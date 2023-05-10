Highlights | KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Final Scorecard: Yashavi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson Help RR Thrash KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed IPL's fastest fifty to help RR thrash KKR by 9 wicket in IPL 2023 clash
Powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 98, Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets with more than six overs still remaining in the match. RR skipper Sanju Samson also stroked a brilliant 48 to ensure there were no further hiccups after Jos Buttler fell for a duck. Jaiswal missed his 100 but he did score the league's fastest fifty which came in jst 13 balls. KKR had no answer to the batting masterclass from Jaiswal and Samson as they looked listless in the field.
KKR had finished with 149 for 8 in 20 overs after Samson won the toss and asked them to bat first. Yuzvendra Chahal was the star with the ball for RR as he finished with four wickets, breaking partnerships every time he came in to bowl. His four wickets has also helped him get the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 for the first time. He has also become the leading-wicket-taker in IPL history.
Earlier, Making two changes in the playing XI, RR brought in Trent Boult for Kuldip Yadav while KM Asif replaced M Ashwin. For KKR, Anukul Roy came in for Vaibhav Arora. KKR were coming into this match with a brilliant five-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) that they registered three days ago. Placed at sixth position in the points table, the Nitish Rana-led side have won five out of eleven matches and need to remain all three to ensure they are in hunt for the playoffs berth.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: RR Thrash KKR
Yashavi Jaiswal misses out on a IPL hundred but he hits a boundary to help RR register a superb NRR-boosting win over KKR tonight. RR chased down KKR's target of 150 in just 13.1 overs with nine wickets remaining in hand. This takes them to third place in the points table, brightening their playoffs qualification chances. Huge loss for KKR who had nothing going in their favour right from the start of the match.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 151/1 (13.1)
Rajasthan Royals won by 9 wkts
Kolkata vs Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Samson joins the party
Sanju Samson has picked up pace too as he hits couple of maximums to close in on the gap. Jaiswal going strong at the other end. KKR don't seem to have any answer to this class batting.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 138/1 (11.3)
Rajasthan Royals need 12 runs in 51 balls
KKR vs RR LIVE: Narine puts down Samson
Good fortune for Sanju Samson as Sunil Narine has put him down. Big miss this for KKR, who are losing the grip on this game rather quickly. Yashasvi Jaiswal nearing his hundred at the other end.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 101/1 (9)
Rajasthan Royals need 49 runs in 66 balls
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Jaiswal keeps RR on top
There is no stopping Jaiswal tonight it seems as he keeps scoring runs in sixes and fours. He is in imperious mood right now. Samson playing a good hand on the other end. RR on top.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 95/1 (7.2)
Rajasthan Royals need 55 runs in 76 balls
KKR vs RR LIVE Updates: Jaiswal on fire
After hitting the fastest fifty in IPL history, Yashasvi Jaiswal is quickly moving towards a quickfire hundred also, which will be his second in the season. Sanju Samson is trying to give as much strike to Jaiswal as possible.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 68/1 (5.2)
Rajasthan Royals need 82 runs in 88 balls
Kolkata vs Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Jaiswal makes history
RR opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal enters history books as he hits the fastest fifty in IPL, in just 13 balls. The earlier record was with KL Rahul who had done it 14 balls. Jaiswal is sgoing going strong at the moment and worry grows for KKR.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 55/1 (3.2)
Rajasthan Royals need 95 runs
KKR vs RR LIVE: Buttler falls
Jos Buttler has been done in by poor calling from Yashavi Jaiswal. He is run out for a duck. But Jaiswal is playing a fine knock here. He hits Harshit Rana for a brilliant six over fine leg boundary to finish the second over.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 41/1 (2.1)
Rajasthan Royals need 109 runs
Kolkata vs Rajasthan LIVE: Yashasvi, Buttler Off To Fiery Start
What a start from Yashasvi Jaiswal as he hits 26 in the first over of the chase bowled by KKR captain Nitish Rana. Against the off-spin, Jaiswal pulls, cuts and plays cover drives to hit 2 sixes and 3 fours respectively.
KKR 149/8 (20)
RR 26/0 (1)
Rajasthan Royals need 124 runs
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: RR need 150 to win
Rajasthan has done well to restrict KKR to just 149 for 8. This was possible only because of Chahal's four-wicket haul. He also now has the most wickets in IPL history as well as the season's Purple Cap.
KKR 149/8 (20)
KKR vs RR LIVE: What a spell from Chahal
Chahal finishes his day with the ball. Four wickets for just 25 runs. He's been the game-changer for RR so far in this game. Picks one more wicket in the last over, in form of Rinku Singh. Just one over left in the match. Let's see how many KKR can get.
KKR 142/7 (19)
LIVE Updates Kolkata vs Rajasthan: Chahal puts up a show
History-maker Chahal has pushed KKR on back foot with a brilliant over. In the 17th over bowled by him, KKR lose two wickets in form of Iyer and Shardul Thakur. Anukul and Rinku in the middle for KKR.
KKR 131/6 (17.1)
KKR vs RR LIVE Score IPL 2023: KKR pin hopes on Iyer and Rinku
Kolkata must target at least 180 on this total. RR are fielding exceptionally in this match, especially on the ropes. Iyer and Rinku must target the ropes in the four overs that are remaining.
KKR 127/4 (16)
KKR vs RR LIVE: KKR Pin Hopes On Venkatesh Iyer
KM Asif strikes and what a big wicket he has grabbed. This is Andre Russell walking back to the hut. Russell had just smashed Asif for a big six and next ball, he falls, caught at point region.
KKR 110/4 (14)
Kolkata vs Rajasthan LIVE: Most wickets in the IPL
184 - Yuzvendra Chahal
183 - Dwayne Bravo
174 - Piyush Chawla
172 - Amit Mishra
171 - Ravichandran Ashwin
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Iyer a big wicket
KKR have lost three wickets but Venkatesh Iyer is still attacking. He takes on Chahal now after loss of Rana. Good battle this between leg-spinner and the left-handed batter here at Eden Gardens.
KKR 95/3 (12.3)
KKR vs RR LIVE: Venkatesh Iyer Launches Counter-Attack
Brilliant from Venkatesh Iyer as he smashes Ashwin for two sixes in the 10th over of the innings. Rana hits a boundary to make it 18 off the over. In the next over, Chahal gets rid of Rana to give RR third wicket and this is history as Chahal has become the leading wickettaker in IPL history. Another great catch by Hetmyer.
KKR 77/3 (10.2)
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rana, Iyer steady KKR
KKR bring up their fifty at the end of the 8th over. Root and Ashwin bowling in tandem. Rana and Venkatesh Iyer have steadied the ship for KKR. No Yuzvendra Chahal yet for RR into the attack at the end of 9 overs.
KKR 58/2 (9)
KKR vs RR LIVE: Root comes to bowl
Joe Root has ball in hand at the end of the powerplay. He has bowled first in IPL than bat, which is quite surprising. Who would have thought that. KKR look to build an innings with Nitish Rana and V Iyer in the middle.
KKR 42/2 (6.4)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Gurbaz walks back
Gurbaz smashes Sandeep Sharma for two stunning sixes. But in the next over, Sandeep takes a superb catch at mid off to get rid of the Afghan batter. KKR lose both their openers as Gurbaz walks back for 12-ball 18.
KKR 29/2 (4.1)
LIVE Score KKR vs RR: Wicket for RR
Shimrom Hetmyer takes a blinder at the ropes to dismiss Jason Roy. Trent Boult with the wicket. Venkatesh Iyer is the new man in. Meanwhile Gurbaz smashes Sandeep for a six over long ogg.
KKR 20/1 (3.1)
KKR vs RR LIVE: Gurbaz survives DRS call
Sandeep Sharma thought he had his man as he urged Sanju to go upstairs for a caught behind. But nothing on bat and the ball also missing the stumps. RR lose the review. Gurbaz is still safe and batting. Just four off the over.
KKR 10/0 (2)
LIVE KKR vs RR: Impact Players List
RR impact subs: Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini
KKR impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: KKR off to solid start
Jason Roy hit one in the air through the covers for a double off Boult to start things off for KKR. Risky shot but it has reflected upon the KKR batters' mindset in this game. They are looking for a big total. Gurbaz at the other end. Roy gets a boundary square of the wicket on off side too.
KKR 6/0 (1)
KKR vs RR LIVE Updates: Playing 11s are out
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR vs RR LIVE: Toss News
Sanju Samson has won the toss and Rajasthan Royals have opted to bowl first. Boult back for RR.
KKR vs DC LIVE: Eden Gardens is ready for the game
The beautiful Eden Gardens is all set to host KKR vs RR clash. Home fans would be hoping for a victory Knight Riders win. Toss coming up soon at 7 pm.
LIVE Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Toss at 7 pm
Sanju Samson and home team captain Nitish Rana will be out for the toss at Eden Garden at 7 pm IST with the first ball taking place at 7.30 pm. Watch this space for playing 11 and list of substitutions to be announced only after the toss is done.
KKR vs RR LIVE: Russell vs leg-spin
RR could be tempted to include leg-spinner Adam Zampa too vs KKR as he and Chahal could pose a big threat for KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who has been dismissed four out of eight times this season against right arm leg-spin.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Chahal nearing big milestone
Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner is nearing a huge landmark in IPL. With one more wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal will become the leading-wicket taker in IPL history.
KKR vs RR LIVE Updates: Trent Boult Likely To Return To RR Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals opening bowler Trent Boult missed the last match due to a niggle. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Boult is fit again an is likely to feature in the playing 11 of RR in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata vs Rajasthan LIVE: Check live streaming details
The 56th match of the Indian Premier League between KKR and RR will have its TV broadcast on Star Sports Network an the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app.
KKR vs RR LIVE: Check probable playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal [Impact Player: Riyan Parag]
KKR Possible XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora/Umesh Yadav, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy. [Impact Player: Suyash Sharma]
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Sanju Samson aims for major landmark
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson needs 75 more runs to complete 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Can Samson achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight?
KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Jos Buttler eyes 150th IPL six
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is just one big hit short of hitting his 150th six in the Indian Premier League. So far this season Buttler has hit 14 sixes while scoring 392 runs in 11 matches. Can Buttler achieve this feat against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz tees off at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was in explosive mood ahead of his team's IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday night. Watch Gurbaz in action in the Eden Gardens nets HERE...
KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Can Yuzvendra Chahal recreate his magic
The last time Yuzvendra Chahal played against Kolkata Knight Riders, he picked up a hat-trick against them in IPL 2022. Can Chahal recreate his magic against KKR tonight at the Eden Gardens?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Andre Russell eyes 100 IPL wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell needs just 4 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in Indian Premier League. Can Russell achieve this feat in the next match against Rajasthan Royals tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: KKR Playoffs qualification scenario
Kolkata Knight Rider must win their remaining three matches in IPL 2023 if they hope to qualify for the Playoff stage, starting with their next match against Rajasthan Royals tonight.
Check Kolkata Knight Riders Playoffs qualification scenario HERE.
KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Sanju Samson set to play 150th IPL match
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is set to play in his 150th Indian Premier League match tonight. Samson, who has scored 3,834 runs in 149 IPL matches, has 3 hundreds and 20 fifties to his name in IPL. Can Samson make his 150th game a special occasion against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal close to huge landmark
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs one more wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League. Chahal has 183 wickets, same as former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. Can Chahal achieve this huge landmark in the next game against KKR tonight?
Nitish Rana or Sanju Samson? Varun Chakravarthy or Yuzvendra Chahal? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: KKR hold edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge over Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head between the two sides in IPL. KKR have won 14 out of the 26 matches played between the two sides while the Royals have won the remaining 12. Can KKR maintain their winning run against the Royals tonight?
KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Sunil Narine vs Jos Buttler
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine has had a poor season so far but has an impressive record against Rajasthan Royals batters Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Across all T20s, Narine has dismissed Buttler three times in 67 balls while conceding only 69 runs. Against Samson, he is even better - three dismissals in 78 balls for just 64 runs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Trent Boult available for RR again
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who missed the last match for Rajasthan Royals due to a niggle, will be available for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Can Boult once again strike early with the new ball tonight?
KKR vs RR IPL 2023: Can Rajasthan Royals return to winning ways?
Last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals have lost four out of their last five matches, including their last three matches in a row. Can Sanju Samson's Royals return to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens tonight?
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs RR score: Full squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai.
KKR vs RR LIVE Updates: Nitish Rana vs Sanju Samson
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 56 of IPL 2023 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Both teams have 5 wins from 11 matches and a loss here will hurt their playoffs chances. Watch this space for all latest updates.