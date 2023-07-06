trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631859
LIVE Updates | SL vs WI, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka Face Off Against West Indies

Sri Lanka vs West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka will take on West Indies on Friday.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

The ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is in its final stage now in Zimbabwe. The tournament has had spectacular cricket games this year and every game has been a must-watch one for cricket fans. Zimbabwe along with two-time World Champions West Indies are already eliminated which was unexpected given their reputation.

With West Indies already eliminated and Sri Lanka already qualified, it will be a matter of pride for the Shae Hope-led side. With Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph already back home, Hope will need to find some good inspiration to fill the spaces of those two key players in his lineup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM (IST) between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

 

Follow LIVE updates and score from West Indies vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

LIVE Sri Lanka vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs West Indies CWC Qualifier Super Six Clash. Follow all the key updates from the clash taking place in Harare here.

