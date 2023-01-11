IND: 101-4 (20) | IND VS SL, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya key for India in tricky chase
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Rohit Sharma's side will look to clinch the series in Kolkata on Wednesday (January 12). Check all the Live Scores and Updates from 2nd ODI here.
Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka when they take them on in the 2nd match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Team India will take heart from the fact that their captain Rohit Sharma is back in form. He smashed 83 off 67 balls that included 9 fours and 3 sixes respectively. His opening partner Shubman Gill scored 70 off 60 balls that included 11 fours. But India's highest run-scorer was Virat Kohli, who smashed 113 off 87 deliveries that included 12 fours and 1 six respectively.
Thanks to Kohli and Rohit's brilliant knock, India posted 373 for 7 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka had to struggle hard in the big chase and in the end fell short by 67 runs. They came so close only because Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 108 off 88 balls that included 12 fours an 3 sixes respectively. Pathum Nissanka smashed 72 off 80 balls that included 11 fours. But apart from these two, no one really stepped up and hence, Sri Lanka ended up on the losing side.
Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back and draw level in the series to ensure the series is alive.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Score: Pandya, Rahul take their time
KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are taking their time to settle in avoiding to take any risks at the moment. Sri Lanka still hungry for wickets as they buildup the pressure on India.
IND - 91/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI Score: India in trouble
Shreyas Iyer 28 (33) LBW by Rajitha. India lose another wicket as Sri Lanka keep on asking questions. The right-hander reviewed the decision but the ball was clipping leg stump and he is gone now.
IND - 86/4 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI Score: Bowled him!
Virat Kohli 4 (9) bowled in by Lahiru Kumara. India in deep trouble at the moment as they go 3 down in their chase of 216 runs. Brilliant bowling by the Sri Lanka bowlers so far in the contest.
IND - 62/3 (9.3 Overs)
IND vs SL LIVE 2nd ODI Score: Shreyas, Kohli in the middle
Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle as Sri Lanka hunt for wickets. Some really good pace bowling by the Lankan bowlers as they are testing Iyer at the moment with some good length deliveries.
IND - 56/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Eventful over
Three boundaries, one review and one wicket of Shubman Gill in the sixth over from Sri Lanka. Gill was looking sharp tonight but he is taken at short midwicket.
IND - 46/2 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI Score: GONE!
Edge! and caught by Kusal Mendis. Rohit Sharma 17 (21) bowled by Karunaratne. Sri Lanka get the early wicket they were looking for. Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
IND - 37/1 (5.1 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Score and updates: Gill & Rohit take charge
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are not holding back their shots as they take India off to a fiery start in their chase of 216. First six for Rohit in the fourth over as he smacks it over fine-leg.
IND - 30/0 (4 Overs), Gill 12 (8) & Rohit 15 (16)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI Score: Rohit wasting no time
India off to a fine start as captain Rohit Sharma takes charge against the Sri Lanka bowling in the very first over. Sri Lanka need to get those early wickets if they want to gain some momentum.
IND - 5/0 (1 Over), Rohit 4 (6) & Gill 0 (0)
India vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav being hailed on Twitter
Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Yuzvendra Chahal, in this match is being hailed on social media for his 3 wicket haul. His opening spell changed the game for India as he dismissed the well settled Kusal Mendis to make an immediate impact on the match after which Lankans continued to lose wickets. Check some reactions on Kuldeep Yadav below.
It's like.. Kuldeep Yadav is now challenging Rahul Dravid and the BCCI.. DROP ME!
PICKS up his 3rd Wicket in his 5th over.
Chahal is feeling secure now, smiling in the dugout.. thinking
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE: SL bowled out for 215
India, led by Mohammed Siraj, have bowled out Sri Lankans for just 215 after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. Siraj finished with 3 wickets, Umran with 2 wickets. Kuldeep yadav picked 3 wickets while Axar went back with 1 wicket. India need 216 runs to win. Chase coming up soon, watch this space for all latest updates.
SL 215 (39.4)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: SL go past 200
A small win for Lanka in the game as they manage to go past 200-run mark in this innings after they were found struggling with the bat in the middle overs. Hardik returns to the attack as India look to pick wickets.
SL 207/8 (38.3)
IND vs SL LIVE: Lankans inch closer to 200
The ninth wicket pair for Sri Lanka is taking them closer to 200. India need to ensure they stop the Lankans from reaching he landmark. Mohammed Shami and Umran Malik bowling in tandem.
SL 191/8 (36.3)
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Umran Malik picks 2nd wicket
He started off on an expensive note but Umran Malik has ensured he continues to pick wickets, took his 2nd wicket to dismiss Karunaratne, caught by Axar Patel in point region. Rajitha comes to bat at No 10 for Sri Lanka.
SL 177/8 (34)
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: India aim to bowl out SL
Team India aim to bowl out Lankans below 200. Currently the 8th wicket partnership is hard to break for Indians somehow. Shami is back into the attack and so is Umran Malik, both of whom are bowling quick and testing tail of Lanka with short paced deliveries.
SL 165/7 (32.3)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India stay on top
India are right on top and they aim top pick their remaining 3 wickets as soon as possible. Wellalage and Karunaratne in the middle. Axar and Kuldeep in action or India right now.
SL 159/7 (30.2)
IND vs SL LIVE: India on top now
Umran Malik strikes this time. Dismisses Hasaranga for 21 off 17 balls as Lanka lose their 7th wicket. Chamika Karunaratne, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 152/7 (28.2)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Score: GONE!
Asalanka 15 (21) caught & bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India with another wicket, Sri Lanka in deep trouble at the moment. Men in Blue on top as Sri Lanka go 6 down now.
SL - 133/6 (25 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI Score: Sri Lanka lose another
Avishka Fernando 50 (63) runout by Shubman Gill/Rahul. India on top as Sri Lanka lose another wicket. Fernando will be kicking himself after the runout.
SL - 122/4 (22.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Bowled him!
Bowled him! Dhananjay de Silva 0 (1) bowled in by Axar Patel. Sri Lanka in deep trouble as India get another wicket in quick succession. India on top at the moment.
SL - 105/3 (18 Overs)
IND vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Kusal Mendis gone
Kuldeep comes into the attack and strikes, dismisses Kusal Mendis for 34 made off 34 balls. India finally break the stand between Mendis and Nuwanidu. Axar Patel comes into the attack from the other end.
SL 103/2 (17.1)
India vs Sri Lanka: Kuldeep comes into the attack
The left-arm leg break of Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack in the 17th over as India fail to break the second wicket partnership between Nuwanidu and Mendis. 100 up for the Lankans and Nuwanidu too inching towards his fifty, on debut.
SL 101/1 (16.2)
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Good going for Lankans
Hardik Pandya continues from one end. Sri Lankans have batted well so far, especially Nuwanidu who is on debut. India need to break this partnership and we might see Kuldeep come into the attack soon.
SL 83/1 (14.1)
IND vs SL LIVE: Lankans on top
This is a good surface to bat on. Nuwanidu, on debut, is playing really well. Umran Malik comes into the attack and gets hit for 14 runs in only his first over. Nuwanidu is growing in confidence which is good news for Lanka.
SL 73/1 (12.2)
India vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Lanka go past fifty
Nuwanidu and Mendis take Sri Lanka past fifty after the end of the first powerplay. Nuwanidu hits Siraj for a boundary straight down the ground to bring up the team fifty. Hardik continues from the other end.
SL 52/1 (10.2)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE: SL steady innings
Kusal Mendis and Nuwanidu Fernando try and steady innings after Avishka lost his wicket. Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. He will be looking to make an impact straightaway.
SL 41/1 (8.1)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE: Siraj provides breakthrough
Mohammed Siraj strikes and gets the first wicket for India. He cleans up Avishka Fernando who scored 20 off 17 deliveries and was just looking to get going. Siraj bowled a lovely inswingers using the scrambled seam and Fernando could not read the in-dipper.
SL 29/1 (6)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Lanka off to solid start
Sri Lanka openers are batting well. They looked watchful but then began to play their shots from the 4th over. Siraj and Shami bowling in tandem. India in search of their first wicket.
SL 27/0 (5.3)
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Watchful start by Lankans
Two boundaries flow on first two balls of Siraj, one a brilliant flick off the leg, the second flies off the second slip's head off the edge. Lankans started off watchfully but are not taking their chances.
SL 17/0 (3.2)
India vs SL 2nd ODI: Match starts
Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu begin innings fir Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami with the ball in hand, gives away five runs on this pitch. Siraj has the ball in hand for the second over. This looks a very good pitch to bat on.
SL 5/0 (1.1)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
IND vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: SL win toss
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and has asked India to bowl first in Kolkata. Sri Lanka make 2 changes, Playing 11s coming up next.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE: Toss news at 1 pm IST
The toss for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at 1 pm IST. The broadcast is on Star Sports Network while the live streaming will be on Hotstar. Watch this space for all latest updates of the match from Ball number 1 at 1.30 pm IST.
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: KL Rahul need to work on technical flaws, says Mohd Azharuddin
Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin believes that Team India wicketkeeper KL Rahul needs to improve his consistency and work on his technical flaws. "I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul's case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game," Azharuddin said.
India vs Sri Lanka: Team India are GIANTS at home
Team India are been unbeatable at home when it comes to bilateral ODI series. Since the start of 2010, India have played 24 bilateral ODI series at home and have lost only three - against Pakistan in 2012, South Africa in 2015 and Australia in 2019. Can they seal another series win at home over Sri Lanka today?
IND vs SL 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma scored 264 vs Lanka last time at Eden Gardens
The last time India and Sri Lanka faced off at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was 9 years back and skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a world-record 264 against the Lankans. India posted 404 and won the match by 153 runs.
IND vs SL: Tribute to Pele during 2nd ODI
Pele, the legendary football player who passed away on December 29, 2022, will be honoured on Thursday during the second ODI match between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. During the second match of the current three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka, footage of Pele's skills will be shown on the enormous screens at the Eden Gardens.
India vs Sri Lanka: Team India celebrates head coach Rahul Dravid's BIRTHDAY
It was head coach Rahul Dravid's 50th birthday on Wednesday (January 11) and Team India members celebrated it in style after landing at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Watch Team India celebrate Dravid's birthday HERE...
Touchdown Kolkata _
IND vs SL: Virat Kohli can go past Mahela Jayawardene
Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has scored back-to-back ODI hundreds, needs 67 runs to go past former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene's ODI tally of 12,650 runs. Kohli will move into fifth place in list of all-time ODI run-scorers if he achieves this feat.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live updates: Live stream details and toss news
The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on Thursday, January 12. The match will take start at 1.30 pm IST and can be watched on Star Sports Network as well as Hotstar. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST. The playing 11 of the match will be announced at 1 pm itself. Watch this space for all latest news and updates.
India vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: India aim for series win
One thing is for sure that a series win at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata is not going to happen easily for Team India. Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka showed they can come close to wins and challenged India in the 1st ODI despite such a big score on the board. They can win if they play as a unit. Rohit Sharma will be aiming for a series win but it won't come so easily.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Updates: Team India playing 11
Suryakumar Yadav abd Ishan Kishan might not be able to find a place in Indian playing 11 in 2nd ODI as well. Check out Team India's playing 11 below.
India playing 11 for 2nd ODI vs SL: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Team India lands in Kolkata
The Rohit Sharma-led India reached Kolkata on January 11. BCCI shared a video of the team bus reaching the hotel and cutting the cake by birthday boy Rahul Dravid. Watch it below.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Updates: Why Ishan Kishan didn't play 1st ODI?
Ishan Kishan did not play the 1st ODI and he might not also play the 2nd ODI due to team combinations. Rohit Sharma wants to play Shubman Gill at the top of the order and KL Rahul plays in the middle order. If Ishan Kishan has to play, Gill has to be dropped. But Gill has been performing consistently well for India. It would be wrong to drop him and could be demotivating for the batter. Rohit sees Gill as first selection in XI than Ishan and despite Ishan's 200 in Bangladesh, Gill starts in playing XI.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Will Sky play this match?
Suryakumar Yadav did not play the first ODI despite scoring a ton in the third T20I vs Sri Lanka. That decision by Rohit Sharma surprised many. How can India drop a player like SKY who is in such top form. Will he play the 2nd ODI is a big question. He could have added extra runs in middle order for India in the first ODI, possibly taking the total past 400. But who would he replace? If Surya replaces KL Rahul, then Gill has to be dropped too as India need to find a wicketkeeper and Ishan Kishan will have to be played. Shreyas Iyer has to play as he has done no wrong and played match-winning knocks in Bangladesh. The Indian middle order is quite jampacked, that is why finding a place for SKY is difficult.
India vs SL 2nd ODI LIVE: Kohli makes a BIG statement
After his second back-to-back ton in ODIs, Virat Kohli opened up on his frustrations during a lull phase. Kohli went on to add it was when he understood he couldn’t avoid being himself and that he had to be true to himself and not be in denial.
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: India aim for series win
Rohit Sharma's Team India will aim to clinch series when they take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd match of the three-match series at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the 1st ODI in Guwahati by 67 runs and to take 1-0 series and lead and Lankans will be aiming to bounce back on Janaury 12.
Keep watching this space for all latest updatest from the match here.
