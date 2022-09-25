Highlights India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli's fifties power India to thrilling win, claim series 2-1
Follow the live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
An eight-over-a-side is too short a game to analyze and gain anything from. The action takes place too fast and the teams go into it with only one plan -- to score as many runs as possible or restrict the opposition within the target. However, India can still take some positives from Friday's 8-over slugfest against Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. Top-most on that list would be the impactful and scintillating innings by skipper Rohit Sharma that set India on course to victory. Then there was the bowling of spinner Axar Patel, the left-arm spinner allrounder who came in as a like-for-like substitute for Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with an injury, who claimed 2-13 from his two overs.
For his match-winning knock in the chase in the second #INDvAUS T20I, #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 bags the Player of the Match award.
Scorecard
Skipper Rohit Sharma has been batting well at the top of the order, he has not been domineering and at his authoritative best in the last few matches. On Friday, he played an impactful inning, hitting the ball cleanly and to a big distance, attacking the Australian bowlers from the start.
Match Details
India vs Australia, 3rd T20
Australia tour of India, 2022
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Sep 25, 07:00 PM LOCAL
Full Squads
India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda
Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis
That's it from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav's class of masterchase. For more cricket related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
What a game!
India needed four runs from two balls and Hardik Pandya hits a boundary to seal the game. India win the match by 6 wickets and claim the series 2-1.
Virat Kohli smashes six on the first ball of the last over but gets out on the very next ball. The six was much need. DK likely to finish the innings.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 186/7 (20)
IND 176/3 (19) CRR: 9.26 REQ: 11
India need 11 runs in 6 balls
Virat Kohli is just playing the kind of innings India does not want. 57 runs in 46 balls. Striking at 123.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 186/7 (20)
IND 166/3 (18) CRR: 9.22 REQ: 10.5
India need 21 runs in 12 balls
The game is going down the wire. India need Hardik Pandya to play like Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli to unleash the beast.
FIFTY for @imVkohli __
His 33rd in T20Is.
Live - https://t.co/xVrzo7lhd3 #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/zuqfc1xvbb
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
The Chasemaster has arrived
India's veteran chaser Virat Kohli has hit a fifty in a T20I chase in a series decider. This sounds like a script from 2016. 3 sixes and 3 fours in his innings.
One shot too many - SKY departs
Suryakumar Yadav goes for a insideout scoop fails to get the height and finds Aaron Finch at long-off. Superb innings comes to an end.
SKY on Fire, Raining sixes
FIFTY for @surya_14kumar __
A cracking half-century from SKY off 29 deliveries.
Live - https://t.co/xVrzo7lhd3 #INDvAUS @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CwuE89brXV
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 186/7 (20)
IND 107/2 (12) CRR: 8.92 REQ: 10
India need 80 runs in 48 balls
SKY and VK are inching towards fifty. The required rate is 10 and India have 8 wickets in hand. Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik are in form as well. This tells you that India will win the game but you can not write off Australia.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 186/7 (20)
IND 91/2 (10) CRR: 9.1 REQ: 9.6
India need 96 runs in 60 balls
Virat is batting at a 140 strike rate while SKY is batting with 182. The partnership is now 61 in 38 balls.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
India need 137 runs in 84 balls
End of the powerplay, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are out in the middle. 50 runs in 6 overs. The required run rate is almost 10. Virat needs to bring out chase master.
Captain Rohit gone!
India in deep trouble as both the openers back in the dugout. Rohit once again falls on a pull shot. Pat Cummins strikes.
KL Rahul Falls
Poor start for Team India as opener KL Rahul departs for one in the very first over. Daniel Sams picks a wicket thanks to a terrific catch by Matthew Wade.
Ok then! KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma kick start the chase. Daniel Sams opening the innings for Australia. India need to use powerplay to a good effect.
India need 187 in 20 overs
Fifty at the top from Cameron Green and fifty in the lower middle order by Tim David as Australia post 186 in 20 overs. It was a see-saw battle between both sides as Australia were on top when Green was batting then Axar pulled them back in the game and in the end, David's fifty took Australia to a strong total.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 161/6 (18) CRR: 8.94
Tim David inching towards fifty with 41 runs in 22 balls with the help of three sixes and two boundaries. He is batting with strike rate of 186.
Indian bowlers have struck at regular intervals in Hyderabad
— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2022
India on top, Australia 6 down
Axar Patel is the biggest positive of this series for me as whenever Rohit needs a wicket he is throwing the ball toward Axar and he is delivering every time. This time he has picked wickets of Josh and Wade in one over.
Another ONE!
Steve Smith 9 (10) stumped by Dinesh Karthik bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. Brilliant bowling by the leg-spinner. India on top now as Australia lose their fourth wicket.
AUS - 84/4 (9.2 Overs), Inglis 9 (8)
GONE!
A direct hit and Glenn Maxwell is gone for 6 off 11. Runout by Axar Patel. Josh Inglis comes in to bat now. India gain a little bit of moment after two wickets in quick succession.
AUS - 75/3 (8 Overs), Smith 9 (9) & Inglis 1 (1)
Kumar removes Green
Bhuvi gets rewarded for the disciplined bowling as Green departs after a 19-ball fifty. Australia are 62 with one over in powerplay to go.
Axar provides the breakthrough
Axar Patel is yet again in the wickets as he removes Australia captain Aaron Finch after a blistering start by Cameron Green. India need the wicket of Green otherwise he will make a fifty inside the powerplay.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
AUS 23/0 (2) CRR: 11.5
Australia could not have asked for a better start. Green is the one who is attacking while Finch is waiting for his turn. Three boundaries and a six for Green so far.
Here we go then! Bhubaneshwar Kumar has the new ball for Team India. Cameron Green and Aaron Finch will look to give a solid start to Australia.
Preps _
Time to hit the ground running _ _
3_, 2_, 1_ & Here We Go! _ _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/xVrzo737YV #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/8zlLemGuxo
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
_
All set for the series finale! _ _
Follow the match __ https://t.co/xVrzo737YV #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/vHVXl8TiA9
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
_ Team News _
1__ change for #TeamIndia as @BhuviOfficial is named in the team.
Deepak Hooda wasn't available for selection for the third #INDvAUS T20I owing to a back injury.
Follow the match __ https://t.co/xVrzo737YV
A look at our Playing XI _ pic.twitter.com/3fbgGjK3vu
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Toss Update
#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the third #INDvAUS T20I.
Follow the match __ https://t.co/xVrzo737YV pic.twitter.com/QkinggmHiU
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Both team captains at the toss
Aaron Finch - We would have fielded as well, it looks like a good wicket though. We always want to perform against the best sides, in that sense, this is a very important game for us. The crowds in India have always been amazing, regardless of where they play. One change for us. Josh Inglis comes in place of Sean Abbott.
Rohit Sharma - We will bowl first. It's good to be back in Hyderabad and play in front of this crowd. We look to keep winning games, it's important to maintain your momentum in this format of the game, so it was a good win for us (in Nagpur). Australia have always been challenging, they bring in a different kind of challenge. We need to keep doing the basics right if we have to get success. The last win helped us gain confidence and I hope everyone steps up today. One change for us - Bhuvi is back, Rishabh misses out, we needed only 4 bowlers in the last game, so he (Bhuvneshwar) unfortunately missed out.
Playing XIs
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Huddle Talk _
Inching closer to TOSS TIME! _ #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/0fZh5DY0su
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
All set for a cracking contest
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Toss Report
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against Aaron Finch's Australia in the third and final match of the T20I series here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Pitch Report by Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar
It's a fairly large surface with even-sized boundaries on both sides of the square. It's another good batting surface, the grass has been well rolled. Dew wouldn't be a factor tonight, but the captain winning the toss could still be looking at chasing down the score. Defending wouldn't be easy as the ball could come onto the bat even better under lights. In short, this is a belter.
Hello from Hyderabad for the 3rd & final #INDvAUS T20I.
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Series Decider = Thrilling Game
Nagpur _
Hello Hyderabad! _#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/gIey9Ncqm8
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Hello ladies and gentlemen, This is your host Akash Kharade and I am back with the Zee News' live coverage of India vs Australia 3rd T20I from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. This is a series decider and a thrilling match is on the cards. Stay tuned!
