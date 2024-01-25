LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 2, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: Spinners Dominate England Batsmen

LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Advantage is with Team India at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England. England won the toss and opted to bat first which backfired as they were bundled out for 246 in 65th over. English captain Ben Stokes was the peak of the batsmen who scored 70 runs in just 88 balls. Notable contributions came from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett. On the other hand, India relied on spinners to take wickets for them and they did not disappoint. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin took three wickets each while Axar chipped in with two wickets. Bumrah also took two wickets which includes the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. In the 2nd innings, Indian openers dominated English pacer Mark Wood and all three spinners. Jaiswal went on to score his second fifty of his Test career. India captain Rohit Sharma stitched an 80-run partnership with Jaiswal. Jack Leach took the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are on the crease with India trailing by 127 runs.

