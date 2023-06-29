Highlights | ZIM vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Zimbabwe Win By 14 Runs

Zimbabwe posted 332 for 7 in 50 overs after Oman won the toss against Zimbabwe and invited the opponents to bat first. Oman could only reach 318 runs in their chase after a fighting performance from Zimbabwe bowlers got them the win. Sean Williams was the star of Zimbabwean innings as the left-handed batter hit 142 off just 103 deliveries that included 14 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Sikandar Raza's 42 and Luke Jongwe's unbeaten 43 helped Zimbabwe go past 300. They look the favourites to win from here. Oman bowed and fielded poorly, dropping many catches in the first innings.

A win over Oman will be a big step for Craig Ervine's side in securing their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Zimbabwe need just a couple of wins in their three Super Six matches to ensure qualification. Oman, on the other hand, are coming into the Super Sixes with zero points - just like West Indies. They progessed to the Super Sixes with wins over Ireland and UAE but lost their other two matches to Sri Lanka and Scotland.