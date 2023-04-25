Highlights | RCB vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Win By 21 Runs

Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Nitish Rana's KKR. In reply, Kolkata posted a total of 200 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could only finish at 179/8 after 20 overs as KKR won the contest by 21 runs at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Nitish Rana-led KKR have been struggling to get the job done in their past few games, they will look to change their fortunes in the clash against RCB. Out of their seven games this season, Kolkata have conceded 200-plus scores in all of them. Another problem for coach Chandra Pandit and captain Rana this season is the opening pair. KKR have tried five different combinations up the order but none have worked wonders so far.

On the other hand, RCB's top order has been the center of attraction in the IPL season so far. Captain Faf du Plessis along with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell - all three of them are in sensational rhythm at the moment. Maxwell at home (Chinnaswamy) has been in a no-mercy mode so far this season with three fiery fifties to his name this season at the venue.