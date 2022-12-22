topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Mini Auction Buzz, Trending Opinions & Reactions: Who will be TOP picks for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals?

IPL 2023 Mini Auction BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: Check all the news around the grand auction in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

The stage is set for yet another grand event as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction is set to get underway in Kochi on Friday (December 23). From a total of 991 registered cricketers, the list has been pruned down to 405 – with 273 Indians – to fill remaining 87 slots in the 10 franchises ahead of the 2023 season.

‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle, former England captain Eoin Morgan and ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina will be behind the scene this year, analysing every move at the IPL 2023 mini auction as Jio Cinema makes it’s first foray with the biggest T20 league in the world.

The IPL is going to get bigger and better with it’s valuation already soaring past Rs 91,000 crore according to a recent report. The BCCI is also permitting video-conferencing from the venue of the auction between members of franchise team management.

The auction will be conducted by veteran auctioneer Hugh Edmeades, who had last year fallen ill during the event and replaced by Charu Sharma at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already booked two floors at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi for the franchise members and team officials.

It will be interesting to see, who will add to the Bollywood glamour quotient with team owner Preity Zinta expected to be present for the auction this year. Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders may well be represented by his son and daughter Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan like last year.

Check all the Trending news and Buzz around IPL 2023 mini auction here.

22 December 2022
07:58 AM

Who will be TOP picks for Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals have never won the Indian Premier League title and their best result was reaching the IPL 2020 final. Can Rishabh Pant's side win the IPL crown for the first time in 2023? Who will be DC's top picks in IPL 2023 mini auction, find out HERE...

07:32 AM

IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Team officials reach Kochi ahead of 'mock auction'

The officials from 10 IPL franchises have landed in Kochi and met with the IPL Governing council ahead of the IPL 2023 'mock auction' which will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi on Thursday (December 22). 

07:32 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of all trending news and buzz around the IPL 2023 mini auction on December 23 here.

