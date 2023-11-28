Ahead Of 3rd T20I Vs India, Australia Makes Massive Changes In Squad, Sends 6 Players Home Due To This Reason

Australian selectors made wholesale changes in the T20I squad which is currently in India for the five-match series. Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa - all part of the World Cup squad - are on their way back home to Australia. The changes have nothing to do with Australia's two losses so far in the series. Cricket Australia have decided to give the World Cup winning players some rest as they have been on the sun for past five months.

The replacement players are Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott. They have already joined the squad and will be available for selection in the third T20I. NSW pair Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.

Watch out for Chris Green

Green is poised to finally make his international debut, possibly in Raipur or during the series-ending match in Bengaluru. He's recently been appointed as the full-time captain for the Sydney Thunder after previously holding the interim role last season, showcasing his skills extensively in the global T20 circuit.

Head still part of the squad

Following the alterations, Travis Head stands as the lone survivor from Australia's triumphant World Cup squad currently in India, accompanied by Tanveer Sangha, who initially traveled as a reserve player. Head, known for his century in the World Cup final that earned him the player-of-the-match title and contributed to Australia's sixth ODI crown, is yet to make an appearance in the ongoing T20 series.

Andre Borovec, Australia's head coach for the T20 series, said that they are mighty impressed with Smith's performance in the shorter formats. "Part of our series strategy was to experiment with Steve (Smith) at the top, and we've successfully had that opportunity," stated Borovec following the second match.

"We're delighted with the proactive approach he's displayed with the bat; in fact, I couldn't find any fault in it."

Australia has a lineup of 10 scheduled T20 internationals (plus potential yet-to-be-confirmed warm-up matches) leading up to next year's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

Updated Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)