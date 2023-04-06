LIVE Updates | KKR Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Knight Riders Hold Edge In Head-To-Head
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise KKR are up against RCB in first home game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Trending Photos
An injury-hit Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 9 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Although KKR have won the IPL title twice and RCB are yet to ever get their hands around the trophy, it is Faf du Plessis-led Bangalore side who will start as the favourites in this contest.
RCB, featuring former India captain Virat Kohli, hammered five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their first game of IPL 2023 and will be full of confidence. They will, however, miss the services of pacer Reece Topley - who had come in for injured Josh Hazlewood - as the Englishman dislocated his shoulder in the first game.
KKR have bigger headaches after losing their first game to Punjab Kings in Mohali. They have lost their skipper Shreyas Iyer for the entire season, while Shakib al Hasan has also decided to skip the tournament this year. Replacement placer Jason Roy will also not be available for match against RCB.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match HERE.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: Knight Riders hold edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore in head-to-head clashes between the two sides in IPL. KKR have won 16 matches while RCB have been victorious in 14 out of the 30 games till date. Can KKR continue their dominance over RCB tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: David Willey to replace Reece Topley?
RCB pacer Reece Topley injured his shoulder in the opening IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians. With Josh Hazlewood unavailable, David Willey might come into the side for the match against KKR tonight to replace Topley.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: RCB eye second win in a row
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, who hammered Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their opening match, will be aiming for their second successive win like Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 as they get ready to face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match in Kolkata.
More Stories