IND VS ENG 1ST TEST

LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 2, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: Spinners Dominate England Batsmen

India Vs England Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Will Aim To Complete His 100 In 1st Session.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:22 PM IST
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2: Advantage is with Team India at stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test between India and England. England won the toss and opted to bat first which backfired as they were bundled out for 246 in 65th over. English captain Ben Stokes was the peak of the batsmen who scored 70 runs in just 88 balls. Notable contributions came from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett. On the other hand, India relied on spinners to take wickets for them and they did not disappoint. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin took three wickets each while Axar chipped in with two wickets. Bumrah also took two wickets which includes the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes. In the 2nd innings, Indian openers dominated English pacer Mark Wood and all three spinners. Jaiswal went on to score his second fifty of his Test career. India captain Rohit Sharma stitched an 80-run partnership with Jaiswal. Jack Leach took the all-important wicket of Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are on the crease with India trailing by 127 runs.  

Follow Live Updates Of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1st Test Day 2:

25 January 2024
19:21 PM

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Spinners Shine as England's Batting Falters

England's vulnerability against spin was exposed as Indian spinners took eight wickets, leaving the visitors struggling at 246. Stokes' resilient fifty salvaged England's innings.

18:58 PM

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Blazing 76 Sets the Tone

Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive, unbeaten 76 off 70 balls showcased his remarkable form, leading India to finish day one at 119/1, trailing England by 127 runs.

18:44 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of India vs England 1st Test Day 2. India are in a dominating position on day 1 of the Test match. For over-by-over updates from the game stay tuned with Zee News.

