IND vs ENG 5th Test Match Day 3 Highlights: Pujara, Pant put India on top
IND vs ENG Live: Follow Live score and match updates of India vs England 5th Test Day 3 being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Sunday (July 3).
Trending Photos
On Day 2, England was left struggling at 84/5 at the end of the final session. At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India were bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.
England batters struggled against skipper Jasprit Bumrah's lethal pace, finishing at 60/3 at the end of the second session of the fifth and final Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Highlight of the day was Bumrah hitting Broad for 29 runs and six runs in the form of extras made it 35 runs of the over.
Coming to India's bowling attack, Bumrah took 3 wickets displaying an impressive performance along with Shami and Siraj both taking one wickets, respectively. India will eye to bowl out England before lunch of Day 3 for sure. Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes will continue batting for England as they trail by 332 runs.
India lead by 257 runs
India finish at 125/3 on Day 3 stumps with Pujara 50 (139) and Pant 30 (46) in the middle. Brilliant batting by the batters, England would be a little bit happy with getting three of the Indian batters on Day 3 itself. It will be full on action tomorrow with a fresh bowling unit of England hungry for wickets.
Pujara hits fifty!
Cheteshwar Pujara completes his fifty in 139 balls, brilliant knock from the right-hander, at the right time when his team needed him to play as long he as can. He has smacked 5 boundaries reaching to the 50-run mark and along with that the partnership of Pant and Pujara also completes 50 runs in 91 balls.
IND- 125/3 (45 Overs), Pujara 50 (139) & Pant 30 (46)
India lead by 257 runs
Pant, Pujara get India on track
India are in a crucial situation at the moment with Chesteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant in the middle. England are hungry for wickets as they look to bowl out India as soon as possible. It is a fifty-fifty contest now.
IND- 91/3 (35 Overs), Pujara 39 (111) & Pant 10 (14)
GONE!
Virat Kohli 20 (40) caught by Joe Root bowled by Ben Stokes. England get the big fish as Kohli is beaten by the extra bounce, it was an unlucky dismissal as all the time the wicket is keeping the ball low but that one bounced and caught Kohli offguard.
IND- 75/3 (29.5 Overs), Pujara 33 (94)
Test for Kohli & Pujara
India are looking settled at that moment but James Anderson is causing all sorts of problems for the right-handers along with Ben Stokes joining the attack himself.
IND- 75/2 (29 Overs), Kohli 20 (35) & Pujara 33 (94)
India lead by 207 runs
Kohli & Pujara to steady
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle for India with a big task upon their shoulders. England are coming in hot for Kohli's wicket with James Anderson brought back into the attack with Potts who got Kohli in the first innings.
IND- 63/2 (22 Overs), Kohli 13 (18) & Pujara 29 (64)
IND lead by 195 runs
GONE!
Hanuman Vihari 11 (44) caught by Bairstow bowled by Stuart Broad. England get the wicket they were looking for right after Tea. It was a loose shot from the right-hander, he tried to drive it for a four beating covers but ends up losing his wicket.
IND- 47/2 (17 Overs), Pujara 22 (53) & Kohli 4 (3)
IND- 37/1 at Tea
India are 37/1 at Day 3 Tea. Good session for India except the Shubman Gill wicket early. England need to do some changes to turn this around but a strong Indian batting lineup stand in their way.
India lead by 169 runs
Pujara & Vihari steady IND
Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuman Vihari steady the ship for India after Shubman Gill's early dismissal. England are coming in strong with James Anderson and Stuart Broad attacking the stumps.
IND- 25/1 (8 Overs), Pujara 14 (27) & Vihari 1 (18)
India lead by 157 runs
GONE!
Shubman Gill 4 (3) Caught by Crawley bowled by Anderson. England strike early in the very first over as Shubman Gill walks back to the pavilion. A thick outside edge and Crawley at second slip does the rest.
IND- 12/1 (2.3 Overs), Pujara 7 (10) & Vihari 0 (3)
ENG finish at 284
England finish at 284 runs and would be happy with the score they have got in their first innings after being 83/5 at one moment. Jonny Bairstow was the standout performer in the England batting lineup as he smacked 106 including 14 boundaries and 2 sixes. Indian bowling attack were on top after Bairstow's dismissal and they have a lead of 132 runs now.
India lead by 132 runs
BOWLED IN!
Sam Billings 36 (57) BOWLED IN by Siraj. India on top now as they just 1 more wicket to take a lead of over 150 runs in the match.
ENG- 267/9 (59.3 Overs), Anderson 4 (4) & Potts 8 (14)
What is Bazball?
The word 'Bazball' has been trending since the India vs England fifth started. Know all about it HERE.
Another ONE!
Stuart Broad 1 (5) caught by Rishabh Pant bowled by Mohammed Siraj. India on top now as England are 8 down now with Sam Billings the only batter in the middle.
ENG- 248/8 (55,4 Overs) , Billings 26 (50)
BIG WICKET!
Jonny Bairstow caught by Virat Kohli bowled by Mohammed Shami after scoring 106 off 140 balls. Brilliant innings by the right-hander to get his team to a competitive score after losing 6 wickets.
ENG- 241/7 (54.2 Overs), Broad 0 (1) & Billings 24 (46)
Bairstow & Billings keep ENG AFLOAT
Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings keep England in contest as their partnership reaches runs in balls. India are looking a bit tired now as the momentum shifts towards the home side.
ENG- 236/6 (51 Overs), Bairstow 102 (127) & Billings 23 (40)
Kohli & Bairstow
Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow were seen exchanging some heated words during the game earlier. Checkout the video HERE.
Bairstow hits TON
Jonny Bairstow completes his century in style with a boundary. 14 boundaries and 2 sixes by the right-hander on his way to a wonderful Test 100. The mixup with Kohli has certainly given him the push he needed.
ENG-227/6 (48.2 Overs), Bairstow 100 (119) & Billings 20 (30)
Good News!
The covers are coming off and the play is confirmed to resume at 6:00 PM (IST). The rain has stopped.
UPDATE - If no further rain, play to restart at 1.30 PM local (6 PM IST)#ENGvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022
Early Lunch has been taken on Day 3 of the 5th Test.
If no further rain, play will resume at 12.55 local and 5.25 PM IST
Scorecard - https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/krIYvunWM8
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022
Early Lunch taken
It's confirmed! Early lunch has been taken in the first session of Day 3 as Rain spoiled the momentum of the game again today. England have dominated the 3rd day with losing just one wicket and Jonny Bairstow is looking in destructive form.
England trail by 216 runs
UPDATE - Rain stops play!
England are 200/6, trail #TeamIndia (416) by 216 runs.#ENGvIND
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022
BAD NEWS!
Rain stops play just as the game was getting more and more entertaining. Jonny Bairstow is on 91 along side Sam Billings on 7 off 17 balls.
ENG- 200/6 (45.3 Overs), Bairstow 91 (113) & Billings 7 (17)
Bairstow shifting gears
Jonny Bairstow is shifting gears now against the Indian bowling attack as he takes the charge against Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who are looking clueless at the moment bowling to the right hander. So far he has smashed 11 boundaries in his innings.
ENG- 178/6 (41.5 Overs), Bairstow 72 (93) & Billings 6 (14)
Siraj & Shardul into the attack
Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur brought into the attack from Bumrah with Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow in the middle for England. India are hunting to bowl them out soon with bringing all the pace to the English batters.
ENG- 160/6 (40 Overs), Bairstow 55 (85) & Billings 5 (11)
Kohli vs Bairstow!
Virat vs Bairstow!!!!pic.twitter.com/0iUNnfeBtr
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2022
A spectacular turnaround from Shardul Thakur.
Drops Ben Stokes off Shami's bowling and then picks up his wicket soon enough, courtesy an excellent catch from Jasprit Bumrah.
Live - https://t.co/xOyMtKJzWm #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kf7N54dUbl
— BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2022
GONE!
Ben Stokes 25 (36) Caught by Bumrah Bowled By Shardul Thakur. Big wicket for India after dropping Ben Stokes twice, they have finally taken the wicket now in the third attempt.
ENG- 124/6 (37.4 Overs)
Bairstow hits fifty!
Jonny Bairstow completes his fifty in 61 balls as the right-hander smacks 7 boundaries on the way. India are eyeing that sixth wicket as both Stokes and Bairstow settle down.
ENG- 148/5 (37 Overs), Bairstow 50 (61) & Stokes 25 (31)
DROPPED!
Ben Stokes dropped on 18 by Shardul Thakur at covers. Huge wicket and big moment of the game, Shardul Thakur has dropped the England skipper and denied Shami the wicket he deserved. Bairstow has then taken the charge the Shami again by smacking him for two boundaries.
ENG- 141/5 (36 Overs), Bairstow 48 (78) & Stokes 20 (28)
ENG back in the GAME!
England are back in the game with skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow taking the charge on Bumrah and Shami. England batters are playing with an aggressive approach since the start of Day 3.
ENG- 130/5 (35 Overs), Bairstow 39 (74) & Stokes 18 (26)
Stokes packs off Bumrah
FOUR! That was on the pads from Bumrah and Ben Stokes leaves no chance to flick it for four. England looking a bit nervous but both batters are trying to settle the nerves down at the moment.
ENG- 90/5 (29 Overs), Bairstow 12 (54) & Stokes 5 (10)
Shami & Bumrah into the attack
Mohammed Shami attacks the stumps along with Jasprit Bumrah as England look to steady their ship with Jonny Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes in the middle.
ENG- 84/5 (28 Overs), Stokes 0 (4) & Bairstow 12 (53)
Weather REPORT!
Rain spoiled the action on Day 2 many times with the players coming off the field and then again going on the field but returning to the dressing room just after 20 minutes of action. Early lunch and early tea were taken yesterday because of the rain. Today? Read all about the Day 3 weather report by clicking HERE.
HERE WE GO!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs England fifth Test match, Day 3 where India will look to bowl England out early after taking five wickets on Day 2.
More Stories