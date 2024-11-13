LIVE | IND Vs SA, 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Team India Aim To Bounce Back
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20 Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's side won the first T20I and fell short in the second one.
The new-look Indian team after the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma is on its first big tour and the way they started the series against South Africa was commendable. Riding on a superb century by Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav's side won the first T20I of the four-match series, however, in the 2nd T20I South Africa bounced back with a fighting win in a low-scoring thriller. India is putting up a superb show given that only Arshdeep Singh is the experienced pacer in the side. The batting looks pretty decent right from the top but Abhishek Sharma is running out of chances with failures in the Bangladesh series as well. Team India need to win the game in order to win the series. On the other hand, South Africa will want to continue on the winning track.
IND vs SA 3rd T20 Live: Weather Report
The weather forecast for the third T20I indicates a low chance of rain at just 20 percent, with dry conditions anticipated throughout the match.
SA vs IND 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Head To Head Stats
The Indian team has an edge over South Africa as they have won 16 games against them in the T20I format. The Proteas on the other hand have won 12 matches
