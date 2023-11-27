AUS:118-3(12) | IND Vs AUS, 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Glenn Maxwelll
India Vs Australia (IND Vs AUS), 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Team India posted 222 runs with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad's century.
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a century for Team India helping the side post 222 runs on the board in the third T20I of the 5-match series on Tuesday (November 28) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. It is a do-or-die contest for Australia as India already have a 2-0 lead in the series and a win in the third one will hand them an unassailable lead. With Shreyas Iyer coming back in the Men in Blue side, India will likely revise the playing eleven from the first two games. Iyer will serve as depute to captain Suryakumar Yadav for the remaining games of this series.
On the other hand, Australia can also bring Travis Head into the lineup, they already brought in first choice picks Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa in the second game of the series last time. Head is the one who scored a century against India in the 2023 World Cup final.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs Australia 3rd T20I Here.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Score: runs needed in balls
Australia need 105 runs in 48 balls with Maxwell and Stoinis. Axar Patel and Avesh Khan into the attack for India now eyeing wickets as soon as possible.
AUS: 118/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Score: 10 overs done
Ten overs gone by now as Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis keep their team alive in the chase of 223 runs. Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel into the attack.
AUS: 105/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20 Score: Krishna attacked again
Prasidh Krishna taken to the cleaners by Glenn Maxwell, he has conceded 39 runs in the two overs he has bowled so far. Australia are very much in this contest.
AUS: 96/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Two wickets again
Josh Inglis 10 (6) out bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. Australia in a tricky spot now as they three down. India now face Maxwell and Stoinis in the middle.
AUS: 70/3 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Score: Gone!
Aaron Hardie 16 (12) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India finally get the first wicket and it is Hardie who gets trapped.
AUS: 56/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Score: Australia on top
Australia are off to a fine start with Head and Hardie testing the bowling brilliantly early in their chase. Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now.
AUS: 46/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Head takes charge
Travis Head takes on the charge against Prashidh Krishna, 16 runs from that second over. India in a spot of worry early in this innings now.
AUS: 25/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Chase begins
Travis Head and Aaron Hardie open the batting for Australia as they begin the chase of 223 runs against Team India in Guwahati. Arshdeep Singh attacks the stumps with the new balls.
AUS: 8/0 (0.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Century for Gaikwad
What a player! 52 balls and 100 runs up for the India openers, he has ran havoc on the Australia bowlers tonight. India on a roll in Guwahati as they reach 222 runs with help of Gaikwad. 30 runs from that Glenn Maxwell over.
IND: 222/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Gaikwad close to ton
Ruturaj Gaikwad is in tremendous rhythm at the moment. He is in no-mercy mode against the Aussie bowlers. Just five runs away from his century now.
IND: 181/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Gaikwad on fire
What a player he is, Gaikwad is in tremendous rhythm at the moment. He has shifted his gears in no time which is very impressive. Tilak Varma on the other end also batting brilliantly.
IND: 148/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Fifty for Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad completes his fifty, he is batting on 52 off 33 balls with 9 fours in the middle so far. Tanveer Sangha and Aaron Hardie into the attack for Australia.
IND: 132/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Tilak gets going
Tilak Varma with a couple of fours and now Gaikwad is taking things in his hand. He knows he is settled the wicket is challenging for new batters.
IND: 113/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20: 10 overs done
Ten overs done and this contest is in no one's control at the moment, all thanks to Suryakumar Yadav and Gaikwad who kept their cool after two early wickets.
IND: 80/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Gaikwad playing safe
Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing safe in the middle as an anchor of the innings whereas Suryakumar Yadav is batting in his usual rhythm with a strike-rate of 150.
IND: 66/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Surya gets going
Suryakumar Yadav is in the mood. He is batting on 22 off 17 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours so far. Tanveer Sangha and Jason Behrendorff continue attack for the Aussies.
IND: 54/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: All eyes on Surya
Suryakumar Yadav walks in at number 4 for India now after Ishan Kishan's wicket. Behrendorff and Nathan Ellis into the attack for Australia.
IND: 39/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Another wicket!
Ishan Kishan 0 (5) caught by Marcus Stoinis bowled by Kane Richardson. Australia with another good over. India go two down now.
IND: 26/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Gone!
Jason Behrendorff strikes early as Yashasvi Jaiswal gets caught behind by Matthew Wade. Australia off to a positive start in this contest.
IND: 14/1 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Match begins
The match begins and it is Ruturaj Gaikwad opens the batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal for India.
IND: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Toss report
Matthew Wade wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India in Guwahati.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Toss coming up
The toss for India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will take place in a short time soon. Captains Suryakumar Yadav and Matthew Wade will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Eyes on Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal will be keen on making a statement against Australia in match number 3 of the series. He was in tremendous form in the second game as he scored a fiery fifty against the Aussies.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd T20I: India with 2-0 lead
Team India lead by 2-0 in the series and they will surely look to seal the deal today in the third game of the 5-match series at Guwahati. Australia need to win this one to stay alive in the series.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3RD T20: Pitch Report
Despite its reputation for slow wickets, the pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium is favorable for batting. The average first-inning score in the last 3 three T20 games played at this venue is 177.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Iyer to return for next game
Shreyas Iyer will join the Indian cricket team in match no.4 of the series. Tilak Varma would be keen on making an impact in this third game to give the selectors a chance to think about his place again.
IND vs AUS: Rinku Singh's Rags To Riches Story
Rinku Singh is a wonderful underdog story. Coming from a humble backgound, he has worked his way out to the top with a lot of hard work.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Which 6 Players Have Left Australia's Squad?
The 6 players who have left Australia's squad are Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Adam Zampa.
India Vs Australia: What Is The Toss Time?
The India vs Australia 3rd T20I will start at 7 pm IST. The toss for this match will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
IND vs AUS LIVE: 6 Aussies Leave Series Midway
Six Australian players have been sent back home from the India T20I series. They include Steve Smith, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
Series on the line. Australia in a must-win scenario. This exciting T20 clash starts at 7 pm IST. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.
LIVE Score India Vs Australia: Probable XIs
India Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna
Australia Probable XI: Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff/Tanveer Sangha
IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Check Dream11 Prediction
Are there any injury concerns in both the camps? What are the conditions like in Guwahati? All these factors among others need to be taken care of before deciding on the fantasy picks.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score: A quiet Zampa so far
Before this series, Adam Zampa had claimed 12 wickets across 14 T20Is against India. However, in the Trivandrum fixture, the Indian batters successfully prevented him from taking any wickets.
LIVE Updates India Vs Australia: Will India change their playing 11 today?
The hosts maintained the same lineup in Trivandrum and are expected to stick to that strategy in Guwahati as well, aiming to secure an early conclusion to the five-match series. This approach might open up chances for rotations in the final couple of games.
IND vs AUS 3rd T20 LIVE: Watch out for Rinku
Rinku Singh's recent explosive performances might seem sudden, but his prowess with the bat has been evident earlier. Prior to his impressive knocks of 22 off 14 balls and an unbeaten 31 off 9 balls, he showcased his power-hitting abilities in domestic cricket. During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he hammered 256 runs in 7 innings at a remarkable strike rate of 170.66.
India Vs Australia LIVE: How To Watch Match For Free Of Cost?
No need to worry about this. All the matches of the Inia Vs Austalia T20Is are available to be watched on TV on Sports 18 Network. If you don't have the subscription, you can watch the match on mobile for free too.
IND vs AUS LIVE: What is the venue?
The third T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The series is on the line and the Aussies will give it their all to stop India from sealing it 3-0 today.
India Vs Ausstralia LIVE: Check Both The Squads
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube
Australia Squad: Steven Smith, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Travis Head, Aaron Hardie
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer to return
Earlier, the news was that Shreyas Iyer will return to the team for the third game against Australia. Now the big question remains whether he will play or not. If yes, then who will make way for the middle order batter?
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd T20: Probable Playing 11s
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Steven Smith, Matthew Short/Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade(w/c), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India look to seal series
Team India will look to seal the deal when they face Australia in the 3rd match of the series. They already lead the series by 2-0 and a win in the third one will seal the series for them.
LIVE IND vs Aus 3rd T20I
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I taking place in Guwahati. Follow all the key updates from the clash here.