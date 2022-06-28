After claiming an easy win over Ireland in the first T20I, Hardik Pandya-led Team India is likely to make big changes in the playing xi for the second and final T20I of the series which is to take place at The Village, Dublin on Tuesday. India handed his debut cap to Umran Malik in the first game and it is most likely that Arshdeep Singh will make his debut in the second game. The team mangement could rest on Bhuvaneshwar Kumar or Avesh Khan. Both the players have played all the matches in the South Africa series.

Another likely change that Indian team mangement could make is replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad with Sanju Samson. Gaikwad did not open the batting in the last game as he had a calf injury. Deepak Hooda came out to bat with Ishan Kishan. Hooda grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Samson who was not part of the South Africa series would be eager to perform in T20I as he is in contention for the backup wicketkeeper option for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Predicted XI

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

Full Squad

India Squad: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert, Curtis Campher, Stephen Doheny, Barry McCarthy