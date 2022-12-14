Shreyas Iyer played a fine knock on the opening day of the first Test vs Bangladesh on Wednesday (December 14) at Chattogram. He struck 10 boundaries to reach 82 at stumps on Day 1, taking India to 278/6 in the 90 overs bowled on the first day. Iyer came in to bat with India struggling at 112/4 at the fall of Rishabh Pant. It seemed as if India will crumble under pressure and get bowled out cheaply. But Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a 149-run stand for the fifth wicket to take the team to strong position in the Test.

Pujara was unfortunate to not complete a fine hundred, falling short by 10 runs. At the same time, Iyer got a second life. In the 84th over of the innings, an Ebadot Hossain delivery kept low and hit the bottom of middle and leg stump. The bails lit up. The bowler, the slip cordon and the batter, all of them thought that wa sout. That Iyer was cleaned up by a low ball. However, it was not out. Iyer had been hit cleanly on his stumps yet it survived. Why? Because while the bails lit up, they did not fall. One of the bails, teasingly, hung to the stumps somehow, making it one of the strangest incidents in international cricket.

Watch how Shreyas Iyer was saved by bails despite getting clean bowled:

Iyer is nearing a perfect 100. However, he will need support from the othe end. India lost their 6th wicket in form of Axar Patel who departed on the last ball of the day. It was the last ball of the 90th over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, which caught Axar in front of the stumps. R Ashwin should come next to bat when India resumes Test on Day 2. Iyer would want support from him and the tail-enders to follow to complete his hundred as well as take India past 300-350.