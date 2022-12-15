'I just told him to...', Mohammed Siraj REVEALS sledge made to Litton Das on Day 2 of 1st Test, Read Here

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj enjoyed bowling in the afternoon and evening session of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram. In the nine overs that he bowled, Siraj picked up 3 wickets. One of the most talked about wickets of his was that if Litton Das. Just after Tea, Siraj bowled at full tilt and great energy. He has this habit of taking on the batters with some banter. That is exactly what he did to Litton as kept saying something to him. Litton lot his cool and marched towards Siraj, asking the bowler to complete what he was saying before the onfield umpire intervened.

Also Read | IND VS BAN Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates

On the next ball, he cleaned up Litton with a seaming in delivery that stayed low. Siraj then made a gesture and started celebrating his wicket as a quiet Litton walked back to the dressing room for a score of 24 off 30 balls. Bangladesh finished a horrific day at 133/8, still trailing by 271 runs.

Litton Das wicket_..The way Siraj silenced Das and Kohli did the hearing thing after that __..Test cricket __#TestCricket#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/NO0mp4Aetl December 15, 2022

After the end of the day's play, Siraj was asked about the heated words exchanged between him and Litton. Siraj said that he just told him to play according to Test cricket. "No nothing. It was just a friendly banter. I just told him to play sensibly since it is Test cricket, not T20Is," said Siraj in the day-end press conference.

The Indian bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) and Siraj (3/14), reduced Bangladesh to 133 for 8 in their first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday. India had posted 404 in their first innings. Siraj attributed his success to bowling consistent line and length. "Red ball is my favourite. I'm more consistent in red ball because it's all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers," he said in the press conference after second day's play. "My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful."