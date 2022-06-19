India vs South Africa, 5th T20 Highlights: Series decider washed-out as IND, SA settle for 2-2 draw
Follow the Live score and updates of India vs South Africa 5th T20I being played at Bangalore on Sunday.
With the T20I series tied at 2-2 the fifth and final match between India and South Africa here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday becomes a virtual final. India are eyeing their first T20I series win against Proteas on home soil while for the visitors it will be important to keep intact their great record against India in their backyard. Ishan Kishan will be a crucial player for India going into the final match. He is the highest run-scorer in the series so far, with 191 runs and two half-centuries in four innings under his belt. He will have to fire with positive intent and give India the start they need. Ruturaj Gaikwad will also have to find consistency and give Kishan company for the good part of the powerplay.
UPDATE!
Play can start by 10:02 PM, but for that the light drizzle also needs to stop first and then only it can be resumed, as informed by the umpires.
Stay tuned for more updates!
UPDATE!
If rain doesn't stop till 10:12 PM, the play will be a 5-overs-a-side game.
No good news!
Still update from Bengaluru. Rain has delayed the play and no idea when the game will start.
Rain stops play in Bengaluru.
Game stopped AGAIN!
Rain spoils the contest again after India lost both their openers. Skipper Pant had just played one ball and now has to wait for the play to resume again.
IND- 28/2 (3.3 Overs), Shreyas 0 (1) & Pant 1 (1)
ANOTHER ONE!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 (12) caught by Pretorius bowled Ngidi. Gaikwad was never looking settled tonight, he departs cheaply, beaten by the slower-one. Lungi Ngidi has got the better off both the openers of India.
IND- 27/2 (3.2 Overs)
BOWLED HIM!
HUGE WICKET! Ishan Kishan bowled in by Lungi Ngidi. Keshav Maharaj was attacked in the very first over by Kishan, who smacked him for two consecutive sixes down the leg-side. Proteas calm the nerves down with Lungi Ngidi in the 2nd over.
IND- 20/1 (2 Overs), Gaikwad 3 (5)
Great work by the ground staff
UPDATE!
Match to begin at 7:50 PM after rain delayed the proceedings. It will be 19-over game now.
Any moment now!
The rain has finally stopped after 20 minutes. We can expect the play to begin under 30 minutes if rain doesn't start again.
Stay tuned!
BAD NEWS: Rain delays start of match
It's raining heavy at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the fifth and final match of the five-match T20I series is taking place between India and South Africa.
IND vs SA Playing XI:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal
SA opt to bowl first
South Africa have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Predicted XI for IND vs SA 5TH T20I
India can try and include Umran Malik in the playing XI to spring a suprise on the Proteas. Avesh Khan is the bowler who could make way for him, if Pant and management decide to make this change. Checkout the Probable playing XI HERE.
Checkout the weather forecast at Bangalore
As per the weather forecast, there is a high chance of thunderstorms just a few hours ahead of the start of play and also a chance of rain at the start of play, which might delay the toss or the start time of the India vs South Africa 5th T20I. Read all about it HERE.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs South Africa 5th and final T20I match taking place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The five-match series is tied at 2-2 after India made a much needed comeback winning 3rd and 4th T20I of the series. Let's see if Rishabh Pant can guide the Men in Blue to his first series win as T20 captain.
