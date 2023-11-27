trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2692900
NewsCricket
IND VS AUS

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav Vs Matthew Wade

India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India face Australia in the 5-match series with a 2-0 lead.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:26 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Follow LIVE Score from India vs Australia 3rd T20I.
LIVE Blog

Team India are ready to face Australia in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Tuesday (November 28) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It is a do-or-die contest for Australia as India already have a 2-0 lead in the series and a win in the third one will hand them an unassailable lead. With Shreyas Iyer coming back in the Men in Blue side, India will likely revise the playing eleven from the first two games. Iyer will serve as depute to captain Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining games of this series.

On the other hand, Australia can also bring Travis Head into the lineup, they already brought in first choice picks Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa in the second game of the series last time. Head is the one who scored a century against India in the 2023 World Cup final.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Australia 3rd T20I Here.

27 November 2023
22:26 PM

LIVE IND vs Aus 3rd T20I

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I taking place in Guwahati. Follow all the key updates from the clash here.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How long will it take to rescue trapped workers?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Extortion gang' in Noida jail
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar accepts India's appeal against death sentence to 8 Ex-Navy officers
DNA Video
DNA: Israel-Hamas truce comes into effect
DNA Video
DNA: Riots in Ireland after knife attack
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'mission election' from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the 41 workers be able to get out of the tunnel?
DNA Video
DNA: Deep Fake is 'Atom Bomb' of AI!
DNA Video
DNA: Another mysterious virus spreading in China
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for stubble burning?