NewsCricket
INDIA VS IRELAND 2ND T20

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Predicted Playing XI: Arshdeep Singh likely to make debut, Sanju Samson to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

Samson who was not part of the South Africa series would be eager to perform in T20I as he is in contention for the backup wicketkeeper option for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Trending Photos

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20 Predicted Playing XI: Arshdeep Singh likely to make debut, Sanju Samson to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad

After claiming an easy win over Ireland in the first T20I, Hardik Pandya-led Team India is likely to make big changes in the playing xi for the second and final T20I of the series which is to take place at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. India handed his debut cap to Umran Malik in the first game and it is most likely that Arshdeep Singh will make his debut in the second game. The team mangement could rest on Bhuvaneshwar Kumar or Avesh Khan. Both the players have played all the matches in the South Africa series. 

Another likely change that Indian team mangement could make is replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad with Sanju Samson. Gaikwad did not open the batting in the last game as he had a calf injury. Deepak Hooda came out to bat with Ishan Kishan. Hooda grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Samson who was not part of the South Africa series would be eager to perform in T20I as he is in contention for the backup wicketkeeper option for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. 

Predicted XI

India Predicted XI:  Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

Full Squad

India Squad: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi