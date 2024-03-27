Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

SRH vs MI Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Pat Cummins vs Hardik Pandya

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians (SRH vs MI) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Pat Cummins's SRH face Hardik Pandya's MI.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 12:19 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match no.8 will have Mumbai Indians traveling away from home to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (March 27). All eyes will be on two of the biggest hitters of this format - Rohit Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen. Former MI skipper started off the season with a fine knock against the Gujarat Titans whereas the SRH batter too turned a contest upside down single-handedly. However, both their efforts went in vain as their teams lost their opening games of the season.

It will be interesting to see how MI players and captain Hardik Pandya play out against SRH with so much controversy and unwanted attention at their sight over the captaincy role. Losing to his former team GT must have ignited some extra fire in Pandya's mind of winning the future games as captain.

Follow LIVE Score From SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Here.

27 March 2024
00:19 AM

LIVE IPL 2024 SRH vs MI: Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash taking place in Hyderabad. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have lost their first games of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete story of Kangana-Shrinate controversy
DNA Video
DNA: E-Waste...the 'Enemy' of Earth
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel accept UNSC resolution?
DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav