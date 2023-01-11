IND: 101-4 (20) | IND VS SL, 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya key for India in tricky chase

Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be aiming to win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka when they take them on in the 2nd match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Team India will take heart from the fact that their captain Rohit Sharma is back in form. He smashed 83 off 67 balls that included 9 fours and 3 sixes respectively. His opening partner Shubman Gill scored 70 off 60 balls that included 11 fours. But India's highest run-scorer was Virat Kohli, who smashed 113 off 87 deliveries that included 12 fours and 1 six respectively.

Thanks to Kohli and Rohit's brilliant knock, India posted 373 for 7 in 50 overs. Sri Lanka had to struggle hard in the big chase and in the end fell short by 67 runs. They came so close only because Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka's unbeaten 108 off 88 balls that included 12 fours an 3 sixes respectively. Pathum Nissanka smashed 72 off 80 balls that included 11 fours. But apart from these two, no one really stepped up and hence, Sri Lanka ended up on the losing side.

Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back and draw level in the series to ensure the series is alive.