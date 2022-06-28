India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Highlights: India beat Ireland by 4 runs
Follow the Live score and updates of India vs Ireland 2nd T20I being played in Dublin on Tuesday.
After the truncated first T20I on Sunday, in which India emerged victorious by seven wickets, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be eyeing the series win over a spirited Ireland on Tuesday (June 28) at Malahide. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men`s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I. With Umran Malik being handed a debut, he could be expected to continue in the eleven despite leaking 14 runs in the lone over he bowled.
India beat Ireland by 4 runs
Young Indian bowling attack managed to survive Ireland's scare, as the host beat the visitors by four runs to claim the series 2-0.
George Dockrell on fire
George Dockrell is batting with strike rate of 280. He has faced 10 balls and smashed three sixes, two fours in it.
How much does George Dockrell go for in the next #IPL auction? #IREvIND
— Stuart Akister (@StuartAkister) June 28, 2022
Umran Malik picks maiden T20I wicket
Maiden international wicket for my man umran Malik. Many more in future
Many more in future
— Kumail (@kumailabas18) June 28, 2022
Harshal Patel gets Andrew Balbirnie after a 4 and a 6, Balbirnie goes for a really well made 60 in 37 balls.
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 28, 2022
Ravi Bishnoi gets Paul Stirling.
— Arnav (@imarnav_904) June 28, 2022
40 off just 18 balls from Paul Stirling.
He's gone now, but what a platform he's set. #BackingGreen in association with #Exchange22 and #ABDIndiaSterlingReserve
WATCH: BT Sport 1
SCORE: https://t.co/iHiY0U5y7J pic.twitter.com/TZXphspRhd
— Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) June 28, 2022
Here we go then! Stirling and Balbirnie will open the batting for Ireland while Bhuvneshwar will open the attack for Team India.
Innings Break!
A mammoth 176 run partnership between @HoodaOnFire & @IamSanjuSamson propels #TeamIndia to a total of 227/7 on the board.
Scorecard - https://t.co/6Ix0a6dXCj #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/UkqThwKHVU
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
India post 227/7 in 20 overs
Riding on a superb century by Deepak Hooda and a blistering knock of 77 runs by Sanju Samson, Team India posted 227/7 in 20 overs in the second T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday.
Deepak Hooda has put on a show
He becomes the fourth Indian to score a T20I ton #IREvIND | Scorecard: https://t.co/HLeRsduoyV pic.twitter.com/KFN5pFc1HN
— ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2022
CENTURY for Hooda @HoodaOnFire brings up his first century for #TeamIndia in 55 deliveries.
Live - https://t.co/l5jcWYMcNk #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/Bify8rsmnF
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Deepak Hooda becomes fourth Indian to hit century in T20I
India all-rounder Deepak Hooda Smashed his maiden T20I century in the second T20I against Ireland at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. Hooda completed the hundred in just 55 balls with the help of eight boundaries and six sixes. With this innings, he became only fourth Indian to hit a century in the shortest format of the game. Earlier only Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina had achieved this milestone in T20 cricket.
Sanju Samson departs for 77
Sanju Samson departs after scoring 77 runs in 44 balls with the help of nine fours and four sixes. He was clean bowled by Ireland pacer Mark Adair in the 17th over. On the other hand, Deepak Hooda is cruising towards century. Suryakumar Yadav has joined Hooda in the middle.
Maiden T20I FIFTY for @IamSanjuSamson
Live - https://t.co/6Ix0a6dXCj #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/BMk8NoNowx
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Maiden T20I fifty for Sanju Samson as well
Another maiden T20I fifty from the Indian camp as Sanju Samson hits fifty in just 31 balls with the help of eight boundaries and a six.
FIFTY for @HoodaOnFire
Maiden half-century for Hooda in T20Is
Live - https://t.co/l5jcWYMcNk #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/09SG41SmdG
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Deepak Hooda hits maiden T20I fifty
India all-rounder Deepak Hooda smashed his maiden T20I fifty in the second T20I against Ireland. Hooda completed fifty in just 27 balls with the help of three boundaries and four sixes.
Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda take India forward after Ishan Kishan's wicket
After Ishan Kishan's wicket in the 3rd over of the innings, Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda took India's innings forward to post 54 runs in powerplay without losing any more wickets. India are batting deep today and it is most likely that these two will play big shoots soon.
India lose Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan gets a thick outside edge and has to walk back!
13/1 (2.1)#IREvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 28, 2022
Sanju Samson, heart beat of @rajasthanroyals is here #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/Uo9k49vH4E
— Karamdeep (@oyeekd) June 28, 2022
#TeamIndia #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/dsIXZEU5PC
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Here we go then! Sanju Samson will open the batting for Team India with Ishan Kishan while Mark Adair will kick start the bowling.
Hardik Pandya calls it right at the toss and we will bat first against Ireland in the 2nd T20I.
Live - https://t.co/l5jcWYMcNk #IREvIND pic.twitter.com/rYyZD6EMhZ
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Both team captains at the toss
Andrew Balbirnie: We were going to have a bowl. It is always nice in T20 to chase but we're going to have to do well with the ball to keep these guys to a low total. If we put in a good performance, hopefully, we'll get a bit closer. It was Craig Young's 50th T20I and we were happy to hand him a special cap. We're playing the same team.
India have won the toss and have opted to bat
Hardik Pandya: We want to bat first. The wicket looks alright and the weather looks awesome and sunny as well. When we bowled first we expected the wicket to do much more than it did. But credit to the boys to keep them down to that total by realizing which balls to bowl. We have three changes: Ruturaj misses out because of a niggle, Sanju comes in. Harshal comes in place of Avesh and Bishnoi comes in for Chahal.
Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert
India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik
Team Changes
No changes in Ireland playing XI while Team India made three big changes as Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson replace Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.
India opt to bat first
India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first against Ireland in the second and final T20I of the series here at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday.
IRE vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batters: Paul Stirling, Deepak Hooda, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer
Bowlers: Craig Young, Joshua Little, Umran Malik
Captain: Sanju Samson
Vice-Captain: Harry Tector
IRE vs IND 2nd T20 LIVE Streaming Details
Hardik Pandya’s Team India eye series win, check When and Where to watch LIVE
India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Predicted Playing XI
Arshdeep Singh likely to make debut, Sanju Samson to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad
#IREvIND pic.twitter.com/WYki66e7CI
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/C9JPG7bjU0
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 28, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog for the India vs Ireland 2nd T20I of the series at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. This is your host for the nigh Akash Kharadde. I will be taking you through all the key updates during this game.
