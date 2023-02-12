topStoriesenglish2572509
NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

IND vs PAK: 3 Likely Replacement for Smriti Mandhana Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup Match against Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Checkout the likely replacements for star India opener Smriti Mandhana for the match against Pakistan

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs PAK: 3 Likely Replacement for Smriti Mandhana Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup Match against Pakistan

With star opener Smriti Mandhana injured, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket have a huge hole to fill in their batting lineup. Adding more pressure to the situation, India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2023 journey against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (February 12). There were doubts about Mandhana's availability for the blockbuster clash as she missed India's practice game before the World Cup match.

India coach Hrishikesh Kantikar confirmed Mandhana will miss the clash against and is likely to be fully-fit for India's second match in the tournament. (Follow LIVE IND vs PAK Women T20 World Cup Updates Here)

"Smriti has a finger injury and is still recovery, so she won't play most-likely. It's not a fracture and we're hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards," said Kantikar.

IND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana's likely replacements

1) Yashika Bhatia

2) Jemimah Rodrigues

3) Harleen Deol

T20 World Cup 2023: IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted XI

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

India: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shika Pandey (more to follow)

Live Tv

Ind vs PakSmriti MandhanaIndia vs PakistanT20 World Cup 2023Women World Cup

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway