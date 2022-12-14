India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Virat Kohli TROLLED brutally after falling for 1 on Day One

Former India captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). Kohli was shockingly dismissed for just 1 run off 5 balls in the first session of Day 1 after stand-in skipper won the toss and elected to bat first.

Kohli played back to a turning delivery from Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and was caught plumb leg-before. The former skipper went for the DRS but that went in vain for India too as it showed ‘three reds’ on the review too.

Watch Virat Kohli getting dismissed by Taijul Islam here…

Kohli has not scored a century in Test since 2020. The former India captain is averaging just 26.45 with the bat with a highest score of 79. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter was trolled brutally after another cheap dismissal.

Virat Kohli in Tests since 2020:-



_ 19 - Matches

_ 33 - Innings

_ 873 - Runs

_ 26.45 - Average

_ 79 - Highest Score

_ 0 - 100s

_ 6 - 50s



#BANvIND #ViratKohli #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/p3b62gyGbx December 14, 2022

Everything is temporary but Virat Kohli getting OUT & giving epic reaction is Permanent. #viratjoke pic.twitter.com/1FY61dV5xo — Cricket Time (@Murshadbasit) December 14, 2022

Last week on this very ground Kohli scored an ODI century – his first after 2019, even as Ishan Kishan sent Bangladesh bowlers on a leather hunt. Looking at Kohli’s demeanour on the pitch, the fans were expecting a big hundred in Chattogram where the pitch was considered to be a flat track.

Earlier, stand-in captain KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to bat first in the Test series opener against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday. After winning the toss for the first time on this tour, Rahul said India are playing three spinners – Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav – along with two fast bowlers in Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

“Looks like a good wicket and we’ll put the runs on the board and use the footmarks later on to get wickets. They’ve been a few injuries but that gives an opportunity to the other guys,” he said.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated if he had won the toss, he would also have opted to bat first. “But we’ll try to get some early wickets. If you got into the history (of this ground), more wickets have fallen on the opening day (than on the final). We will try to get early wickets and put them under pressure,” he said.