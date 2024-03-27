SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins vs Hardik Pandya

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match no.8 will have Mumbai Indians traveling away from home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 27). All eyes will be on two of the biggest hitters of this format - Rohit Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. Former MI skipper started off the season with a fine knock against the Gujarat Titans whereas the SRH batter too turned a contest upside down single-handedly. However, both their efforts went in vain as their teams lost their opening games of the season.

It will be interesting to see how MI players and captain Hardik Pandya play out against SRH with so much controversy and unwanted attention at their sight over the captaincy role. Losing to his former team GT must have ignited some extra fire in Pandya's mind of winning the future games as captain.

