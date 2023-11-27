LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Vs Matthew Wade

Team India are ready to face Australia in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Tuesday (November 28) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It is a do-or-die contest for Australia as India already have a 2-0 lead in the series and a win in the third one will hand them an unassailable lead. With Shreyas Iyer coming back in the Men in Blue side, India will likely revise the playing eleven from the first two games. Iyer will serve as depute to captain Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining games of this series.

On the other hand, Australia can also bring Travis Head into the lineup, they already brought in first choice picks Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa in the second game of the series last time. Head is the one who scored a century against India in the 2023 World Cup final.

