LIVE Updates | SRH vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Win Over Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face five-time champions Mumbai Indians in match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The expected high-intensity contest will take place at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (April 18). Both teams started off with losses in their respective games in the IPL 2023. Interestingly, both of the sides facing each other today have defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous contests.

Rohit Sharma's MI are currently eighth on the IPL table with 4 points under their belt. On the other hand, Aiden Markram's SRH are ninth on the points table with 4 points as well. Piyush Chawla is in excellent form at the moment, he is likely to cause trouble for SRH batters Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi who love to play against spin. Former MI spinner Mayank Markande is also likely to make an impact in this contest.

