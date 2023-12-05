LIVE Updates | IND-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Cricket Match Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Heather Knight
India Women Vs England Women (IND-W Vs ENG-W), 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India women cricket team will face England women cricket.
After a long wait, the Indian women cricket team will be in action once again as they face England women at home for a 3-match T20I series. All of the games will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium. Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, two of the most impressive players from last season's WPL have received their maiden call-ups. It is a mixture of experience and youth if we talk talk the Women in Blue squad for this series.
On the other hand, Heather Knight-led England trained in Oman from November 17 to December 2 before their first game against the Women in Blue. England have always been a tricky customer for the Women's Cricket Team of India. This series will surely be very exiciting with full of twist and turns.
LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W: Both Team Squads
India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Mannat Kashyap, Minnu Mani, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque and Titas Sadhu.
England Women: Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Bess Heath (wk), Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur and Sarah Glenn.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st T20I between India women and England women set to take at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (December 6).