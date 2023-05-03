LIVE Updates | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Aiden Markram Vs Nitish Rana
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Both Kolkata and Hyderabad have just 3 wins in IPL 2023 so far
Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of Indian Premier League 2023. SRH will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the league as they play at home after a long time. In their last match of the league, they beat Delhi Capitals to register their third win of the season in 8 games. Despite a side that is filled with T20 specialists such as Harry Brook, Adil Rashid etc, Kaviya Maran-owned SRH have failed to live up to the standards.
We can say the same for Nitish Rana-led KKR as well. They have played in 9 matches, winning just 3 of them. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR won some close contests at the start of the season, giving hopes to the fans that they may go all the way to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 but soon, the team lost its momentum. It will be interesting to see whether any of these two sides can still make a comeback in the competition or not.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH score: Predicted XIs
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on our live blog here. Big game for both sides in search of consistency in this season. Watch this space for all updates here.