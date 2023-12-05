LIVE Updates | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Heather Knight

After a long wait, the Indian women cricket team will be in action once again as they face England women at home for a 3-match T20I series. All of the games will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium. Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, two of the most impressive players from last season's WPL have received their maiden call-ups. It is a mixture of experience and youth if we talk talk the Women in Blue squad for this series.

On the other hand, Heather Knight-led England trained in Oman from November 17 to December 2 before their first game against the Women in Blue. England have always been a tricky customer for the Women's Cricket Team of India. This series will surely be very exiciting with full of twist and turns.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Here.