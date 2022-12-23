Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Mini Auction Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: When and Where to Watch in India for FREE

Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Kochi on Friday (December 23). The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.

Former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris has been the biggest beneficiary of the mini IPL auction till date. In 2021, he became the most expensive player in auction history when Rajasthan Royals shelled out Rs 16.25 crore for his services. Morris is now happily retired.

All-rounder Curran, who was named the Player of the 2022 T20 World Cup, is expected to attract intense bidding and end up with a million-dollar deal. He is only 24 and teams will look at him as a long-term investment. Back in 2019, Punjab Kings made him an IPL millionaire before he moved to Chennai Super Kings who would be looking to buy him back.

Curran, who missed the 2022 season as he was recovering from a back injury, has set his base price at Rs 2 crore. The all-rounders have been listed in the second set to come up for bidding. The venue of the auction is not the usual Bengaluru as Kochi gets to host the keenly followed event.

Curran’s English teammates including Test skipper Stokes and Harry Brook are also likely to land fat pay cheques. Stokes is a super star of the game and delivers in the toughest of situations while Brook made a name for himself in the Test format with three centuries against Pakistan after already proving his worth in the shorter-formats.

Stokes has set his base price at Rs 2 crore and Brook at Rs 1.5 crore. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green will also be watching the proceedings keenly. He has not looked back in the shortest format after getting the opportunity to open for Australia in India earlier this year.

Here are all the details related to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction…

When will Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction will take place on Friday, December 23.

Where will Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction take place?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction will take place at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi.

What time will Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction begin in India?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction will begin at 230pm IST.

Where can I watch the LIVE telecast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction in India?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports network in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction in India?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction live streaming will be available for FREE on Jio Cinema website and app.