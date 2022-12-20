Cameron Green will play for...: Anil Kumble predicts team for Australian all-rounder ahead of IPL 2023 auction

The mini-auctions for the Indian Premier League is scheduled for December 23rd in Kochi. After a disastrous 2022 season, Punjab Kings will be looking for new players as they pursue the coveted IPL championship. Anil Kumble, the team's former head coach, predicted that the squad would try to sign Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who has entered the auction pool for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Australian all-rounder Green made his debut for his country and performed admirably. At only 23 years old, it is anticipated that the all-rounder has a promising career ahead of him. He has flowed through the order and even opened for his side.

"Punjab Kings have let go of their overseas all-rounder in Odean Smith. So, they will certainly look for an overseas all-rounder. So, there is Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran. In my view they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace, he is tall, hits the deck hard and can also bat in the top three. So that’s something I think Punjab will look to do. And they certainly need an overseas all-rounder," Kumble said in an interview with Jio Cinema.

Prior to the upcoming tournament, Punjab's captain and coaching staff have been changed. Mayank Agarwal, who led the team in the tournament's 2022 iteration, has been let go.

"The other two slots for the overseas options they have, they have plenty of options, they have plenty of money to spend. So, I guess they will probably fill up with an overseas spinning all-rounder and a batter,” Kumble further talked about the changes that Punjab could make.