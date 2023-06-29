Highlights | ZIM vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Zimbabwe Win By 14 Runs
Zimbabwe vs Oman, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Zimbabwe win by 14 runs.
Trending Photos
Zimbabwe posted 332 for 7 in 50 overs after Oman won the toss against Zimbabwe and invited the opponents to bat first. Oman could only reach 318 runs in their chase after a fighting performance from Zimbabwe bowlers got them the win. Sean Williams was the star of Zimbabwean innings as the left-handed batter hit 142 off just 103 deliveries that included 14 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Sikandar Raza's 42 and Luke Jongwe's unbeaten 43 helped Zimbabwe go past 300. They look the favourites to win from here. Oman bowed and fielded poorly, dropping many catches in the first innings.
A win over Oman will be a big step for Craig Ervine's side in securing their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Zimbabwe need just a couple of wins in their three Super Six matches to ensure qualification. Oman, on the other hand, are coming into the Super Sixes with zero points - just like West Indies. They progessed to the Super Sixes with wins over Ireland and UAE but lost their other two matches to Sri Lanka and Scotland.
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Zimbabwe win
Zimbabwe have won the contest by 14 runs as Oman could only reach 318 runs with the loss of nine wickets in their chase of 333. A fighting performance from Oman batters kept Zimbabwe on their toes but in the end the target was too big for Oman.
OMAN: 318/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: 32 in 12
Oman with skipper Zeeshan Maqsood and Mohammed Nadeem in the middle now. They need 32 runs in 12 balls to win this contest.
OMAN: 301/8 (48 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Oman 7 down
Oman are seven down in their chase now with Fayyaz Butt and Mohammed Nadeem in the middle. Oman need 53 runs in 24 balls to win now.
OMAN: 280/7 (46 Overs)
OMAN vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier: Hopes with Ayaan
Oman pin their hopes on Ayaan Khan who batting on 45 off 41 balls with five boundaries so far in this chase. The game is going right down to the wire at the moment.
OMAN: 263/5 (44.3 Overs)
OMAN vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier: Hopes with Ayaan
Oman pin their hopes on Ayaan Khan who batting on 45 off 41 balls with five boundaries so far in this chase. The game is going right down to the wire at the moment.
OMAN: 263/5 (44.3 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier: Oman 4 down
Shoaib Khan 11 (13) caught & bowled by Richard Ngarava as Oman lose their fourth wicket in chase. Ayaan Khan in the middle is batting on 26 off 29 keeping his team's hopes alive.
OMAN: 237/4 (42 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Oman need 115
Oman need 115 runs from the remaining 11 overs, the required is above runs per over but they do have a good amount of wickets in hand to make this possible. Zimbabwe bring in Raza and Ngarava into the attack.
OMA: 217/3 (39 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Out!
Kashyap Prajapati 103 (97) caught by Sikandar Raza bowled by Blessing Muzarabani. Zimbabwe have got the big fish they were looking for and from here on the required rate will just go over 10 runs per over if both batters don't take charge from ball one.
OMA: 204/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Century alert
Prajapati completes century, he has batted brilliantly for his team today. In just 92 balls, with the help of 12 boundaries and a maximum, Kashyap Prajapati has completed his century against Zimbabwe.
OMAN: 186/2 (33.5 Overs)
LIVE Oman vs Zimbabwe score & updates: Maqsood retired hurt
Zeeshan Maqsood is walking off the field after trying to scoop the ball over the keeper and injuring himself. Ayaan Khan walks in to replace the injured Maqsood in the middle.
OMA: 175/2 (32 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier score: Oman bounce back
Oman bounce back as Zeeshan Maqsood takes charge now and joins Kashyap Prajapati to contest against Zimbabwe in this massive chase of 333 runs.
OMA: 155/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe WC Qualifier score: Zimbabwe in control
The required rate is going up every over, Zeeshan Maqsood needs to support Kashyap Prajapati in the middle with a strike-rate of over 100 from here on.
OMA: 143/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Prajapati keeps Oman alive
Kashyap Prajati is the wicket Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams are desperate for at the moment. He is batting brilliantly at the moment inching close to a well-deserved century.
OMA: 133/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Raza strikes
Sikandar Raza breaks the deadlock for Zimbabwe. Aqib Ilyas 45 (61) caught by Gumbie bowled by Raza. Oman lose their second wicket in chase and Zimbabwe finally break the partnership.
OMA: 114/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Oman fighting hard
Underdogs Oman are giving their best at the moment to stay in this contest and a chase of 333 runs today will make a statement for their reputation. Zimbabwe on the other hand are searching for wickets in desperation.
OMA: 109/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Prajapati hits fifty
Kashyap Prajati has completed his half-century for Oman, he is batting on 54 off 52 balls with nine boundaries so far in his innings. Zimbabwe need to get a wicket soon to get things under control.
OMA: 98/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Spin time
Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams into the attack for Zimbabwe looking to break this partnership between Prajapati and Ilyas.
OMA: 89/1 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Oman alive in chase
Oman are batting brilliantly at the moment with Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas in the middle. However, they still need 254 runs to win this contest.
OMA: 79/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Prajapati inches close to fifty
Kashyap Prajapati is batting on 37 off 38 balls with Aqib Ilyas also giving good support to the Oman opener. Zimbabwe need to find another wicket to put the pressure on the opposition once again.
OMA: 69/1 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Oman stick to plan
Oman are back to their attacking approach as Aqib Ilyas an Kashyap Prajapati keep the flow of runs increasing with every over. Both batters are playing with a strike-rate of over 100 at the moment.
OMA: 56/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs Zimbabwe score: Zimbabwe in control
Zimbabwe are in control of this contest at the moment, last 12 balls, they have only conceded 3 runs after the wicket of Jatinder Singh.
OMA: 36/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM Score: Muzarabani into the attack
Blessing Muzarabani is brought into the attack from Zimbabwe to get an early wicket and put some pressure on the opposition chasing this huge target of 333 runs. He takes the wicket of Jatinder Singh 2 (9). Oman 1 down in chase now.
OMA: 33/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM Score: Prajapati takes charge
Oman's plan is clear, attack right from the start without any tension of losing wickets against Zimbabwe. Kashyap Prajati is batting on 20 off just 16 balls at the moment.
OMA: 24/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs ZIM Score: Chase begins
Oman begin their chase of 333 runs with Kashyap Prajapati and Jatinder Singh. Tendai Chatara attacks the stumps for Zimbabwe with the new ball.
OMA: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE ZIM vs OMA Score: Another game another century
It was business as usual for Zimbabwe's Sean Williams who has scored another century for his team in this ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers tournament. He scored 142 runs from just 103 balls smashing 14 fours and 3 maximums against Oman.
Oman need 333 runs to win
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Updates: Jongwe takes ZIM to 332 for 7
A brilliant 43 off 28 balls by Jongwe has taken Zimbabwe to a total of 332 for 7 in 50 overs. Sean Williams the best batter, stroking 142 off 103 balls. Sikandar Raza with 42 played a good hand too. A big task ahead for Oman to chase this down. They have been ordinary with the ball, let's see how they bat.
ZIM 332/7 (50)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE: Zimbabwe Go Past 300
Ngarva and Jongwe take Zimbabwe past 300. Jongwe has batted well for his 29 so far. Let's see how many Zimbabwe can get in the remaining 12 balls.
ZIM 306/7 (48.2)
ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Live Score: Zimbabwe Self-Explode In Death Overs
What's happening here, Zimbabwe. Once looked all set to touch 350 but Burl and Williams have fallen in quick succession, putting brakes on run scoring. Wellington Masakadza, left handed bat, comes to the crease, joins Jongwe in the middle.
ZIM 292/6 (46.3)
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE: Burl Departs But Williams Going Strong
Ryan Burl falls. A big wicket for Zimbabwe. He made 13 off 12 that includes one six. Oman cannot take a sigh of relief until Williams is still there. They should try and take him to stop Zimbabwe post a daunting target on the board.
ZIM 275/5 (44.3)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE Updates: Maqsood drops another one
Maqsood has dropped another catch and his body language says it all. It is a big drop as this is Williams getting another chance. Next ball by Butt smashed for a six. Adding salt to the wound.
ZIM 255/4 (42.3)
LIVE ZIM vs OMA Score: Out!
Sikandar Raza 42 (49) LBW by Fayyaz Butt. Oman finally break the partnership between Williams and Raza. Zimbabwe would be disappointed with the wicket of Raza as he could have boosted the run-rate in the remaining ten overs of the first innings.
ZIM: 231/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs OMA WC Qualifier: Century for Williams
Sean Williams has completed his century in 81 deliveries with 10 boundaries and a maximum. What a knock by the left-hander, leading his team from the front in another contest.
ZIM: 213/3 (37.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs OMA WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe eye 350 plus
Zimbabwe are currently eyeing a total above 350 runs with Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams in the middle. Oman need to break this partnership if they want to get a grip of contest.
ZIM: 206/3 (36.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs OMA World Cup: Williams on fire
Sean Williams is batting on 88 off 70 balls with 9 boundaries and a maximum. Zimbabwe have a partnership of 84 runs from 72 balls at the moment.
ZIM: 193/3 (34.1 Overs)
Zimbabwe vs Oman, Super Sixes, LIVE: Williams looking set for 100
Sean Williams is looking good and looking all set to score a hundred today. Raza also going strong. Ayaan Khan and Mohammad Nadeem bowling in tandem for Oman.
ZIM 175/3 (32.1)
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE: Williams, Raza Rebuild Innings
Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza are going well for Zimbabwe. Williams is growing into the innings while Raza has picked has settled in well. The partnership is touching the fifty marl. Pressure on Oman.
ZIM 155/3 (30)
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Oman: Raza, Williams key for ZIM
Sikandar Raza has joined in-form Williams in the middle and the duo must look to bat for as many overs as possible. On the other hand, Oman must look to pick two more wickets quickly here to push Zimbabwe completely on back foot.
ZIM 137/3 (27.1)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE: Williams Hits Fifty After Madhevere Departs
Sean Williams reaches his fifty but not before Oman send back Madhevere for 23 made off 26 balls. Sikandar Raza, right handed bat, comes to the crease and this partnership better be a long one, from Zimbabwe's point of view.
ZIM 130/3 (25)
ZIM vs Oman: Williams Key Batter For Zimbabwe
Sean Williams is batting with a strike rate of over 100. He is the big wicket here for Zimbabwe. Oman must try and see his back as soon as possible.
ZIM 91/2 (20)
Zimbabwe vs Oman World Cup Qualifier LIVE: Oman look for third wicket
Aqib Ilyas, right-arm off break, has come into the attack as Oman aim to pick the third wicket. Zimbabwe's Sean Williams and Wessly Madhevere going well and have stitched a small stand for the third wicket.
ZIM 86/2 (18.5)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE: Zimbabwe Look To Rebuild
Zimbabwe aim to rebuild the innings after fall of Ervine and Gumbie. Oman have pulled things back nicely here. Drinks break taken and Zimbabwe now look to get the momentum back with Williams and Madhevere in the middle.
ZIM 75/2 (17)
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Zimbabwe Lose Both Openers
Gumbie departs too as Zimbabwe lose their second wicket. Fayyaz Butt picks the wicket. Scored 21 off 34 balls. Wessly Madhevere, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
ZIM 55/2 (14.2)
Zimbabawe vs Oman LIVE Score: Zimbabwe Lose First Wicket
Oman finally break the opening stand as they get rid of Zimbabwe opener Craig Ervine. Kaleemullah cleans him up. He made 25 off 40 balls. Sean Williams, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
ZIM 47/1 (12.2)
CWC Qualifiers Super Sixes LIVE: Untroubled Zimbabwe Going Well
Ervine and Gumbie keep Zimbabwe on top here. From Ball 1, the openers have looked unperturbed and untroubled by the bowling. Oman need to break this stand or they are going to play catch up.
ZIM 41/0 (10.3)
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Updates: Oman bowlers under pressure
Kaleemullah and Bilal failed to break the opening stand in the first 8 overs and now Fayyaz Butt, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack. Ervine and Gumbie have looked to occupy the crease more than trying to score quickly. Keeping wickets is at the top of their minds.
ZIM 39/0 (8.1)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE: Zimbabwe Steady At Start
Ervine and Gumbie have batted brilliantly so far. Great start to the innings by the openers. Oman hunt wickets but no bowling change so far.
ZIM 30/0 (6.2)
ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Live: Ervine, Gumbie go well
Ervine was given out LBW by onfield umpire off Kaleemullah but he immediately took review and the ball was pitching outside leg. DRS saves Ervine. He is looking good, this rare misjudgement aside.
ZIM 17/0 (4.3)
ZIM vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Live: Zimbabwe Off To Solid Start
Openers Ervine and Gumbie are looking solid in the middle. Kaleemullah and Bilal share the new ball, looking to break the opening stand soon. Two fours each for Ervine and Gumbie in two overs.
ZIM 13/0 (2.3)
ZIM vs Oman LIVE: Game begins
Done with national anthems. Openers for Zimbabwe - Ervine and Gumbie - out in the middle. Bilal Khan opens the bowling for Oman.
Zimbabwe vs Oman LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6: Oman win toss, elect to bowl first
Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the first match of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six match in Bulawayo today.
Zimbabwe vs Oman: Toss set to take place soon
Hosts Zimbabwe are all set to take on Oman in the first Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today. Captains Craig Ervine and Zeeshan Maqsood should be out for toss soon. Here are the Predicted Playing 11...
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sean Williams or Zeeshan Maqsood? Sikandar Raza or Bilal Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Zimbabwe vs Oman CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Zimbabwe posted their biggest win in last match
Zimbabwe’s victory by 304 runs is not only the second biggest win by runs in men’s ODI cricket quite puts in the shade their previous biggest margin of victory in the format, which was by 202 runs against Kenya in Bangladesh in 1999, a triangular series. Can Zimbabwe continue their unbeaten run against Oman in their first Super Six match of CWC 2023 Qualifier today?
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Richard Ngarava pick of Zimbabwe bowlers
Fast bowler Richard Ngarava is the pick of the Zimbabwean bowlers so far in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Ngarava has claimed 10 wickets in 4 matches at average of just 13. Can Ngarava carry his sparkling form in to the Super Six in the first game against Oman today?
Zimbabwe vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Zim became 7th nation to score 400 in ODIs
Zimbabwe became the 7th country to score 400 runs total in ODI cricket, in their last match against USA. Can hosts Zimbabwe continue their sensational run against Oman in their first Super Six match in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today?
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match: Check Livestreaming details
Zimbabwe will take on Oman in their first match of the Super Six stages of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Bulawayo today.
Check livestreaming details of ZIM vs OMA CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6 Match HERE.
Zimbabwe vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Six: Zim, SL are favourites
Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are favourite to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Only the top two teams from CWC 2023 Qualifier Super Six stages will move up.
Read all details about Cricket World Cup 2023 Super Six Stages HERE.
ZIM vs OMA, CWC 2023 Super 6: Zimbabwe look to continue winning run
Hosts Zimbabwe, who are unbeaten so far in the World Cup 2023 Qualifier, will look to continue their winning run and secure their berth for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India layer this year. They need just 2 more wins to ensure qualification.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Zimbabwe vs Oman Super 6 match in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.