their best possible eleven.

As far as the batting is concerned, the top four consisting of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav pick themselves up automatically, and Hardik Pandya with his valuable all-round ability, is also a sure-shot starter. The biggest question is who will play as the wicket-keeper – Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik?

In with #HarFanKiJersey!



Get ready to #BelieveInBlue as #TeamIndia take on the T20I World Champions in this kit.



MasterCard T20I Trophy #INDvAUS | Sep 20, 6 PM | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstarpic.twitter.com/WkNpb9ZVZ8 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 19, 2022

During the Asia Cup, Karthik started as India's first-choice wicket-keeper but injury to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja forced the team management to bring in left-hander Pant, who didn’t look convincing and so far hasn’t been able to justify his talent in T20I cricket like the Test and ODIs.

The idea to use a left-handed batter in the middle overs was to counter the left-arm spinner, and Australia also have a similar bowler in Ashton Agar. So, Pant can get the preference over Karthik, who is known for his finishing prowess. Despite being a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, Axar Patel didn’t get a game at the Asia Cup. Deepak Hooda, who can bowl a few overs and gives captain an extra option, got the opportunity to play but he wasn`t used in the bowling at all.

Match Details

When will India vs Australia 1st T20 match take place?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will be played on Tuesday, September 20.

Where will India vs Australia 1st T20 match take place?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali.

What time will India vs Australia 1st T20 match begin?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live on TV in India?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live streaming in India?

The India vs Australia 1st T20 match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia 1st T20 match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa