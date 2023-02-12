IND vs PAK: 3 Likely Replacement for Smriti Mandhana Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup Match against Pakistan

With star opener Smriti Mandhana injured, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket have a huge hole to fill in their batting lineup. Adding more pressure to the situation, India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2023 journey against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (February 12). There were doubts about Mandhana's availability for the blockbuster clash as she missed India's practice game before the World Cup match.

India coach Hrishikesh Kantikar confirmed Mandhana will miss the clash against and is likely to be fully-fit for India's second match in the tournament. (Follow LIVE IND vs PAK Women T20 World Cup Updates Here)

"Smriti has a finger injury and is still recovery, so she won't play most-likely. It's not a fracture and we're hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards," said Kantikar.

IND vs PAK: Smriti Mandhana's likely replacements

1) Yashika Bhatia

2) Jemimah Rodrigues

3) Harleen Deol

T20 World Cup 2023: IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted XI

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

India: Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav, Shika Pandey (more to follow)