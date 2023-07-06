LIVE Updates | SL vs WI, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Face Off Against West Indies
Sri Lanka will take on West Indies on Friday.
The ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is in its final stage now in Zimbabwe. The tournament has had spectacular cricket games this year and every game has been a must-watch one for cricket fans. Zimbabwe along with two-time World Champions West Indies are already eliminated which was unexpected given their reputation.
With West Indies already eliminated and Sri Lanka already qualified, it will be a matter of pride for the Shae Hope-led side. With Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph already back home, Hope will need to find some good inspiration to fill the spaces of those two key players in his lineup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM (IST) between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.
LIVE Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier
