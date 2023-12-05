IND 28-1 (4) | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Huge Blow For Team India, Mandhana Departs

In the 1st T20I of the England Women tour of India 2023, England Women posted a formidable total of 197-6 in their 20 overs. Opener D Wyatt played a crucial role with a dynamic 75 runs off 47 balls, supported by Nat Sciver-Brunt's aggressive 77 off 53 deliveries. Despite early wickets, the middle order contributed significantly, pushing the total to a challenging score. Renuka Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India Women, claiming 3 wickets for 27 runs in her 4 overs.

As India Women commenced their innings, they faced an early challenge, reaching 3-0 in just 0.2 overs. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were at the crease, requiring 195 runs to win. The England Women's bowlers, led by Shreyanka Patil, displayed a disciplined performance, with Patil ending her debut with 2 crucial wickets. The match stands poised with India Women needing a substantial effort to chase down the imposing target in the upcoming overs.

